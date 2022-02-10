U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.50
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,673.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,010.75
    -27.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.30
    -3.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.53
    -0.13 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -1.48 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6460
    +0.1210 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,920.98
    +185.04 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.02
    +21.31 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Global Summit Focusing on Peace on the Korean Peninsula Convenes in South Korea

Universal Peace Federation USA
·4 min read

Numerous World Leaders Will Address World Summit 2022

UPF World Summit 2022

World Summit 2022
World Summit 2022
World Summit 2022

Washington, DC, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA ALERT

Global Summit Focusing on Peace on the Korean Peninsula
Convenes in South Korea

Media Registration Invited at Links Below

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) and the Royal Government of Cambodia are pleased to announce the convening of the World Summit 2022 (Summit for Peace on the Korean Peninsula) on Feb. 11, 2022 (KST) in Seoul, South Korea.

The Feb. 11-13, 2022 Summit will explore ways to bring peaceful reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula. Many of the dozens of world leaders, clergy, media, business, and foreign policy speakers are from the 157 nations that have diplomatic ties with one or both of the Koreas. (See a partial list of speakers below.)

World Summit 2022 is hosted by UPF Co-Founder Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon and co-chaired by H.E. Samdech Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and H.E. Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations. They will address both an in-person audience and global virtual audience.

Highlights of the Summit include the Global Assembly of Heads of State and Government, the 5th Sunhak Peace Award Ceremony, Interfaith Peace Messages and One Million Rally for Peace on the Korean Peninsula. (See links below to the full program, visuals and brochure.)


Media coverage is welcome. To register:

North America: https://worldsummit.us/register/

Europe: https://www.world-summit.eu

Africa: https://upvir.al/128175/lp128175?ref_id=61ff0756c57bbM


UPF World Summit 2022 website:
https://www.upf.org/events/icalrepeat.detail/2022/02/10/555/-/upf-int-l-world-summit-2022?filter_reset=1

World Summit 2022 Detailed Brochure and background:

https://www.flipsnack.com/universalpeacefederation/world-summit-2022-brochure/full-view.html

World Summit 2022 Program:

http://g01.upf.org/events/%20202202-WorldSummit/WS2022-booklet-0208-v4-view.pdf


Numerous world leaders addressing World Summit 2022, either live or on video, include former US President Donald J. Trump (2017-2021); H.E. Macky Sall, Senegal President and Chairman of African Union; H.E. Carlos Vila-Nova, Sao Tome and Principe President; H.E. George Weah, Liberia President; Albania President Ilir Meta; H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Sri Lanka; H.E. Jose Manuel Barroso, European Commission President (2004-2014); H.E. Albin Kurti, Kosovo Prime Minister; US Vice President Mike Pence (2017-2021); US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2018-2021); H.E. Stephen Harper, Canada Prime Minister (2006-2015); Hon. Kim Hyon Hwan, Korean Vice President for Culture, Sport and Tourism; Hon. Shim Jae Kwon, Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee in South Korea (2012-2016); Hon. Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defense (2019-2021); US House Speaker Newt Gingrich (1995-1999); Amb. Callista L. Gingrich, US Ambassador to the Holy See (2017-2021); Hon. Yoshiaki Harada, Japan Minister of the Environment (2018-2019); Rt. Hon. Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chairman of the Nepal National Assembly; H.E. Ehud Olmert, Israel Prime Minister (2006-2009); H.E. Jimmy Morales, Guatemala President (2016-2020); H.E. Michel Temer, Brazil President (2016-2018); H.E. Gloria Arroyo, Philippines President (2001-2010); H.E. Leni Robredo, Philippines Vice President; H.E. Ahmet Davutoglu, Turkey Prime Minister (2014-2018); and H.E. Rosalia Arteaga Serrano, Ecuador President (1997).

Faith leaders addressing the Summit include Samdech Dr. Khy Sovanaratana, Chief Abbot of Mongkolvan Temple in Cambodia; Pastor Paula White-Cain, leader of Paula White Ministries and spiritual adviser to President Donald J. Trump; Hon. Kim Youngwan, Vice Chairman of Christian Federation of Korea; and Prophet Samuel Radebe, Founder of The Revelation Spiritual Home in South Africa.

As part of World Summit 2022, organizers will convene prominent speakers at several high-level sessions around the work of UPF’s peacebuilding associations. These include:

  • International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) and the International Association of First Ladies for Peace (IAFLP)

  • International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP)

  • Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD)

  • International Association for Peace and Economic Development (IAED)

  • International Media Association for Peace (IMAP)

  • International Association of Academicians for Peace (IAAP)

  • International Association of Arts and Culture for Peace (IAACP)


For media inquiries, please contact:

William P. Selig | Communications Director,
Universal Peace Federation
Web: www.upf.org

Attachment

CONTACT: William P. Selig Universal Peace Federation 240-274-1744 wselig@upf.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why Joe Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are beefing

    Biden finally mentioned Tesla in public, but that won't end the standoff between the president and the visionary CEO Elon Musk.

