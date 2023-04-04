Global Surface Inspection Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2028: Integration of Smart Cameras, Advanced Software, and Powerful Image Processors into Surface Inspection Systems Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surface Inspection Market by Component (Cameras, Frame Grabbers, Processors, Software), Surface Type (2D, 3D), System (Computer-based, Camera-based), Deployment Type (Traditional Systems, Robotic Cells), Vertical - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surface inspection market is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8%.

Camera component accounted for largest share of surface inspection market in 2022

Various types of cameras are available in the market. The parameters chosen to select a camera for an application are frame rate, area, line format, 2D or 3D technology, sensing technology, interface standard, and imaging technology supported by the camera.

Imaging sensors capture light using CMOS or CCD technology and convert it to a set of pixels showing the presence of light in different areas of the observed part.

Many applications, such as the inspection of packaging for proper lids and labels and large objects such as doors of automobiles, can require multiple cameras to cover large areas. Cameras are also being regularly upgraded in terms of resolution and frame rate.

Asia Pacific to account for largest size of surface inspection market in 2022

The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the high industrialization in China, Japan, and South Korea. The region consists of a diverse range of economies with varying levels of development and the presence of various manufacturers. Asia Pacific is considered a major global manufacturing hub and is expected to provide ample growth opportunities to the players in the surface inspection market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Integration of Smart Cameras, Advanced Software, and Powerful Image Processors into Surface Inspection Systems

Increase in Remuneration Across Various Countries

Rise in Demand for Electrical and Electronic Devices

Restraints

Lack of Technical Know-How Regarding Integration of Surface Inspection Systems with Robots and 3D Models

Interoperability Issues in Surface Inspection Systems and Robotic Framework in Existing Facilities

Opportunities

Surging Adoption of Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Owing to Their Progressive Features

Rising Integration of Surface Inspection Systems with Iiot, Ai, and Cloud

Substantial Demand for Surface Inspection Systems from Food & Beverage Companies

Challenges

Intricacies in Product Designing and Manufacturing

Functional and Operational Challenges with Respect to Surface Inspection Systems

Case Studies

Stemmer Imaging (Germany) Integrated Vision Camera, Processors, and Software from Teledyne Dalsa (Canada) into Lighting Equipment from Smart Vision Lights (Us) to Create Vision Solution for Automotive Assembly Process

Detection of Quality Issues in Low-Volume Pcb Assemblies Using Fh Series of Vision-Integrated Cobot Systems by Omron (Japan)

Use of Allied Vision's Mako and Manta Cameras in Hard Disk Drives for Quality Control and Inspection Applications

Newbaze Ireland Nutrition Employed Vision Solutions Provided by Datalogic (Italy) and Ais (Spain) to Ensure Product Quality and Safety

Suntory Pepsico (Vietnam) Deployed Imaging Ocr Software and Vision Controller Offered by Matrox Electronic Systems (Canada) for Accurate Identification and Verification of Manufacturing and Expiration Dates

Companies Mentioned

Allied Vision Technologies

Ametek Surface Vision

Basler

Baumer

Cognex

Dark Field Technologies

Datalogic

Ims Messsysteme

In-Core Systemes

Industrial Vision Systems

Isra Vision

Keyence

Kitov

Matrox Electronic Systems

Moritex

National Instruments

Omron

Panasonic

Pixargus

Sick

Sipotek

Sony

Teledyne Flir

Teledyne Technologies

Vitronic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzqnln

