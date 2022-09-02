Global Superdisintegrants Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Anshul Life Sciences, BASF, DFE Pharma and Merck Among Others

Company Logo

Global Superdisintegrants Market

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Superdisintegrants Market (2022-2027) by Type, Formulation, Therapeutic Area, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Superdisintegrants Market is estimated to be USD 461.14 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 662.03 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Superdisintegrants Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Anshul Life Sciences, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals, BASF, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Superdisintegrants Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Superdisintegrants Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Superdisintegrants Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Consumption of Orally Disintegrating Tablets and Capsules

4.1.2 Growing Adoption of the Generic Drugs

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Development of New Superdisintegrants for the Pharmaceutical Industry

4.3.2 Acceptance of Natural Superdisintegrants

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Safety and Quality Concerns



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Superdisintegrants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Synthetic Superdisintegrants

6.2.1 Crospovidone

6.2.2 Modified Starch (Sodium Starch Glycolate)

6.2.3 Modified Cellulose

6.2.3.1 Croscarmellose Sodium

6.2.3.2 Low-Substituted Hydroxypropyl Cellulose

6.2.4 Calcium Silicates

6.2.5 Ion Exchange Resins

6.3 Natural Superdisintegrants

6.4 Other Superdisintegrants



7 Global Superdisintegrants Market, By Formulation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tablets

7.3 Capsules



8 Global Superdisintegrants Market, By Therapeutic Area

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Neurological Diseases

8.3 Gastrointestinal Diseases

8.4 Oncology

8.5 Inflammatory Diseases

8.6 Infectious Diseases

8.7 Cardiovascular Diseases

8.8 Hematological Diseases



9 Americas' Superdisintegrants Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Superdisintegrants Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Superdisintegrants Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Superdisintegrants Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Anshul Life Sciences

14.2 Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals

14.3 BASF

14.4 Corel Pharma Chem

14.5 DFE Pharma

14.6 Dow Chemicals

14.7 DuPont

14.8 Gangwal Chemicals

14.9 JRS Pharma

14.10 Merck

14.11 Nippon Soda

14.12 Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialities

14.13 Roquette Freres

14.14 Shanghai Welltone Material Technology

14.15 Sigachi Industries



15 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0s4qd

