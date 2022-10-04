Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global supply chain analytics market size reached US$ 5.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.93% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Supply chain analytics is a tool to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness by enabling data-driven decisions at strategic, operational, and tactical levels. It provides data-driven intelligence to businesses and reduces the overall cost to serve. As a result, it is increasingly being utilized by organizations across the globe to analyze risks, increase accuracy in planning, and gain a significant return on investment (ROI). Nowadays, leading players are offering advanced analytics that can process structured and unstructured data and build correlations and patterns among different sources to provide alerts.



Supply Chain Analytics Market Trends:

Complete lockdown implemented by governing agencies of numerous countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has resulted in supply chain disruptions and the temporary closure of various manufacturing units. As a result, manufacturing companies worldwide are relying on smart supply chain analytics to adapt to the present market scenario. Supply chain analytics identifies opportunities and initiatives for growth and controls potential revenue losses due to logistics inefficiencies.

Apart from this, with the growing number of global partners, modern supply chains have become increasingly complex. This is positively influencing its demand worldwide to manage massive amounts of data, uncover complex patterns, and generate insights that help make smart, quick, and efficient decisions.

Moreover, the rapid rise in e-commerce and omnichannel shopping channels is catalyzing the use of supply chain analytics for quick deliveries, asset movements, fuel consumption and management, and fleet visibility and remote management.

Furthermore, market leaders are focusing on developing supply chain analytics solutions that are integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and machine learning (ML), which is strengthening the market growth. These solutions can automatically sift through vast amounts of data to help an organization improve forecasting, identify inefficiencies, better respond to customer needs, and drive innovation.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Axway, Capgemini SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Infor Inc (Koch Industries Inc.), Kinaxis Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Microstrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce Inc.).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global supply chain analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global supply chain analytics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global supply chain analytics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Demand Analysis and Forecasting

6.1.2.2 Supplier Performance Analytics

6.1.2.3 Spend and Procurement Analytics

6.1.2.4 Inventory Analytics

6.1.2.5 Transportation and Logistics Analytics

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Professional

6.2.2.2 Support and Maintenance

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

9.1 Automotive

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Food and Beverages

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Manufacturing

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Transportation and Logistics

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Axway

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Capgemini SE

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Infor Inc (Koch Industries Inc.)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Kinaxis Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Manhattan Associates Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Microstrategy Incorporated

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Oracle Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 QlikTech International AB

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 SAP SE

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 SAS Institute Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce Inc.)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6tj2t

