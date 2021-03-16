U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.95
    +8.01 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,849.09
    -104.37 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,594.12
    +134.41 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,333.93
    -26.24 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.26
    -1.13 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.50
    +10.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5880
    -0.0190 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8770
    -0.2560 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,595.14
    -1,461.63 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.72
    +24.62 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,788.05
    +38.35 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

Global Surface Warming Systems Market to Reach $842.1 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 8. - Influencer Pool: 1219. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Warming Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033039/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global Surface Warming Systems Market to Reach $842.1 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surface Warming Systems estimated at US$622.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$842.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Perioperative Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$349.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the New Born Care segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
- The Surface Warming Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$176.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
- Acute Care Segment to Record 4% CAGR
- In the global Acute Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$102.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$133 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$111.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • 3M Health Care Ltd.

  • Becton Dickinson

  • C.R. Bard

  • Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc.

  • Novamed USA

  • Smiths Medical, Inc.

  • Stryker Corporation

  • The 37Company

  • VitaHEAT Medical

  • ZOLL Medical




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033039/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surface Warming Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Perioperative Care
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Perioperative Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Perioperative Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for New Born Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for New Born Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for New Born Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Acute Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Acute Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Acute Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 26: China Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: France Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: UK Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born
Care, Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Warming Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Warming
Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born
Care, Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born
Care, Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 65: India Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born
Care, Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Surface Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care,
New Born Care, Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born
Care, Acute Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Warming Systems by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Surface Warming
Systems by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born
Care, Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born
Care, Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Surface Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care,
New Born Care, Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born
Care, Acute Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Warming Systems by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Surface Warming
Systems by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born
Care, Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 97: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: Iran Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 100: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 101: Israel Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born
Care, Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 104: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 107: UAE Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems by
Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Surface Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care,
New Born Care, Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born
Care, Acute Care and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Surface
Warming Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 112: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care,
Acute Care and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 113: Africa Historic Review for Surface Warming Systems
by Application - Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Surface Warming
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Acute Care and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033039/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • SA headteacher 'made pupil dig in poo for lost phone’

    South African officials suspend a school head accused of lowering a pupil into a pit latrine by rope.

  • Huawei CFO lawyer argues new evidence to be submitted

    Lawyers for a senior executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies were in court Monday arguing new evidence should be introduced to the proceedings to help their client fight extradition to the U.S. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges.

  • Yaphet Kotto of 'Live and Let Die,' 'Alien,' dies at 81

    Yaphet Kotto, the commanding actor who brought tough magnetism and stately gravitas to films including the James Bond movie “Live and Let Die” and “Alien," has died. Kotto’s wife, Tessie Sinahon, announced his death Monday in a Facebook post. Kotto's agent, Ryan Goldhar, confirmed Kotto's death.

  • They Got Covid One Year Ago. They’re Still Sick.

    Scientists are putting new effort into understanding the troubling symptoms of long Covid. These patients are waiting for answers.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Why must Americans wait for their stimulus checks?

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Banks criticized over availability of third stimulus check as most payments hit accounts Wednesday

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? Some payments already arrived, but many to hit Wednesday

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.

  • Schumer: With relief bill, major argument against student debt cancellation ‘vanishes’

    Democratic senators say a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden last week paves the way for him to cancel student debt for a broad swath of borrowers. As part of the law, borrowers who have any student debt cancelled through the end of 2025 won’t face a tax bill over the discharged debt. Previously, cancelled student loan debt (with a few exceptions, including debt discharged through Public Service Loan Forgiveness) was typically considered income for tax purposes.

  • Betting on the post-pandemic boom? Bank of America has 17 stock recommendations

    Stocks have been getting juiced by hopes for a pandemic recovery as vaccinations increase in the U.S. Bank of America says smaller value names are the way to go. Here are its ideas.

  • Crypto Has Another Unicorn as Bitpanda Raises $170M at $1.2B Valuation

    The investment platform's hefty valuation marks it out as Austria's first unicorn startup.

  • The Nasdaq Is Acting Strange. What That Means for Stocks.

    The biggest divergence between the Dow and the Nasdaq came in the middle of the bear market that was caused by the bursting of the dot-com bubble.

