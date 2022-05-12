ReportLinker

What's New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Surgical Kits Market to Reach US$24.2 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Kits estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reusable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.9% share of the global Surgical Kits market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Surgical Kits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 252 Featured) 3M Company B. Braun Melsungen AG Boston Scientific Corporation Cardinal Health, Inc. Ethicon, Inc. subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson HOGY Medical Co., Ltd. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Medline Industries, LP Medtronic PLC Mölnlycke Health Care AB Novartis AG Paul Hartmann AG Smith & Nephew PLC Stradis Healthcare Stryker Corporation Zimmer Biomet





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Deferral of Elective Surgeries During the Pandemic Impacts

Surgical Kits Demand

EXHIBIT 1: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

EXHIBIT 2: Surgical Procedure Volumes in the US by Type: March

15 - April, 2020

Surgical Kit Demand Skews Upside as Surgery Volumes Inch toward

Pre-Pandemic Levels

EXHIBIT 3: Surgical Procedure Volumes in the US by Type:

November 2020 - January 30 2021

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 4: Surgical Kits - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Surgical Kits: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improving Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Surgical Procedure Volumes (in Million) by

Category: 2019

EXHIBIT 6: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-

2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Push Up Demand for

Surgical Kits

Surgical Kits Demand Picks up as Laparoscopic Surgeries Gain

Traction

Demand for Surgical Kits to Increase with Interest in Cosmetic

Surgeries Returning to Pre-COVID Levels

Demand for Single-Use Surgical Kits on Rise

Disposable Surgical Tools Vs Reusable Tools

EXHIBIT 7: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Gynecological Procedures Continue to Drive Strong Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Surgical

Treatments to Drive Need for Surgical Kits

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 10: ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD

Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019

EXHIBIT 11: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Captivating Advantages Galvanize Interest in Customized

Surgical Kits

Benefits of Custom Trays and Kits

Growth in Orthopedic Implant Procedures Spur Demand for

Disposable Kits

Ophthalmic Surgical Kits Witness Inclusion of New Tools

Drop in Ophthalmology Services Amid the Pandemic Negatively

Impacts Demand

EXHIBIT 12: US Ophthalmology Procedures Monthly Growth: 2020 Vs

2019

EXHIBIT 13: US Glaucoma And Cataract Procedures Growth: March-

April 2020

Refractory Surgery Witnesses Surprising Increase in Patient

Interest amid the Pandemic

Waste Minimization Focus Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for

Surgical Kits

Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing

Industry Witnesses High Uptake of Innovative Surgical Kits

Surgical Kits Going Next Level with Shift towards Specialty

Polymers

AI-Based Contaminant-Identification Device for Surgical

Instruments

Aging Population with Age-related Conditions and Subsequent

Need for Surgical Interventions to Support Market Demand

EXHIBIT 14: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive

Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023



