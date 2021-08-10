U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.75
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,019.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,144.00
    +18.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.00
    +3.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.35
    +0.87 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.50
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    +0.52 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4680
    +0.1630 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,876.59
    +93.35 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,133.61
    +74.28 (+7.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.12
    +0.82 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Global Sunflower Seeds Market to Reach US$ 61,460.2 Million by 2027; owing to its various health benefits, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights
·4 min read

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sunflower seeds market was valued at US$ 31,668.1 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Sunflower Seeds Market:

Rising collaborations by key players is a key factor driving demand for sunflower seeds products globally. For instance, In September 2018, Limagrain Europe, a European leading player of field seeds, in collaboration with Farmers Edge, a leader in decision agriculture, announced to collaborate for providing farming operations in Ukraine and Russia with high seed quality and precision digital tools to optimize inputs.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global sunflower seeds market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Sunflower seeds aid in reducing the sugar levels and as a result, it has been used in various ready-to-eat products. In addition, sunflower seeds helps in reducing the bad cholesterol level that further aids in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease, etc.

Request for Sample copy of this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2510

The market in Middle East & Africa is expected hold a significant share during the forecast period. Various benefits offered by hybrid crop varieties such as disease resistance is leading to high demand for hybrid sunflower seeds in the Middle East region, this is expected to aid in growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising disposable income along with increasing spending capacity of people within the emerging economies is also one of the key factors driving the growth of sunflower seeds market in the Middle East and Africa region. For instance, the International Monetary Fund revealed that, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are the four highest per capita income countries in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global sunflower seeds market include Corteva, Inc., Groupe Limagrain, Kws Saat Se & Co. Kga, Takii Co. Ltd., Sakata Seed Corporation, Syngenta AG, BASF S.E., Advanta Seeds, Pannar (Pty) Ltd., Nuziveedu Seeds, and Hazera

Key players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to drive growth of the global sunflower seeds market. In August 2020, the Syngenta AG completed the acquisition of Sensako, a South African seed company specializing in cereals. The acquisition is expected to help Syngenta enter into the South African seeds market in wheat, corn, and sunflower.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2510

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Sunflower seeds market, By Seed Type:

    • Open Pollinated & Heirloom Seeds

    • Hybrid Seeds

  • Global Sunflower seeds market, By Region:

    • North America

      • U.S.

      • Canada

    • Europe

      • U.K.

      • Italy

      • France

      • Germany

      • Spain

      • Russia

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • India

      • Japan

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

      • Brazil

      • Argentina

      • Mexico

      • Rest of Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

      • Middle East

      • Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Onion Seeds Market, by Form (Organic Onion Seeds and Conventional Onion Seeds), by Product Type (Red Onion, White Onion, and Others (Green Onion, etc.)), by Distribution Channel (Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Online Channels)), and By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/onion-seeds-market-3765

Sweet Corn Seeds Market, by Seed Type (Hybrid Certified Seeds, Open Pollinated Certified Seeds, and Farm Saved Seeds), by Seed Category (Yellow, White, and Bicolor), by Farming Type (Organic and Conventional), by Sales Channel (Agri-specialty Retailers, Direct Sales, Online, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/sweet-corn-seeds-market-3615

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 3 Key Takeaways From AbbVie's Second-Quarter Earnings

    One of those was pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and the drugmaker's results were impressive. AbbVie recorded total revenue of roughly $14 billion, 19.3% higher than the year-ago period on an operational basis. Here are three key aspects of AbbVie's success during the second quarter.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • 6 Money-Losing Companies Are About To Roll In The Dough

    Investors love a good rags to riches story — they're making lots of money on them. Soon, there will be likely many more in the S&P 500.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1,000,000 in 10 Years

    In 2011, the U.S. was still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, and no one had witnessed a deadly pandemic in several decades. If you're looking for excellent stocks to buy and hold through the next decade, here are two that could turn $200,000 into $1,000,000 (that's a compound annual growth rate of about 17.5%) in the next 10 years: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH). The company's diversified operations, including its established pharmaceutical, nutritional products, and diagnostics segments, are a major strength that will help it continue beating the market.