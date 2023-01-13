U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,975.22
    -7.95 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.33
    +17.36 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,991.70
    -9.40 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.22
    -1.85 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.21
    +0.82 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.60
    +16.80 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0830
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    +0.0030 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7040
    -1.6090 (-1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,236.89
    +1,126.18 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.94
    +6.87 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,861.23
    +67.19 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is forecast to grow by $10121.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.07% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the supply chain analytics market and is forecast to grow by $10121.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.07% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028425/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the supply chain analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need to improve business processes, rising demand for omnichannel retailing, and increasing needs to improve supply chain visibility.

The supply chain analytics market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Retail
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Transportation
• Others

By Deployment
• On-premise
• Cloud-based

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the increased use of predictive analytics in the supply chain as one of the prime reasons driving the supply chain analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of procurement analytics and the emergence of IoT in supply chain analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the supply chain analytics market covers the following areas:
• Supply chain analytics market sizing
• Supply chain analytics market forecast
• Supply chain analytics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading supply chain analytics market vendors that include American Software Inc., Antuit Inc., Axway Software SA, Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, RELEX Oy, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Savi Technology Inc., Software AG, Tableau Software LLC, TARGIT AS, TIBCO Software Inc., and Voxware Inc. Also, the supply chain analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028425/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days’ Time?

    (Bloomberg) -- In just over three weeks, seaborne deliveries of diesel from the European Union’s single biggest external supplier will be all but banned.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpChina’s Government to Take Golden Shares in Alibaba, TencentWho will step in to plug this enormous supply gap

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • Volkswagen Group deliveries lowest in over a decade

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Volkswagen Group reported its lowest sales in over a decade in 2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains, and a fourth-quarter recovery risks running into further challenges this year. The German group, whose brands range from mass-market VWs and Skodas to premium Audis and Bentleys, said on Thursday it delivered 8.3 million vehicles to customers last year. That indicates it will remain in second place globally for the third year in a row behind Japan's Toyota Group, which by November had already produced over 9.5 million cars.

  • Should Investors Focus on These 4 U.S. Upstream Stocks?

    The Zacks Oil and Gas - US E&P operators like APA, AR, CRK and NOG have the capacity to tackle inflationary and other pressures.

  • Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is annoyed employees didn’t listen to his back-to-office request—and now he’s ordering a return

    Starting Jan. 30, Starbucks employees are expected to be in the office three days a week.

  • Wells Fargo misses profit estimate on higher reserves, scandal costs

    (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a 50% decline in profit for the fourth quarter, missing analysts' estimates, as the bank racked up more than $3 billion in costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted loan loss reserves for a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses was $957 million in the quarter, compared with a $452 million release a year earlier. Provision for credit losses in the quarter included a $397 million increase in the allowance for credit losses primarily reflecting loan growth, as well as a less favorable economic environment, the bank said.

  • Microsoft offers salaried workers unlimited time off

    Microsoft is joining the list of companies providing unlimited time off to its salaried workers.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Genesis, Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto venture, charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities

    U.S. securities regulators on Thursday charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC for the unregistered offer and sale of securities to retail investors through the companies' Gemini Earn crypto asset lending program.

  • How Long Will $400k Last Me in Retirement?

    Data from the Federal Reserve shows that the average savings in the United States at retirement age is just $255,200. So if you find yourself with $400,000 in assets at retirement age, congratulations! You're doing much better than average. But how … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $400k Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Bear Market

    Asset managers that consistently beat the market can be a great source of inspiration for investors.

  • Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial

    Elon Musk is set to become the rare CEO to fight a securities class action at trial next week, where he will defend his 2018 tweet announcing he had "funding secured" to take Tesla Inc private. As a result, the jury will need to determine only if the statements impacted Tesla's share prices, if Musk acted knowingly, and the amount of any damages. Judge Edward Chen's ruling in May means that shareholders are "starting with runners on base," he said.

  • Burger King Makes a Big Move in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    Burger King has seen better days. Once the Pepsi to McDonald's Coke, the Restaurant Brands International chain has fallen to number three in the U.S., slipping behind Wendy's . On the positive side, however, Burger King has great brand recognition.

  • Gas Prices Steady For Now - But Here's Where They're Headed

    Gasoline prices remain stable and have risen only slightly as demand returns. The national average is $3.26 per gallon, which is down $0.05 from a week ago, but rose by $0.05 from a month ago, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail fuel pricing information. Depending on the amount of gasoline used by consumers, the price of gasoline could remain under $4 a gallon, De Haan said.

  • No Holiday PC Sales Boost for Intel and AMD

    Demand for PCs fell off a cliff in the fourth quarter, setting up Intel and AMD for a tough year ahead.

  • ConocoPhillips in Talks to Sell Venezuelan Oil in U.S. to Recover Billions It Is Owed

    The Houston-based oil company has had preliminary discussions with Venezuela’s state oil firm, PdVSA

  • Key US LNG Terminal Cancels Shipments, Raising Questions on Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport LNG has canceled some upcoming shipments, adding to the uncertainty over when the US liquefied natural gas exporter will resume shipments after an explosion last summer.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC About Microsoft’s Activision D

  • JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citi beat earnings expectations, but worries about ‘headwinds’ remain

    U.S.'s largest banks by market cap top their profit targets its earnings target but CEO Jamie Dimon warns of uncertain economic times ahead

  • Alibaba drives deeper into autonomous driving market with Geely partnership in smart car systems

    Alibaba Group Holding has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with major Chinese carmaker Geely Holding to develop smart car systems, marking the e-commerce giant's fresh efforts to gain a foothold in the autonomous driving market. While self-driving technology has yet to be widely adopted and remains unprofitable, its vast potential has attracted investments from technology firms and carmakers. Last year, the cloud service subsidiary of Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, also