  • Biden’s grade on the economy rises to A-

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's report card on the economy.

  • Biden pushes for Build Back Better in meeting with utility CEOs, notes Tesla EV leadership

    Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer discusses President Biden's meeting with utility company CEOs and tensions with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • Broken SALT, Child-Credit Pledges Risk Voter Ire for Democrats

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic lawmakers are risking the ire of voters inflamed by this year’s tax-filing season, as the stalling of President Joe Biden’s priority economic package leaves them bereft of promised benefits.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers

  • Top Obama Lawyer Hits Republican National Committee With Damning New Nickname

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal mocked “toddler” Donald Trump’s document destruction.

  • Fed’s Mester Not Keen on Half-Point Hike; Bostic’s Options Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said all options are on the table for the size of policy makers’ first interest-rate increase in March, but Mester doesn’t see a “compelling case” for a 50-basis-point hike. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increas

  • Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

    The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.

  • Oil little changed as investors eye U.S.-Iran talks

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged down on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets. U.S. crude inventories fell 4.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 4, dropping to 410.4 million barrels - their lowest for commercial inventories since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said. U.S. product supplied - the best proxy for demand - peaked at 21.9 million barrels per day (bpd) over the past four weeks due to strong economic activity nationwide, EIA data showed.

  • The Fed’s Dilemma: Take Its Medicine Now, Or Later

    The Federal Reserve's excessively easy monetary policy has set it up for an unpalatable choice, Desmond Lachman writes.

  • Tesla fans take victory lap after Biden finally admits Elon Musk created the world’s largest EV manufacturer

    The White House’s refusal to acknowledge Tesla’s EV leadership has been a sore subject for both Elon Musk and legions of his fans alike.

  • 4 Surprising Ways You Could Lose Some of Your Social Security Benefits

    If you're counting on Social Security to help you make ends meet as a retiree, the last thing you want is for any of this retirement income to disappear. The good news is that if you're aware of some common ways retirees end up losing benefits, you should hopefully be able to avoid them. In fact, here are four possible triggers that could lead to you lose out on some of your Social Security income.

  • The Weird Law Prosecutors Could Use to Bar Trump From the White House

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDuring Donald Trump’s chaotic final days as president, senior administration officials were less focused on what things Trump may be walking out the White House doors with, and more concerned that he would just walk out the door.“You have to remember that many of us just wanted him to leave the building without any more violence occurring,” said a former senior Trump official, who served until Trump’s last day in office. “I remember a

  • GOP force anti-vaxx lawmaker to attend vote while on oxygen

    ‘They 100 per cent brought in member on oxygen just to vote for a veto override on gerrymandered map,’ says Kansas Democrat Rui Xu

  • Stormy Daniels Tears Into Her Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti With A Zinger About Naked Trump

    The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.

  • Tucker Carlson bizarrely claims Biden’s safe ‘crack pipe’ drug plan is racist against white people

    ‘The White House plans to continue allowing as much fentanyl as possible to come into this country through Mexico,’ says Fox News host

  • Sarah Palin Takes Stand In Libel Trial Against New York Times; Former Editor Says He “Felt Terrible” For Inserting Incorrect Sentence In Op-Ed

    Sarah Palin briefly took the stand in her libel trial against the New York Times on Wednesday, while the editor responsible for inserting incorrect language in a 2017 op-ed said that he “felt terrible” about the mistake, but denied that it was intentional. The trial in a New York federal court has been moving rather […]

  • House Speaker Pelosi now backs banning Congress members from trading stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details the latest legislation banning Congress members from trading stocks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backing this ban, and what revisions could be included.

  • Putin’s Russia was set to crack down on crypto and ended up embracing it in a bear hug

    It’s the latest nation to weigh in on the growing crypto market.

  • Palin takes witness stand in libel case vs. New York Times

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin took the witness stand on Wednesday in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, giving the jury a folksy overview of her family life in Alaska and ascent in Republican politics. Palin testified for only about 20 minutes at the end of the day at a civil trial in Manhattan federal court after a Times editor named as a defendant in the suit testified at length. Palin, 57, described herself for jurors as a single mother and grandmother who “holds down the fort” for her family in Alaska when not advising candidates about “the good, bad and ugly” of politics.