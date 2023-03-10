NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Superabsorbent Polymers estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.9% over the period 2022-2030. Disposable Diapers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adult Incontinence Pads segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Superabsorbent Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High

Absorbency Capacity

Recent Market Activity

Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Application Range of SAP

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Holds Bright Outlook

Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption

Aging Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products

Rising Focus on Feminine Hygiene

Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market

Developed Regions Hold Significant Share

Higher Adoption in Agriculture Sector

Sustainability Focus to Open New Avenues

Sodium Polyacrylate - The Major Category in SAP Market

Superabsorbent Polymers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BASF SE (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd (China)

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited (Japan)

Yixing Danson Technology (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biodegradable SAP Market - Hygiene & Agricultural Applications

to Drive Growth

SNAP: the New Generation SAP

Cassava Pulp Waste to Yield Eco-Friendly SAP

Production Landscape of Superabsorbent Polymers: An Overview

Acrylic Acid Availability & Pricing Affects SAP Market

SAP Prices: Significant Influence of Raw Materials

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

