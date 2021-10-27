U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global SuperFoods Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SuperFoods Market Research Report by Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global SuperFoods Market size was estimated at USD 218.98 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 233.75 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% reaching USD 330.17 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the SuperFoods to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the market was studied across Eggs, Fishes, & Sea Weeds, Fruits & Berries, Grains & Cereals, Herbs & Spices, Mushrooms, Nuts & Seeds, and Other Medicinal Plants.

  • Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Convenience Stores, Independent Small Grocery Stores, Online Sales, Others, Specialty Stores, and Supermarkets and Hypermarkets.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods, Others, and Supplements.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the SuperFoods Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global SuperFoods Market, including ADUNA Ltd, Aloha, Inc., APAX USA, Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland, Creative Nature, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Essential Living Foods, Inc., Food Matters International Pty Ltd, Imlak'esh Organics, Impact Foods International Ltd., LAKANTO, MedicineNet, Inc., Merriam-Webster, Incorporated, Nature's Superfoods LLP, Naturya, Netdox Health Pvt. Ltd., Nutiva, Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., OMG Superfoods, Rhitrition Limited, Slurrp Farm, Suncore Foods Inc., Sunfood Corporation, Superlife Co. Pte Ltd, TERRASOUL SUPERFOODS, The Green Labs LLC, and XanGo, LLC.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global SuperFoods Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global SuperFoods Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global SuperFoods Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global SuperFoods Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global SuperFoods Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global SuperFoods Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global SuperFoods Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing health consciousness among people worldwide
5.2.2. Increased availability of superfood products through e-commerce businesses across the globe
5.2.3. Prolonging the lifespan and minimizing the risk of chronic diseases
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Food safety compliance and marketing restrictions
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increase in the purchase through online platforms
5.4.2. Rise in demand for newer varieties of superfoods
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Multiple product recalls
5.5.2. Dependency on third party suppliers for raw material

6. SuperFoods Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Eggs, Fishes, & Sea Weeds
6.3. Fruits & Berries
6.4. Grains & Cereals
6.5. Herbs & Spices
6.6. Mushrooms
6.7. Nuts & Seeds
6.8. Other Medicinal Plants

7. SuperFoods Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Convenience Stores
7.3. Independent Small Grocery Stores
7.4. Online Sales
7.5. Others
7.6. Specialty Stores
7.7. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8. SuperFoods Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bakery and Confectionery
8.3. Beverages
8.4. Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods
8.5. Others
8.6. Supplements

9. Americas SuperFoods Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific SuperFoods Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa SuperFoods Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. ADUNA Ltd.
13.2. Aloha, Inc.
13.3. APAX USA, Inc.
13.4. Archer-Daniels-Midland
13.5. Creative Nature
13.6. Del Monte Pacific Ltd.
13.7. Essential Living Foods, Inc.
13.8. Food Matters International Pty Ltd.
13.9. Imlak'esh Organics
13.10. Impact Foods International Ltd.
13.11. LAKANTO
13.12. MedicineNet, Inc.
13.13. Merriam-Webster, Incorporated
13.14. Nature's Superfoods LLP
13.15. Naturya
13.16. Netdox Health Pvt. Ltd.
13.17. Nutiva, Inc.
13.18. Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.
13.19. OMG Superfoods
13.20. Rhitrition Limited
13.21. Slurrp Farm
13.22. Suncore Foods Inc.
13.23. Sunfood Corporation
13.24. Superlife Co. Pte Ltd.
13.25. TERRASOUL SUPERFOODS
13.26. The Green Labs LLC
13.27. XanGo, LLC

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egvoo7

