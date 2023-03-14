U.S. markets closed

Global Sun Care Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Demand for Natural Sun Screens Picks Up

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sun Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global market for Sun Care Products estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sun-Care Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the After Sun Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR

The Sun Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

  • Avon Products Inc.

  • Bayer Healthcare

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Blistex Inc.

  • Clarins Group

  • Edgewell Personal Care Company

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • L`Oreal S.A

  • Neutrogena Corporation

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Industry to Shine with Brighter Prospects

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Current & Future Analysis

  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

  • Challenges in a Nutshell

  • Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

  • Sunscreens and Skin Cancer

  • Consumer Awareness: Key to Demand for Sun Care Products

  • Value Added Features Drive Sales

  • Demand for Youthful Appearence Add to Market Opportunities

  • Competition

  • Leading Players

  • Manufacturers Devise Distinct Strategies

  • Sun Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Innovations Fuel Growth in Suncare Products Market

  • Demand for Stronger Sunscreens Ups the Demand for Ingredients

  • Novel Ingredients - A Prime Focus Area in Corporate R&D Agenda

  • Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Sun Care Products Market

  • Demand for Natural Sun Screens Picks Up

  • Preference for Organic Products on Rise

  • Multi-Functional Products - A Crossover Segment Gaining Popularity

  • Sun Protection Factor (SPF) in Skin Care Products

  • Self-Tanning Products Witness Strong Demand

  • Industry Witnesses Growing Penetration of Nano Particles in Sun Care Products

  • Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin - An Emerging Niche

  • Sun Care Products for Kids - A High Growth Avenue

  • Smart Devices and Wearables to Determine Sun Exposure Drive Opportunities

  • Anti-Pollution Sunscreens Gain Entry

  • Research-Backed Ingredients: Key to Success in the Marketplace

  • Market Witnesses Evolution of Edible Sunscreens

  • Lotion Pumps for Sun Care Products Witness Rapid Uptake

  • Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier

  • Sunscreens with High SPF under Question Even as their Demand Increases

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4v1x3

