The Global Superconductor Market is forecast to grow by $4472.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period

Global Superconductor Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the superconductor market and is forecast to grow by $4472.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Our report on the superconductor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of smart grids, increased adoption of maglev trains, and increased adoption of superconductor devices in medical applications.



The superconductor market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Low temperature superconductors

• High temperature superconductors



By Product

• Magnets

• Cables

• Transformers

• Energy storage devices



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of SMEs systems as one of the prime reasons driving the superconductor market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing interest in quantum computing and growing demand for power electronics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading superconductor market vendors that include Advanced Magnet Lab Inc., American Superconductor Corp., BASF SE, Bruker Corp., Can Superconductors s.r.o., Cryomagnetics Inc., evico GmbH, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyper Tech Research Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., LS Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Siemens AG, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Supercon Inc., THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH, and TOSHIBA CORP. Also, the superconductor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

