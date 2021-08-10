Global Sunflower Seeds Market to Reach US$ 61,460.2 Million by 2027; owing to its various health benefits, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sunflower seeds market was valued at US$ 31,668.1 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Sunflower Seeds Market:

Rising collaborations by key players is a key factor driving demand for sunflower seeds products globally. For instance, In September 2018, Limagrain Europe, a European leading player of field seeds, in collaboration with Farmers Edge, a leader in decision agriculture, announced to collaborate for providing farming operations in Ukraine and Russia with high seed quality and precision digital tools to optimize inputs.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global sunflower seeds market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Sunflower seeds aid in reducing the sugar levels and as a result, it has been used in various ready-to-eat products. In addition, sunflower seeds helps in reducing the bad cholesterol level that further aids in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease, etc.

The market in Middle East & Africa is expected hold a significant share during the forecast period. Various benefits offered by hybrid crop varieties such as disease resistance is leading to high demand for hybrid sunflower seeds in the Middle East region, this is expected to aid in growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising disposable income along with increasing spending capacity of people within the emerging economies is also one of the key factors driving the growth of sunflower seeds market in the Middle East and Africa region. For instance, the International Monetary Fund revealed that, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are the four highest per capita income countries in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global sunflower seeds market include Corteva, Inc., Groupe Limagrain, Kws Saat Se & Co. Kga, Takii Co. Ltd., Sakata Seed Corporation, Syngenta AG, BASF S.E., Advanta Seeds, Pannar (Pty) Ltd., Nuziveedu Seeds, and Hazera

Key players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to drive growth of the global sunflower seeds market. In August 2020, the Syngenta AG completed the acquisition of Sensako, a South African seed company specializing in cereals. The acquisition is expected to help Syngenta enter into the South African seeds market in wheat, corn, and sunflower.

Market Segmentation:

Global Sunflower seeds market, By Seed Type: Open Pollinated & Heirloom Seeds Hybrid Seeds

Global Sunflower seeds market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



