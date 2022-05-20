U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026 - Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Global Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
Global Market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Drapes and Gowns - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach US$4.6 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.

Surgical drapes and gowns are clothing used to offer protection against spread of infections during surgeries. The gowns feature barrier property including the ability to prevent fluids, blood, saline, chemicals, urine and pathogens from infiltrating across the gown. Surgical gowns are made from various materials or fabrics, including spunlace, spunbond and SMS.

Surgical drapes and gowns market globally is growing supported by the continuous rise in surgical volumes around the world and the increasing need to cut down risk of surgical site infections. The growing healthcare needs of an aging global population and the increase in surgical interventions among this population segment is aiding demand for gowns. With awareness about HAIs on the rise, demand is also rising for surgical gowns. As SSIs account for about a third of all HAIs, there is greater emphasis on preventing the same, leading to high use of surgical gowns.

Also driving growth is the increasing focus of governments in both developed and developing economies to develop proper healthcare infrastructure and subsequent increase in healthcare spending levels, which in turn ensure higher spending on supplies such as gowns and drapes.

Continuous focus on innovation and increased focus on marketing by surgical gown makers is also favoring market growth. The launch of new products and increase in regulatory approvals for new drapes and gowns across the world augurs well for the market.

Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gowns segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 44.4% share of the global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market. Surgical drapes represent the largest segment within the overall market for surgical drapes and gowns. Rising adoption of surgical drapes for preventing exposure of surgeons, OT staff and patients to surgical site infections drives demand for surgical drapes.

With the number of surgeries being performed globally continuing to rise against the backdrop of rising incidence of chronic diseases, the need to prevent spread of infectious agents is driving market growth. Disposable surgical gowns account for a substantial share of the overall market, due to the better protection offered by the product.

However, use of reusable gowns continues in several developing nations especially in Africa due mainly to the low incomes, high cost of disposable gowns, and lack of awareness about disposable variants.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $469.8 Million by 2026

The Surgical Drapes and Gowns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 42.2% share in the global market.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$469.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$140.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. North America represents a major market for surgical gowns. An aging population, rising health coverage, and consequent rise in surgeries are fueling growth in the market. The awareness about preventing infections from spreading is also high in the region.

The growing emphasis on safety of patients and healthcare personnel and implementation of strict regulations to ensure the same augurs well for the market. Government focus on developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing surgical needs of aging population, growing burden of chronic illnesses and rising awareness about preventing infections are driving demand for surgical drapes and gowns in Asia-Pacific region.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Pandemic-Led focus on Personal Protection Enhances Importance of Surgical Gowns and Drapes

  • Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gowns & Drapes

  • Competition

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • An Introduction to Surgical Drape and Surgical Gown

  • Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare

  • Surgical Drapes: The Largest Category

  • Surgical Gowns Market: Stable Growth Outlook

  • High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns

  • Hospitals Emerge as the Leading End-Users of Surgical Drapes and Gowns

  • Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

  • World Brands

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 130 Featured)

  • 3M Company

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • GrupA Medikal Ltd.

  • Guardian

  • Medica Europe BV

  • Medline Industries, LP

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB

  • O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health

  • PAUL HARTMANN AG

  • Priontex

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

  • Need to Prevent Transmission of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand for Surgical Gowns & Drapes

  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections Fuels Market Growth

  • Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

  • Increasing Number of Cesarean Procedures Performed Propel Demand for Surgical Drapes

  • Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth

  • Bourgeoning Medical Tourism Sector Fuel Demand for Surgical Gowns & Drapes

  • Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Surgeries Drive Need for Surgical Gowns and Drapes

  • Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

  • Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles

  • Development of Novel Fabrics Presents Growth Opportunities for the Surgical Gowns & Drapes Market

  • Surgical Gowns Emerge as a Critical PPE Amidst the Pandemic Crisis

  • Differences in Neck Closures, Cuffs, Sleeves, Seams: Addressing Varied Requirements

  • Fabric Usage in Surgical Gowns

  • Reusable and Disposable Gowns

  • Knitted Fabrics-Based Surgical Garments Offer Better Comfort and Protection

  • Evaluation of Materials Used for Manufacturing Surgical Drapes and Gowns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s649zu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


