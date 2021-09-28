U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

Global Surgical Drains Market Size to Hit $3.07 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in prevalence of chronic disease & number of surgeries, increase in geriatric population, and technological advancements are the factors affecting the growth of the surgical drains market across the globe. The COVID-19 crisis has a negative impact on the global surgical drains market, attributing to the nationwide lockdowns, social distancing norms, hampered supply chain, and reduced demand for surgical drains items.

Portland, OR, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Surgical Drains Market generated $2.05 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.07 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7882

Growth of the global surgical drains market is mainly attributed to increase in chronic diseases and rise in the number of surgeries. Rise in usage of surgical devices in various applications and the focus of manufacturers on creating advanced tubes are a couple of key factors that also lead to the market growth.

However, factors including rise in the number of minimally invasive processes, complications connected to the usage of the systems, and rise in chances for infection will hamper the market growth. Contrarily, rise in medical awareness will offer a lucrative opportunity to the market players.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON GLOBAL SURGICAL DRAINS MARKET:

  • Lockdown and social distancing were adopted by countries across the world, which caused a decline in the number of surgeries.

  • The government passed guidelines during COVID-19 to provide surgical services to patients who require urgent attention and postpone other surgeries. This reduced the demand for surgical drains products that are used post-surgery.

The report segments the global surgical drains market on the basis of type, product, application, end-user, and region.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7882

Based on application, the general surgery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. However, the cardiac & thoracic surgery segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global surgical drains market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the ambulatory surgical centres & clinics segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total share. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global surgical drains market analyzed in the research include Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Medtronic Plc, Medline Industries Inc, B Braun Redax S.P.A, ConvaTec Group Plc, Romsons Group Private Ltd, Dickinson and Company(C.R.BARD, INC.), Johnson & Johnsons (Ethicon Inc), and Stryker Corporation.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

AI for Drug Discovery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Laboratory Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Fetal Bovine Serum Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Biomarker Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Web Store: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com


