New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Roughness Measurement Industry"

Abstract:

- Global Surface Roughness Measurement Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surface Roughness Measurement estimated at US$770.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Contact, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$674.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Contact segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $208.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

- The Surface Roughness Measurement market in the U.S. is estimated at US$208.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$212.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Alicona Imaging GmbH

CARL Zeiss AG

Extech

Faro Technologies

Fowler

Horiba Ltd

Mitutoyo Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Semper Group

Starrett

Taylor Hobson

Wenzel

Zygo Corporation







IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 36

