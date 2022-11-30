U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

Global Surfactants Market to Reach $66.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surfactants estimated at US$44. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfactants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033040/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anionic Surfactants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$33.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Ionic Surfactants segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Surfactants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Cationic Surfactants Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

In the global Cationic Surfactants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Aarti Industries Ltd
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
AkzoNobel N.V.
BASF SE
Clariant AG
Croda International PLC
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
ECO Group
Enaspol A.S.
Evonik Industries AG
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
Huntsman Corporation
KAO Corporation
Klk Oleo
Oxiteno
Sialco Materials Ltd
Solvay
Stepan Company
The DOW Chemical Company
Unger Fabrikker A.S


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033040/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Surfactants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Surfactants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anionic Surfactants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Anionic Surfactants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Anionic Surfactants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Ionic Surfactants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Ionic Surfactants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Ionic Surfactants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cationic Surfactants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Cationic Surfactants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cationic Surfactants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Surfactants Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial &Institutional Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Industrial &Institutional
Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
&Institutional Cleaning by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Surfactants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Surfactants by Type - Anionic
Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home
Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Surfactants by Application -
Textile, Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial&
Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and
Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional
Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Surfactants by Type -
Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic
Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home
Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Surfactants by Application -
Textile, Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial&
Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and
Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional
Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Surfactants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Surfactants by Type -
Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic
Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home
Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Surfactants by Application -
Textile, Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial&
Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and
Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional
Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Surfactants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Surfactants by Type -
Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic
Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home
Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Surfactants by Application -
Textile, Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial&
Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and
Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional
Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Surfactants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Surfactants by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Surfactants by Type -
Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic
Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home
Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Surfactants by Application -
Textile, Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial&
Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and
Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional
Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Surfactants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for Surfactants by Type -
Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic
Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home
Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for Surfactants by Application -
Textile, Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial&
Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and
Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional
Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Surfactants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Surfactants by Type -
Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic
Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home
Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Surfactants by
Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home Care,
Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional
Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Surfactants by Type -
Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic
Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home
Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Surfactants by Application -
Textile, Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial&
Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and
Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional
Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Surfactants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK Historic Review for Surfactants by Type - Anionic
Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home
Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: UK Historic Review for Surfactants by Application -
Textile, Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial&
Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and
Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Other
Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning,
Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Surfactants by Type -
Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic
Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home
Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Surfactants by Application -
Textile, Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial&
Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and
Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional
Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Surfactants by Type -
Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic
Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home
Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Surfactants by
Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home Care,
Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile,
Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional
Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants,
Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfactants by
Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic
Surfactants and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anionic
Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surfactants by Application - Textile, Other
Applications, Home Care, Industrial &Institutional Cleaning,
Personal Care, Food & Beverages and Plastics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfactants by
Application - Textile, Other Applications, Home Care,
Industrial &Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food &
Beverages and Plastics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Textile, Other Applications, Home Care, Industrial&
Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care, Food & Beverages and
Plastics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Surfactants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surfactants by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfactants by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surfactants by Type - Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic
Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfactants by Type -

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033040/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


