Global Surface Disinfectant Market Report 2022: Demand from Non-Healthcare Settings Bolsters Sector Growth

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Composition Type, Form, Application, By End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this analysis, the global surface disinfectant market is expected to grow at a rate of about 10% CAGR over the next six years (2022-2028) and reach a revenue of US$10 Bn by 2028, owing to the growing incidences of healthcare-associated infections. Furthermore, an increase in product demand from non-healthcare industries, health clubs & gyms, and the outbreak of Covid-19 is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Increasing incidence of Healthcare-associated Infections (HAI) and the rising occurrences of chronic disorders are expected to propel the surface disinfectant market growth. For instance, the rising geriatric population and the prevalence of chronic illnesses such as blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and heart disorders have been fueling the demand for surface disinfectants across health care facilities. As per the Centers for Disease Control report, published in 2018, healthcare-associated infections (HAI) cause about 1.7 million infections and 99,000 related deaths every year in America.



Furthermore, increasing product demand from non-healthcare settings like gyms, various types of industries, and offices is also driving the growth of this market.



Chemical surface disinfectants have some adverse impacts on the environment and acts as a major barrier for growth. For instance, hydrogen peroxide used in chemical surface disinfectants can cause portal vein thrombosis, gastrointestinal problems, mild mucosal irritation, and vomiting. According to a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine, in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Sweden 15.7% of the general population, and 32.9% of asthmatics, report health problems from being in a room after it has been cleaned by fragranced products which include surface disinfectants.



The outburst of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the surface disinfectants market. The pandemic increased the need for surface disinfection and cleaning practices significantly. Multiple measures were being taken to curb the spread of the deadly virus, including disinfection and sanitizing surfaces. This increased the demand for surface disinfectants across the globe.



Scope of the Report



The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is segmented by Composition Type, Form, Application type, and End-User. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the world's major regions' surface disinfectant markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ Billion.



By Composition Type

Chemical Based

Biobased

By Form

Liquid

Wipes

Spray

By Application Type

In-house Surfaces

Instrument Disinfection

Others

By End-user

Hospital & Clinics

Households

Laboratories

Hotel/Restaurants/Cafes

Educational Institutes

Others

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Composition: The chemical composition segment dominated the global surface disinfectant market in 2021 and is estimated to continue being the dominant segment during the forecast years

Biobased surface disinfectants are viewed as alternatives to their chemical counterparts owing to their non-toxic, biodegradable, and eco-friendly characteristics and are expected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period

By Form: The liquid form segment holds the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This high share is attributed to a wider applications of liquids in the industrial as well as the household sector for kitchen fixtures, glazed ceramic tile, windows, plastics, exterior surfaces of applications, vinyl, and glass. However, the spray form disinfectant segment is gaining popularity because of its easy application.

By Application Type: The In-house application segment holds the largest market share in 2021 in the global surface disinfectant market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of surface disinfectants in the premises of hospitals & clinics, households, residential areas, industries, and commercial spaces.

By End-user: The Hospital & Clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global surface disinfectant market during the forecast period due to their vulnerability to infections caused by viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

By Geography: North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021 among all regions within the total global surface disinfectant market. The increasing healthcare expenditure in North America and an increase in the number of temporary hospitals are some of the major factors boosting the demand of surface disinfectants in North America.



Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis of Surface Disinfectant Market

Market size and Segmentation of Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Historic Growth of Overall Global Surface Disinfectant Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of Global Surface Disinfectant Industry

Overview, Product Offerings of Key Competitors

Covid-19 Impact on Overall Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of Total Global Surface Disinfectant Market and by Segments

Market Size of Application/End User Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of Surface Disinfectant Market in Major Regions

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Regions

Major Region-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Regions

Major Companies Profiled in the Report

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The 3M Company

SC Johnson Professional

Procter and Gamble

Evonik Corporation

Unilever

The Clorox Company

Ecolab

Kimberley-Clark Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc

Diversey, Inc

Zep Inc

Wuhan Snow Medical Disinfectant Co., Ltd

Steris Corporation

CleanWell, LLC

Praxisdienst

Jainam Invamed Private Limited

Hangzhou Wipex Nonwovens Co, Ltd

Linghai Zhan Wang Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is covered from 2017 - 2028 in this report, includes a forecast for the period 2022-2028

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Surface Disinfectant Market?

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 10% over the next 6 years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Surface Disinfectant Market?

Growing incidences of healthcare-associated infections, increasing product demand from non-healthcare Industries, health clubs & gyms, outbreaks of infectious diseases are expected to be the primary drivers of this market

Which is the Largest Composition Type Segment within Global Surface Disinfectant Market?

The chemical composition segment holds the largest share of the Global Surface DisinfectantMarket

Who are the Key Players in Global Surface Disinfectant Market?

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., The 3M Company, SC Johnson Professional, Procter and Gamble, Evonik Corporation, Unilever, The Clorox Company, Ecolab, Kimberley-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Diversey, Inc., Zep Inc. are the major companies operating in Global Surface Disinfectant Industry.

