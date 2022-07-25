Global Surface Disinfectant Market Report 2022, by Composition, Type, Distribution, End-User and Region
The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is projected to reach USD 3,236.99 million by 2027 from USD 1,199.78 million in 2021, at a CAGR 17.98% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The Americas Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 404.13 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 472.43 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.69% to reach USD 1,074.23 million by 2027.
The Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 387.40 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 459.83 million in 2022, at a CAGR 18.28% to reach USD 1,061.14 million by 2027.
The Europe, Middle East & Africa Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 408.24 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 480.88 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.99% to reach USD 1,101.61 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on surface disinfectant identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.
The report categorizes the surface disinfectant to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Composition:
Bio
Chemical
Alcohols
Aldehydes
Ammonium Compounds
Chlorine Compounds
Oxidizing Agents
Phenolics
Type:
Liquids
Sprays
Wipes
Distribution:
Offline Mode
Online Mode
End-User:
Diagnostic Laboratories
Domestic-Use
Hospital Settings
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Research Laboratories
Company Profiles:
3M Company
Cantel Medical Corporation
CarroLLClean
Diversey Holding Ltd.
Ecolab Inc.
Gojo Industries, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Metrex Research, LLC
Procter & Gamble Company
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
STERIS PLC
The Clorox Company
Whiteley Corporation
Region:
Americas
Argentina
Brazil
Canada
Mexico
United States
California
Florida
Illinois
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Texas
Asia-Pacific
Australia
China
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Taiwan
Thailand
Europe, Middle East & Africa
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Qatar
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Spain
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
