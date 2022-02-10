Numerous World Leaders Will Address World Summit 2022

UPF World Summit 2022

World Summit 2022

World Summit 2022

Washington, DC, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA ALERT

Global Summit Focusing on Peace on the Korean Peninsula

Convenes in South Korea

Media Registration Invited at Links Below

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) and the Royal Government of Cambodia are pleased to announce the convening of the World Summit 2022 (Summit for Peace on the Korean Peninsula) on Feb. 11, 2022 (KST) in Seoul, South Korea.

The Feb. 11-13, 2022 Summit will explore ways to bring peaceful reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula. Many of the dozens of world leaders, clergy, media, business, and foreign policy speakers are from the 157 nations that have diplomatic ties with one or both of the Koreas. (See a partial list of speakers below.)

World Summit 2022 is hosted by UPF Co-Founder Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon and co-chaired by H.E. Samdech Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and H.E. Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations. They will address both an in-person audience and global virtual audience.

Highlights of the Summit include the Global Assembly of Heads of State and Government, the 5th Sunhak Peace Award Ceremony, Interfaith Peace Messages and One Million Rally for Peace on the Korean Peninsula. (See links below to the full program, visuals and brochure.)



Media coverage is welcome. To register:

North America: https://worldsummit.us/register/

Europe: https://www.world-summit.eu

Africa: https://upvir.al/128175/lp128175?ref_id=61ff0756c57bbM



UPF World Summit 2022 website:

https://www.upf.org/events/icalrepeat.detail/2022/02/10/555/-/upf-int-l-world-summit-2022?filter_reset=1

World Summit 2022 Detailed Brochure and background:

https://www.flipsnack.com/universalpeacefederation/world-summit-2022-brochure/full-view.html

World Summit 2022 Program:

http://g01.upf.org/events/%20202202-WorldSummit/WS2022-booklet-0208-v4-view.pdf

Story continues



Numerous world leaders addressing World Summit 2022, either live or on video, include former US President Donald J. Trump (2017-2021); H.E. Macky Sall, Senegal President and Chairman of African Union; H.E. Carlos Vila-Nova, Sao Tome and Principe President; H.E. George Weah, Liberia President; Albania President Ilir Meta; H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Sri Lanka; H.E. Jose Manuel Barroso, European Commission President (2004-2014); H.E. Albin Kurti, Kosovo Prime Minister; US Vice President Mike Pence (2017-2021); US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2018-2021); H.E. Stephen Harper, Canada Prime Minister (2006-2015); Hon. Kim Hyon Hwan, Korean Vice President for Culture, Sport and Tourism; Hon. Shim Jae Kwon, Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee in South Korea (2012-2016); Hon. Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defense (2019-2021); US House Speaker Newt Gingrich (1995-1999); Amb. Callista L. Gingrich, US Ambassador to the Holy See (2017-2021); Hon. Yoshiaki Harada, Japan Minister of the Environment (2018-2019); Rt. Hon. Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chairman of the Nepal National Assembly; H.E. Ehud Olmert, Israel Prime Minister (2006-2009); H.E. Jimmy Morales, Guatemala President (2016-2020); H.E. Michel Temer, Brazil President (2016-2018); H.E. Gloria Arroyo, Philippines President (2001-2010); H.E. Leni Robredo, Philippines Vice President; H.E. Ahmet Davutoglu, Turkey Prime Minister (2014-2018); and H.E. Rosalia Arteaga Serrano, Ecuador President (1997).



Faith leaders addressing the Summit include Samdech Dr. Khy Sovanaratana, Chief Abbot of Mongkolvan Temple in Cambodia; Pastor Paula White-Cain, leader of Paula White Ministries and spiritual adviser to President Donald J. Trump; Hon. Kim Youngwan, Vice Chairman of Christian Federation of Korea; and Prophet Samuel Radebe, Founder of The Revelation Spiritual Home in South Africa.

As part of World Summit 2022, organizers will convene prominent speakers at several high-level sessions around the work of UPF’s peacebuilding associations. These include:

International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) and the International Association of First Ladies for Peace (IAFLP)

International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP)

Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD)

International Association for Peace and Economic Development (IAED)

International Media Association for Peace (IMAP)

International Association of Academicians for Peace (IAAP)

International Association of Arts and Culture for Peace (IAACP)



For media inquiries, please contact:

William P. Selig | Communications Director,

Universal Peace Federation

Web: www.upf.org

Attachment

CONTACT: William P. Selig Universal Peace Federation 240-274-1744 wselig@upf.org



