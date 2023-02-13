NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Superconductors Market to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Superconductors estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2022-2030. Low & Medium Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The Superconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Superconductors: The Greatest Scientific Discovery of the 21st

Century

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years

Market Analysis by Segment

Low Temperature Superconductors (LTS): Largest Product Category

High Temperature Superconductors (HTS) Fastest Growing Segment

Market Analysis by Region

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Superconductors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

American Superconductor Corporation (USA)

Bruker Corporation (USA)

Ceraco Ceramic Coating GmbH (Germany)

Cryomagnetics, Inc. (USA)

Deutsche Nanoschicht GmbH (Germany)

Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)

Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc. (Japan)

LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea)

Luvata (Finland)

Scientific Magnetics (UK)

Southwire Company (USA)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Supercon, Inc. (USA)

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (USA)

SuperOx (Russia)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure

Welcomes the Emergence of Superconductors

Crowded Skies & the Need for Other Rapid Transit Alternatives

Drive Interest in Magnetic Levitation Transport

Medical Imaging: The Largest Application Area Generating a

Major Chunk of Market Revenues

Emerging Significance of Biomagnetism As an Alternate Form of

Medicine Opens Up a New Application Possibility for

Superconductors

Robust Investments in Life Sciences and Biotechnology Drives

Opportunities for Superconductors in Nuclear Magnetic

Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)

Search for Innovative Ways to Store Energy & the Ensuing Rise

in Popularity of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

Drives Growth in the Market

Superconductors Make a Sizable Impact on the Electrical

Equipment Market

Electric Motors

Fault Current Limiters (FCLs)

Generators

Tapping into the Electrodynamics of Superconductors Marks the

Emergence of Superconducting Electronics

Superconducting Spintronics Gets a Headstart

Global Focus on Innovation through R&D Provides a Lucrative

Platform for the Development & Commercialization of

Superconductors

Pushing the Frontiers of Human Knowledge: A Peek into the Most

Recent Innovations in Superconducting Materials Made by

Scientific Research Facilities Worldwide

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

