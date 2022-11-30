Global Surfactants Market to Reach $66.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surfactants estimated at US$44. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anionic Surfactants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$33.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Ionic Surfactants segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Surfactants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Cationic Surfactants Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Cationic Surfactants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Aarti Industries Ltd
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
AkzoNobel N.V.
BASF SE
Clariant AG
Croda International PLC
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
ECO Group
Enaspol A.S.
Evonik Industries AG
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
Huntsman Corporation
KAO Corporation
Klk Oleo
Oxiteno
Sialco Materials Ltd
Solvay
Stepan Company
The DOW Chemical Company
Unger Fabrikker A.S
