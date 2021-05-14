U.S. markets closed

Global Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·13 min read

Abstract: - Global Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Market to Reach $1. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) estimated at US$1.

New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033033/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $309.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
- The Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$309.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$367 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • Covidien

  • DeVilbiss Healthcare(Drive Medical)

  • Drager USA

  • Fisher and Paykel Healthcare

  • Invacare

  • Maquet

  • Philips Respironics

  • ResMed

  • Teleflex




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033033/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: USA Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators (SAR)
by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: China Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

EUROPE
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: France Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: UK Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators (SAR)
by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

SPAIN
Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

RUSSIA
Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Supplied
Air Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Supplied
Air Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

INDIA
Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: India Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Supplied
Air Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Supplied
Air Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

BRAZIL
Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

MEXICO
Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Supplied
Air Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Supplied
Air Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ISRAEL
Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Supplied
Air Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

AFRICA
Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Supplied Air
Respirators (SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Supplied Air Respirators
(SAR) by Segment - Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033033/?utm_source=GNW

