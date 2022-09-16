U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.50
    -35.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,723.00
    -251.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.75
    -130.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.40
    -15.90 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.23
    +0.13 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.20
    -7.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.36 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +1.34 (+5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1376
    -0.0091 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2500
    -0.2070 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,759.70
    -377.84 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.98
    -16.41 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.04
    -3.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

The global sulfuric acid market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2020 to USD 28.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Steady demand for sulfuric acid is also witnessed due to its diversified applications, such as fertilizer manufacturing, metal ore leaching, and oil refining. Pyrite ore is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by volume

New York, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sulfuric Acid Market by Raw Material, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796897/?utm_source=GNW
Sulfuric acid is produced through roasting of pyrite ores.Although the burning of elemental sulfur is the main source of sulfuric acid, the roasting process comes across as an alternative for sulfuric acid production when pyrite concentrate is available.

Growing usage of sulfuric acid in various application is expected to drive the growth of pyrite ore segment during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

Fertilizers application is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period, by volume
Sulfuric acid is widely used to produce phosphate fertilizers which help in making the soil rich in phosphorus, an important nutrient vital for crop growth. Also, the need to increase crop production due to the increasing population and decrease in arable land in Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern regions are driving the demand for sulfuric acid in the fertilizers industry.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by volume
The major economies of the Asia Pacific region contributing significantly to the growth of the sulfuric acid market are China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea.The region has emerged as an important consumer of specialty wet chemicals due to the increasing demand from the domestic front, aided by rise in the standard of living of the people and disposable income.

This further increases the growth of sulfuric acid market in Asia Pacific.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 15%
• By Designation: Director Level– 30%, C-level– 25%, and Others – 45%
• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, South America – 3%, Middle East & Africa – 7%
The Mosaic Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), OCP Group (Morocco), Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Canada), Nouryon (Netherlands), PhosAgro (Russia), Aurubis AG (Germany), KMG Chemicals, Inc. (US), Qatar Acids Company (Qatar), LANXESS AG (Germany), PVS Chemicals, Inc. (US), Elessent Cheam Technologies, Inc. (US), and Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players operating in the sulfuric acid market. These players have adopted strategies such as joint ventures, and expansions to enhance their business revenue and market share.

Research Coverage:
The report defines, segments, and projects the sulfuric acid market based on raw material, application, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

It strategically profiles, sulfuric acid manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, and joint ventures, undertaken by them in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the sulfuric acid market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796897/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • Why Nio Shares Are on Track for Double-Digit Gains This Week

    Nio is in the midst of multiple new model launches that some think could drive the EV maker to the next level.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

    A victim of the recent sell-offs in tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had another tough session on the market Thursday. The cutting prognosticator was Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities. Rakesh trimmed the level he feels is ideal for Nvidia stock to $205 per share, from his previous $225.

  • Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry, secure supplies and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. To skip our analysis of Steve Cohen’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. With a […]

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • Still The No. 1 Rule For Stock Market Investors: Always Cut Your Losses Short

    In the battle for investment survival, you can learn a lot from judo. The first and most important lesson in that martial art is the same for the stock market: damage control.

  • Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy

    The world's richest man worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 20 stocks have short interest of 19% or more, and AMC and GameStop are not even in the top half

    DEEP DIVE Short selling is a trading technique that gets especially popular during bear markets in stocks. Short selling — or betting on a decline in prices — can come to the fore if investors suspect a company is entering a difficult period, during a period of stress on financial markets, or when a group of traders acts to bid up the shares of companies that professional investors have bet against.

  • Figma’s Record-Breaking Sale to Adobe Delivers Billions to Top VCs

    (Bloomberg) -- Danny Rimer first invested in Figma in 2012, shortly after the company was established and began developing software tools for designers. Rimer, a partner at the venture capital firm Index Ventures, invited Figma’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Dylan Field, to dinner and ordered a bottle of wine to celebrate the deal. It was then that the young entrepreneur hesitated. “Danny, I’m 19,” Field said. Rimer went ahead, he recalled, and ordered the Pinot anyway.Most Read from

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

    If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life. Certainly, investors should do their homework to ascertain the safety and reliability of a company’s dividends before buying on the basis of yield alone. Here are three real estate investment trusts

  • Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity

    The stock market stayed on the defensive on Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) continued to lose ground in the aftermath of Tuesday's latest economic report on consumer prices. Often, the best sign of attractive investment opportunities comes when institutional investors start to make strategic acquisitions of assets they believe are undervalued. The latest announcement from STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) early Thursday gave evidence that real estate investment trusts  might be one area that bargain-hunting investors should examine more closely for possible ideas.

  • STORE Capital Stock Surging on Buyout: Here's What You Need to Know

    Another REIT is being taken private in a big all-cash buyout, but the purchase price might end up even higher.

  • Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream

    Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations. The data release has also firmed up convictions that the Federal Reserve will enact another 75 basis point rate hike later this month. Taken together, rising prices and higher interest rates increase the chances of a