  • Ray Dalio Says It’s Time to Buy Stuff Amid ‘Stupid’ Bond Economics

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio has long been known for his disdain of holding cash amid rising money printing and inflation, but the billionaire investor now says bonds may be a bad bet as well -- or any-U.S. dollar denominated asset for that matter. “The economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid,” he said Monday in a post on LinkedIn. “Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”Dalio thinks it may even be a good time to borrow cash to buy higher-returning non-debt investment assets in a new paradigm he said could be characterized by “shocking” tax increases and prohibitions against capital movements. With rising amounts of government debt and “classic bubble dynamics” among many different asset classes, Dalio recommends a “well-diversified” portfolio of non-debt and non-dollar assets.“I also believe that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian (including Chinese) emerging countries’ markets,” he wrote, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Other Key Quotes:“I believe cash is and will continue to be trash (i.e., have returns that are significantly negative relative to inflation) so it pays to a) borrow cash rather than to hold it as an asset and b) buy higher-returning, non-debt investment assets.”“There’s just so much money injected into the markets and the economy that the markets are like a casino with people playing with funny money.”“If history and logic are to be a guide, policy makers who are short of money will raise taxes and won’t like these capital movements out of debt assets and into other storehold of wealth assets and other tax domains so they could very well impose prohibitions against capital movements to other assets (e.g., gold, Bitcoin, etc.) and other locations. These tax changes could be more shocking than expected.”“The United States could become perceived as a place that is inhospitable to capitalism and capitalists.”“Because of limitations of how low interest rates can go, bond prices are close to their upper limits in price, which makes being short them a relatively low-risk bet.”“Watch central bankers’ actions—i.e., see if they increase their bond buying when interest rates are rising led by long-term interest rates and when the markets and economy are strong—because that action would signal that they are experiencing supply/demand problems.”“Also, watch the rates of change in the injections of these stimulants in relation to the effects they are having on the economy’s vigor because the more stimulants that are being applied per unit of growth, the less effective they are and the more serious the situation is.”Read More: Ray Dalio Sees 5% of Top U.S. Stocks in Bubble Territory; Ray Dalio Sees ‘Flood of Money’ With Soaring Asset PricesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Japan Seeks Only Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s policy review to shore up its stimulus for the longer term is set to land this week as rising bond yields cause angst for central bankers around the world.The European Central Bank has already made clear it intends to keep pumping out more stimulus while the Federal Reserve is expected to remain cautious over the strength of the post-pandemic recovery at its meeting starting Tuesday.That means the BOJ needs to avoid pushing through any changes that give the impression it is stepping off the accelerator pedal when it announces the review’s findings around lunchtime in Tokyo on Friday.But if global bond pressures are vexing the Fed and ECB, they may be more welcome in Tokyo, where yields are controlled in a tight band around zero. The growing difference between Japanese sovereign and U.S. Treasury yields has already helped weaken the yen against the dollar, and the resulting tailwind for exporters and the inflation outlook is a favorable development for the BOJ.“This is a very sensitive time for communications at global central banks such as the Fed, the ECB and the BOJ,” said Shigeto Nagai, Japan’s head of Oxford Economics and a former senior BOJ official. “With little room for further easing, the BOJ is looking to send the most dovish message among them to keep the yen weak, and yield curve control is a useful framework for highlighting the difference.”That’s why most economists and investors expect the review to deliver only a fine tuning of its measures.Still, as criticism mounts over the central bank’s huge footprint in the government bond and stock markets, the BOJ also needs to show the review has taken sufficient consideration of the adverse effects of its easing measures.Read more: BOJ Mulls Three Pressure Points to Keep Stimulus Running LongerAccording to media reports and economists’ expectations, the BOJ is likely to:Leave its short term interest rate at -0.1% and its long-term rate at around zeroLargely maintain its existing band of 20 basis points either side of its 10-year yield targetHint it will allow larger long-term yield movesRevamp its bond-buying operations to allow more day-to-day market volatility and improve liquidityEmphasize its ability to lower its negative interest ratePoint at possible areas where it could help commercial banks if rates are loweredTake a more flexible stance on buying exchange-traded fundsAt least consider scrapping its annual 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) ETF buying target while keeping a 12 trillion yen ceiling on possible purchasesWhat Bloomberg Economics Says...“The rapid rise in global yields likely limited the BOJ’s ability to make its yield curve control and asset purchases more flexible and an ultimate exit easier. Still, even minor policy adjustments should help it roll out stimulus for longer.”-- Yuki Masujima, economistFor the full report, click here.Governor Haruhiko Kuroda announced the policy review in December with the yen around 103 against the dollar, consumer prices falling at the fastest pace in a decade and with the BOJ having just become the largest individual owner of Japanese stocks to add to its long-held position as the nation’s biggest holder of government debt.Despite fears of inflation accelerating elsewhere in the world, Kuroda doesn’t see Japan hitting its 2% goal before 2024. Hence the need to alleviate some of the harmful side effects of its measures for stimulus that will stay in place for years to come.Since the call for the review, long-term Treasury yields have jumped around 70 basis points in the U.S. compared with around 10 in Japan, and the dollar is hovering around 109 yen.“If the yield differential keeps up the weakening pressure on the yen, that’s a positive for the BOJ and has probably helped it avert taking more drastic action,” said Takenobu Nakashima, chief rates strategist at Nomura Securities.Most of the tweaks to be unveiled in the review will aim to mollify discontent among bond traders, commercial banks, pension funds, life insurers and stock activists.If the show must go on with its inflation goal still distant, the BOJ needs more participants in Japan’s economy to cheer it on.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage an Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wanda’s Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain. Its chief executive officer said the company would be governed by a wide group of shareholders, and the stock has surged more than 42% in the past three days. Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020, while Wanda Sports Group Co.’s American depositary receipts were delisted in January after losing more than two-thirds of their value since they began trading in July 2019. Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.Wanda Commercial Management’s debt is rated non-investment grade by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.(Updates with AMC stock move in fifth paragraph, Wanda Sports delisting in 11th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Appears to Have Bought Back $5 Billion of Stock in 2021

    (BRKA) continued its strong pace of stock buybacks in the first two months of 2021, repurchasing about $5 billion of stock based on a Barron’s calculation. The repurchases follow the roughly $9 billion of buybacks in both the third and fourth quarter of 2020, as CEO Warren Buffett ramped up the buying. Investors took comfort from the heavy late-year stock buyback as a sign that Buffett viewed the stock as appealing.

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)White House economist Heather Boushey underlined that Biden doesn’t intend to boost taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year. But for “folks at the top who’ve been able to benefit from this economy and haven’t been this hard hit, there’s a lot of room there to think about what kinds of revenue we can raise,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview Monday.An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with White House economist comments in first paragraph after bullet-pointed section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.