The global surface disinfectant market is projected to reach USD 4.3billion by 2026 from USD 2.9billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as therising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition, Type, Application, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05091913/?utm_source=GNW
On the other hand, the rising number of adverse effects of chemical disinfectants and increasing development of alternative technologiesare the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The alcohol segment accounted for the highest sharein the surface disinfectantmarket, by composition, during the forecast period
Thesurface disinfectantmarket is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositionsbased oncomposition. In 2020, the alcoholsegment accounted for the highest growth rate in the surface disinfectantmarket.Increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The liquidsegment accounted for the highest growth rate in the surface disinfectant market, by type, during the forecast period
The surface disinfectant market is segmented into liquid, wipes and sprays.In 2020, the liquid segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the surface disinfectant market. Increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Instrument Disinfection segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based onapplication, surface disinfectant market has been segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection and other applications.In 2020, the instrument disinfectionsegment accounted for the highest CAGR.

This can be attributed to thegrowing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 and rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants.

Hospital settings segment accounted for the highest share
Based on end-user, the surface disinfectant market has been segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories.In 2020, the hospital settings segment accounted for the highest share.

This can be attributed to the increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections.

Europe: The fastest-growing regionin surface disinfectantmarket
The global surface disinfectantmarket is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Europe region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization, growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 and rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants are driving the growth of the surface disinfectantmarket in this region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%
• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%
• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• 3M (US)
• Procter & Gamble (US)
• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK)
• Ecolab (US)
• Steris (US)
• The Clorox Company (US)
• Diversey Holdings LTD. (US)
• Cantel Medical (US)
• CarrollCLEAN (US)
• PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)
• Metrex Research, LLC. (US)
• Whiteley (Australia)
• Medline Industries, Inc. (US)
• GOJO Industries, Inc. (US)
• Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ-LLC (Canada)
• PDI, Inc. (US)
• Becto, Inc. (US)
• GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• MEDALKAN (Greece)
• Ruhof (US)
• Contec, Inc. (US)
• Cetylite, Inc. (US)
• Micro-Scientific, LLC (US)
• Pal International (UK)
• Brulin Holding Company, Inc. (US).

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the global surface disinfectantmarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as composition, type, application, end userand region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall surface disinfectantmarket and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05091913/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


