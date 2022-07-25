U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Global Surface Disinfectant Market Report 2022, by Composition, Type, Distribution, End-User and Region

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Global Surface Disinfectant Market
Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Disinfectant Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is projected to reach USD 3,236.99 million by 2027 from USD 1,199.78 million in 2021, at a CAGR 17.98% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

  • The Americas Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 404.13 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 472.43 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.69% to reach USD 1,074.23 million by 2027.

  • The Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 387.40 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 459.83 million in 2022, at a CAGR 18.28% to reach USD 1,061.14 million by 2027.

  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Surface Disinfectant Market size was estimated at USD 408.24 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 480.88 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.99% to reach USD 1,101.61 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on surface disinfectant identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.

The report categorizes the surface disinfectant to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Composition:

  • Bio

  • Chemical

    • Alcohols

    • Aldehydes

    • Ammonium Compounds

    • Chlorine Compounds

    • Oxidizing Agents

    • Phenolics

Type:

  • Liquids

  • Sprays

  • Wipes

Distribution:

  • Offline Mode

  • Online Mode

End-User:

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Domestic-Use

  • Hospital Settings

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • Research Laboratories

Company Profiles:

  • 3M Company

  • Cantel Medical Corporation

  • CarroLLClean

  • Diversey Holding Ltd.

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Gojo Industries, Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Metrex Research, LLC

  • Procter & Gamble Company

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • STERIS PLC

  • The Clorox Company

  • Whiteley Corporation

Region:

  • Americas

    • Argentina

    • Brazil

    • Canada

    • Mexico

    • United States

      • California

      • Florida

      • Illinois

      • New York

      • Ohio

      • Pennsylvania

      • Texas

  • Asia-Pacific

    • Australia

    • China

    • India

    • Indonesia

    • Japan

    • Malaysia

    • Philippines

    • Singapore

    • South Korea

    • Taiwan

    • Thailand

  • Europe, Middle East & Africa

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Netherlands

    • Qatar

    • Russia

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Spain

    • United Arab Emirates

    • United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Americas Surface Disinfectant Market

5. Asia-Pacific Surface Disinfectant Market

6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Surface Disinfectant Market

7. Company Usability Profiles

  • 3M Company

  • Cantel Medical Corporation

  • CarroLLClean

  • Diversey Holding Ltd.

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Gojo Industries, Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Metrex Research, LLC

  • Procter & Gamble Company

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • STERIS PLC

  • The Clorox Company

  • Whiteley Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hskmav

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


