Global Surface Disinfectant Market Report 2022, by Composition, Type, Distribution, End-User and Region

Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Disinfectant Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is projected to reach USD 3,236.99 million by 2027 from USD 1,199.78 million in 2021, at a CAGR 17.98% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The Americas Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 404.13 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 472.43 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.69% to reach USD 1,074.23 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 387.40 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 459.83 million in 2022, at a CAGR 18.28% to reach USD 1,061.14 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 408.24 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 480.88 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.99% to reach USD 1,101.61 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on surface disinfectant identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.



The report categorizes the surface disinfectant to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Composition:

Bio

Chemical Alcohols Aldehydes Ammonium Compounds Chlorine Compounds Oxidizing Agents Phenolics



Type:

Liquids

Sprays

Wipes

Distribution:

Offline Mode

Online Mode

End-User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Domestic-Use

Hospital Settings

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Company Profiles:

3M Company

Cantel Medical Corporation

CarroLLClean

Diversey Holding Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

Gojo Industries, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Metrex Research, LLC

Procter & Gamble Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

STERIS PLC

The Clorox Company

Whiteley Corporation

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Surface Disinfectant Market



5. Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Surface Disinfectant Market



