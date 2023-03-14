Global Sun Care Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Demand for Natural Sun Screens Picks Up
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sun Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sun Care Products estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sun-Care Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the After Sun Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR
The Sun Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Avon Products Inc.
Bayer Healthcare
Beiersdorf AG
Blistex Inc.
Clarins Group
Edgewell Personal Care Company
Johnson & Johnson
L`Oreal S.A
Neutrogena Corporation
Shiseido Co. Ltd.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Walgreens Boots Alliance
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Industry to Shine with Brighter Prospects
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Challenges in a Nutshell
Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
Sunscreens and Skin Cancer
Consumer Awareness: Key to Demand for Sun Care Products
Value Added Features Drive Sales
Demand for Youthful Appearence Add to Market Opportunities
Competition
Leading Players
Manufacturers Devise Distinct Strategies
Sun Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations Fuel Growth in Suncare Products Market
Demand for Stronger Sunscreens Ups the Demand for Ingredients
Novel Ingredients - A Prime Focus Area in Corporate R&D Agenda
Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Sun Care Products Market
Demand for Natural Sun Screens Picks Up
Preference for Organic Products on Rise
Multi-Functional Products - A Crossover Segment Gaining Popularity
Sun Protection Factor (SPF) in Skin Care Products
Self-Tanning Products Witness Strong Demand
Industry Witnesses Growing Penetration of Nano Particles in Sun Care Products
Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin - An Emerging Niche
Sun Care Products for Kids - A High Growth Avenue
Smart Devices and Wearables to Determine Sun Exposure Drive Opportunities
Anti-Pollution Sunscreens Gain Entry
Research-Backed Ingredients: Key to Success in the Marketplace
Market Witnesses Evolution of Edible Sunscreens
Lotion Pumps for Sun Care Products Witness Rapid Uptake
Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier
Sunscreens with High SPF under Question Even as their Demand Increases
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4v1x3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sun-care-products-strategic-business-report-2023-demand-for-natural-sun-screens-picks-up-301771921.html
SOURCE Research and Markets