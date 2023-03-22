Global Surgical Equipment Market to 2023 - 2030: Increase in the Preference for Robotic Surgery Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Surgical Equipment Market

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Equipment Market, By Product [Handheld Surgical Equipment, Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Electrosurgical Devices, and Others], By Application, By End User, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Surgical equipment are handheld instruments that are used by clinicians for performing various surgical tasks. There are various types of surgical equipment used in a surgical procedure such as scalpels, forceps, scissors, retractors, clamps, and others.

These equipment allows surgeons to open soft tissues, remove bone, dissect and isolate the lesion, and remove or obliterate the abnormal structures as a part of treatment.



The surgical equipment market is expected to gain further traction, with increase in the preference for robotic surgery, rising geriatric population, and increasing surgeries associated with injuries and cardiology. For instance, according to Eurostat, 1.12 million caesarean section was performed in European countries Cyprus, Malta, Netherlands, and other in 2020.

Furthermore, Eurostat also published that around 234,000 caesarean sections were performed in Germany, whereas around 131,400 and 147,600 surgeries were performed in France, Poland, and Italy in the year 2020.



Market Dynamics:



Rising number of surgeries worldwide is creating a behavioral shift in raising awareness about the surgical equipment with advanced technologies and robotic assistance are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Japanese Foundation of Cancer Research (JFCR), approximately 311 surgeries for stomach was conducted in Cancer Institute Hospital in 2020 and thus, fueling the overall surgical equipment market growth across Asia Pacific.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global surgical equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global surgical equipment market based on the following parameters-company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Medtronic plc., Peters Surgical SASU, Ethicon (Johnsons & Johnsons), Conmed Corporation, Novartis International AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cousin-Biotech, Enthral Medical GMBH, Fuhrmann GMBH, Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, KLS martin Group, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Dextera Surgical, Hospira, and SIM Surgical.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global surgical equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global surgical equipment market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Surgical equipment Market, By Product:

Handheld Surgical Equipment

Forceps & Spatulas

Retractors

Dilators

Clamps

Trocars

Others (Cannulas, Scissors, Lancets, etc.)

Surgical Sutures & Staplers

Electrosurgical Devices

Others (Surgical Hernia Mesh, Surgical Glue/Sealant & Hemostasis, etc.)

Global Surgical equipment Market, By Application:

Neurosurgery

Plastic Surgery

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular Surgery

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Others (Wound Closure, Laparoscopy, Dentistry, Urology, etc.)

Global Surgical Equipment Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Surgical equipment Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Region/Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Medtronic plc.

Peters Surgical SASU

Ethicon (Johnsons & Johnsons)

Conmed Corporation

Novartis International AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cousin-Biotech

Enthral Medical GMBH

Fuhrmann GMBH

Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

KLS martin Group

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Dextera Surgical

Hospira

SIM Surgical

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11069.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15741.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

