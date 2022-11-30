U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

Global Surge Arresters Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surge Arresters estimated at US$1. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surge Arresters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033043/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the period 2020-2027. Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Porcelain segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $420.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Surge Arresters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$420.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$462.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
ABB Ltd.
Advanced Protection Technologies Inc
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
Eaton Corporation PLC
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric Company
Legrand SA
Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.,
Littlefuse, Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Raycap Corporation SA
Schneider electric SE
Siemens AG


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033043/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Surge Arresters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surge
Arresters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Surge Arresters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Polymeric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Porcelain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Porcelain by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Porcelain by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Distribution by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Distribution by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intermediate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Intermediate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Intermediate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Station by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Station by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Station by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Surge Arresters Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Industries by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Surge Arresters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surge
Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Type -
Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymeric and Porcelain
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surge
Arresters by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and Station -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Class -
Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Distribution,
Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surge
Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and Transportation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Surge Arresters by End-Use -
Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Type -
Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymeric and
Porcelain for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and
Station - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Class -
Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Distribution,
Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Surge Arresters by End-Use -
Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Surge Arresters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Type -
Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymeric and
Porcelain for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and
Station - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Class -
Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Distribution,
Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Surge Arresters by End-Use -
Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Surge Arresters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Type -
Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymeric and
Porcelain for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and
Station - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Class -
Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Distribution,
Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Surge Arresters by End-Use -
Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Surge Arresters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Surge Arresters by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Type -
Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymeric and
Porcelain for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and
Station - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Class -
Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Distribution,
Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Surge Arresters by End-Use -
Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Surge Arresters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Type -
Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymeric and
Porcelain for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and
Station - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Class -
Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Distribution,
Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Surge Arresters by End-Use -
Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Surge Arresters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Type -
Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymeric and
Porcelain for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and
Station - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Class -
Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Distribution,
Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Type -
Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymeric and
Porcelain for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and
Station - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Class -
Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Distribution,
Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Surge Arresters by End-Use -
Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Surge Arresters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surge
Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Type -
Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymeric and Porcelain
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surge
Arresters by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and Station -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Class -
Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Distribution,
Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surge
Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and Transportation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Surge Arresters by End-Use -
Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Type -
Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymeric and
Porcelain for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and
Station - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Class -
Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Distribution,
Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Surge Arresters by End-Use -
Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Type -
Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymeric and
Porcelain for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and
Station - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Surge Arresters by Class -
Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Distribution,
Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surge Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surge Arresters by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surge Arresters
by Type - Polymeric and Porcelain Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surge
Arresters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymeric and Porcelain for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surge Arresters by Class - Distribution,
Intermediate and Station - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surge Arresters
by Class - Distribution, Intermediate and Station Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surge
Arresters by Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Distribution, Intermediate and Station for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surge Arresters by End-Use - Utilities, Industries
and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 138: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surge Arresters
by End-Use - Utilities, Industries and Transportation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 139: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surge
Arresters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industries and Transportation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Surge Arresters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surge Arresters by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surge Arresters by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 142: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033043/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

