The global surface disinfectant market is projected to reach USD 4.3billion by 2026 from USD 2.9billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4%

during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as therising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19.

On the other hand, the rising number of adverse effects of chemical disinfectants and increasing development of alternative technologiesare the major factors hampering the growth of this market.



The alcohol segment accounted for the highest sharein the surface disinfectantmarket, by composition, during the forecast period

Thesurface disinfectantmarket is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositionsbased oncomposition. In 2020, the alcoholsegment accounted for the highest growth rate in the surface disinfectantmarket.Increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



The liquidsegment accounted for the highest growth rate in the surface disinfectant market, by type, during the forecast period

The surface disinfectant market is segmented into liquid, wipes and sprays.In 2020, the liquid segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the surface disinfectant market. Increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.



Instrument Disinfection segment accounted for the highest CAGR.



Based onapplication, surface disinfectant market has been segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection and other applications.In 2020, the instrument disinfectionsegment accounted for the highest CAGR.



This can be attributed to thegrowing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 and rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants.



Hospital settings segment accounted for the highest share

Based on end-user, the surface disinfectant market has been segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories.In 2020, the hospital settings segment accounted for the highest share.



This can be attributed to the increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections.



Europe: The fastest-growing regionin surface disinfectantmarket

The global surface disinfectantmarket is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Europe region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization, growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 and rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants are driving the growth of the surface disinfectantmarket in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• 3M (US)

• Procter & Gamble (US)

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK)

• Ecolab (US)

• Steris (US)

• The Clorox Company (US)

• Diversey Holdings LTD. (US)

• Cantel Medical (US)

• CarrollCLEAN (US)

• PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

• Metrex Research, LLC. (US)

• Whiteley (Australia)

• Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

• GOJO Industries, Inc. (US)

• Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ-LLC (Canada)

• PDI, Inc. (US)

• Becto, Inc. (US)

• GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• MEDALKAN (Greece)

• Ruhof (US)

• Contec, Inc. (US)

• Cetylite, Inc. (US)

• Micro-Scientific, LLC (US)

• Pal International (UK)

• Brulin Holding Company, Inc. (US).



