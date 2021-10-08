U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.75
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,610.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,847.75
    -33.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.50
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.49
    +1.19 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.87
    -1.13 (-5.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8570
    +0.2410 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,691.25
    +1,376.71 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.39
    +24.63 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.33
    +3.29 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market (2021 to 2026) - by Offering, Component, Type, Application and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Component, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global supervisory control and data acquisition market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Growing adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions around the globe to increase the efficiency and overall production in the industries is the major driver for the growth of the supervisory control and data acquisition market in the next five years. For the efficient management of the process industry, the industries are preferring industrial mobility solutions which in turn is fueling the market growth. The growing demand for industrial robots and the rise in the need for the adoption of automation in the industries to reduce the chances of human errors and improve the accuracy of the volume production is contributing significantly to the market supervisory control and data acquisition market growth. The increase in the demand for wireless sensor networks across various prominent industry verticals such as water & wastewater treatment plants, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas is creating lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period.

Global supervisory control and data acquisition market is segmented based on the offering, component, type, application, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, the Asia-pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The presence of major market players in the region coupled with high demand for automation from various industry verticals is the driving factor for the market growth. The surge in the necessity for high-quality products along with the increase in the production rates is paving the way for the growth of the market. The presence of a large population pool in the region and rapid infrastructural growth and industrial developments along with high demand from water & wastewater plants is fostering the growth of the market in the next five years.

The major players operating in the global supervisory control and data acquisition market are IBM Corporation, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Cisco Systems, Inc, ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Honeywell International Inc., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global supervisory control and data acquisition market from 2016 to 2019.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global supervisory control and data acquisition market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast global supervisory control and data acquisition market based on offering, component, type, application, regional distribution, and company.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global supervisory control and data acquisition.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global supervisory control and data acquisition market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global supervisory control and data acquisition market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global supervisory control and data acquisition market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global supervisory control and data acquisition market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services)
6.2.2. By Component (Remote Terminal Unit, Programmable Logic Controllers, Human Machine Interface, Communication System)
6.2.3. By Type (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation, Fourth Generation)
6.2.4. By Application (Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Transportation, Telecom and Others)
6.2.5. By Region
6.2.6. By Company
6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. North America: Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

9. Europe Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis

10. South America Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East & Africa Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. South America: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. IBM Corporation
14.2.2. Omron Corporation
14.2.3. Schneider Electric SE
14.2.4. Rockwell Automation Inc.
14.2.5. Siemens AG
14.2.6. General Electric Company
14.2.7. Cisco Systems, Inc
14.2.8. ABB Ltd.
14.2.9. Alstom SA
14.2.10. Honeywell International Inc.

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/troim6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna Inc.

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") with Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna ("Alcanna Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $346 million (the "Transaction"). For more information on the announcement, a presentation deck

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • TSMC Posts Record Sales as Auto, iPhone Demand Fuel Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s quarterly sales jumped to a record, underscoring how the world’s largest contract chipmaker is benefiting from an ongoing shortage in the silicon that power everything from cars to smartphones. Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Thre

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Investing in These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Say Analysts

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? When first approaching this task, investors will often turn to names during or on the heels of an impressive rally. However, Wall Street analysts note that this isn’t always the best move. Instead, the Street’s sea

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Jeff Bezos' big Indonesian investment is off-limits to you — buy these 3 stocks instead

    You can't buy Jeff Bezos' newest investment. But here are three alternatives.

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • Alibaba higher as Biden, Xi plan to meet by year's end, Tilray and Levi shares up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting Up To 800% Growth In Q3

    GOOGL stock, TaskUs and Crocs among 24 of today's fastest-growing stocks as market looks to rebound.

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    What happened Electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped Thursday morning, rallying 7.5% by 11:45 a.m. EDT after a huge analyst upgrade. So what Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Nio stock to buy with a price target of $56 a share, representing a whopping 66% upside from the stock's Wednesday closing price.

  • Apple Stock Will Struggle From Here, Analyst Cautions. Here’s Why.

    Shares of the iPhone maker traded at a discount to the market from 2013 to 2019 but now trade at a forward P/E of 26 times, notes Toni Sacconaghi.

  • Elon Musk: Tesla Moving Headquarters To Texas

    At Thursday's shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas. Tesla stock dipped late.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.