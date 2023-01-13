The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is forecast to grow by $10121.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.07% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the supply chain analytics market and is forecast to grow by $10121.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.07% during the forecast period.

Our report on the supply chain analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need to improve business processes, rising demand for omnichannel retailing, and increasing needs to improve supply chain visibility.



The supply chain analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased use of predictive analytics in the supply chain as one of the prime reasons driving the supply chain analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of procurement analytics and the emergence of IoT in supply chain analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the supply chain analytics market covers the following areas:

• Supply chain analytics market sizing

• Supply chain analytics market forecast

• Supply chain analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading supply chain analytics market vendors that include American Software Inc., Antuit Inc., Axway Software SA, Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, RELEX Oy, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Savi Technology Inc., Software AG, Tableau Software LLC, TARGIT AS, TIBCO Software Inc., and Voxware Inc. Also, the supply chain analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

