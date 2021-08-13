U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2024

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Surgical Drapes and Gowns - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 9; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 4408
Companies: 51 - Players covered include 3M Company; Cardinal Health, Inc.; GrupA Medical Products; Guardian; Medline Industries, Inc.; Medica Europe BV; O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health; PAUL HARTMANN AG; Prionte and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Uses); Type (Surgical Drapes, Surgical Gowns); Usability (Reusable, Disposable)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2024
Surgical drapes and gowns are clothing used to offer protection against spread of infections during surgeries. The gowns feature barrier property including the ability to prevent fluids, blood, saline, chemicals, urine and pathogens from infiltrating across the gown. Surgical gowns are made from various materials or fabrics, including spunlace, spunbond and SMS. Surgical drapes and gowns market globally is growing supported by the continuous rise in surgical volumes around the world and the increasing need to cut down risk of surgical site infections. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns is projected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns, accounting for an estimated 41.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by steadily rising number of surgeries being performed worldwide, amidst the rapid rise in prevalence of various chronic disorders. The growing healthcare needs of an aging global population and the increase in surgical interventions among this population segment is aiding demand for gowns. With awareness about HAIs on the rise, demand is also rising for surgical gowns. As SSIs account for about a third of all HAIs, there is greater emphasis on preventing the same, leading to high use of surgical gowns. Also driving growth is the increasing focus of governments in both developed and developing economies to develop proper healthcare infrastructure and subsequent increase in healthcare spending levels, which in turn ensure higher spending on supplies such as gowns and drapes. Continuous focus on innovation and increased focus on marketing by surgical gown makers is also favoring market growth. North America represents a major market for surgical gowns. An aging population, rising health coverage, and consequent rise in surgeries are fueling growth in the market. The awareness about preventing infections from spreading is also high in the region. The growing emphasis on safety of patients and healthcare personnel and implementation of strict regulations to ensure the same augurs well for the market. Government focus on developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing surgical needs of aging population, growing burden of chronic illnesses and rising awareness about preventing infections are driving demand for surgical drapes and gowns in Asia-Pacific region.

The market for Disposable drapes and gowns is forecast to dominate overall market share, with growth fueled mainly by the rising use of disposable supplies in developed regions and the growing awareness about the role of disposables in preventing infections from spreading during surgeries. With several countries implementing strict regulations promoting the use of disposables, the market for disposable gowns and drapes is poised for robust growth. Compared to reusable variants, disposable gowns and drapes offer numerous benefits in the form of consistent quality, reliability, and optimum barrier protection. Also, disposable products are resistant to liquids, tearing and abrasion besides acting as strong barriers against infectious agents. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-surgical-drapes-and-gowns-market-to-reach-3-6-billion-by-2024--301354086.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

