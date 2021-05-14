U.S. markets closed

Global Sulphur Dyes Market to Reach $220.7 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Sulphur Dyes Market to Reach $220. 7 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sulphur Dyes estimated at US$177. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$220.

New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sulphur Dyes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033030/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Textile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$83.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Leather Processing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
- The Sulphur Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
- Paints & Coatings Segment to Record 3% CAGR
- In the global Paints & Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

  • ABS Laboratories

  • Apex Industries

  • Archroma

  • Atul Ltd.

  • Bhanu Dyes Pvt. Ltd.

  • Nippon Kayaku Co.,Ltd.

  • Qingdao Sanhuan Colorchem Co.

  • Sinochem Tianjin Co. Ltd.

  • Venus Dye Chem




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033030/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Leather Processing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Leather Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Leather Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Printing Ink by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Printing Ink by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Printing Ink by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application -
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing
Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application -
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper,
Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: China Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application -
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper,
Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: France Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application -
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper,
Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: UK Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application -
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing
Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application -
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper,
Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur
Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints &
Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing
Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur
Dyes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur
Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints &
Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes
by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints &
Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 71: India Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application -
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper,
Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur
Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints &
Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing,
Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes
by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints &
Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur
Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing
Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur
Dyes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur
Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints &
Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes
by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints &
Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing,
Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Sulphur
Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints &
Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur
Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing
Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur
Dyes by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and
Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur
Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints &
Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 103: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 104: Iran Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application -
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper,
Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 106: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 107: Israel Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur
Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints &
Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 113: UAE Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application -
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper,
Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 114: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing,
Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes
by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints &
Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur
Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing
Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 118: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 119: Africa Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings,
Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033030/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


