Global Surgical Kits Market to Reach US$24.2 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Kits estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reusable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.9% share of the global Surgical Kits market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Surgical Kits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 252 Featured) 3M Company B. Braun Melsungen AG Boston Scientific Corporation Cardinal Health, Inc. Ethicon, Inc. subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson HOGY Medical Co., Ltd. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Medline Industries, LP Medtronic PLC Mölnlycke Health Care AB Novartis AG Paul Hartmann AG Smith & Nephew PLC Stradis Healthcare Stryker Corporation Zimmer Biomet
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Deferral of Elective Surgeries During the Pandemic Impacts
Surgical Kits Demand
EXHIBIT 1: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
EXHIBIT 2: Surgical Procedure Volumes in the US by Type: March
15 - April, 2020
Surgical Kit Demand Skews Upside as Surgery Volumes Inch toward
Pre-Pandemic Levels
EXHIBIT 3: Surgical Procedure Volumes in the US by Type:
November 2020 - January 30 2021
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 4: Surgical Kits - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Surgical Kits: A Prelude
Market Outlook
Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Improving Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Surgical Procedure Volumes (in Million) by
Category: 2019
EXHIBIT 6: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-
2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)
Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Push Up Demand for
Surgical Kits
Surgical Kits Demand Picks up as Laparoscopic Surgeries Gain
Traction
Demand for Surgical Kits to Increase with Interest in Cosmetic
Surgeries Returning to Pre-COVID Levels
Demand for Single-Use Surgical Kits on Rise
Disposable Surgical Tools Vs Reusable Tools
EXHIBIT 7: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
Gynecological Procedures Continue to Drive Strong Growth
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Surgical
Treatments to Drive Need for Surgical Kits
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 10: ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD
Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019
EXHIBIT 11: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Captivating Advantages Galvanize Interest in Customized
Surgical Kits
Benefits of Custom Trays and Kits
Growth in Orthopedic Implant Procedures Spur Demand for
Disposable Kits
Ophthalmic Surgical Kits Witness Inclusion of New Tools
Drop in Ophthalmology Services Amid the Pandemic Negatively
Impacts Demand
EXHIBIT 12: US Ophthalmology Procedures Monthly Growth: 2020 Vs
2019
EXHIBIT 13: US Glaucoma And Cataract Procedures Growth: March-
April 2020
Refractory Surgery Witnesses Surprising Increase in Patient
Interest amid the Pandemic
Waste Minimization Focus Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits
Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for
Surgical Kits
Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing
Industry Witnesses High Uptake of Innovative Surgical Kits
Surgical Kits Going Next Level with Shift towards Specialty
Polymers
AI-Based Contaminant-Identification Device for Surgical
Instruments
Aging Population with Age-related Conditions and Subsequent
Need for Surgical Interventions to Support Market Demand
EXHIBIT 14: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive
Market Opportunities
EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disposable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reusable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for General Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for General Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiac Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cardiac Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ophthalmology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Ophthalmology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ophthalmology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthopedic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Orthopedic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurosurgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Neurosurgery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurosurgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gynecology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Gynecology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Procedures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Procedures by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Procedures by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Surgical Kits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Type - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Type -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Procedure - General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery,
Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other
Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Procedure -
General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Surgical Kits by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Type - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Type -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Procedure - General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery,
Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other
Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Procedure -
General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Kits by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Type - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Type -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Procedure - General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery,
Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other
Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Procedure -
General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Kits by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Surgical Kits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Type - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Type -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and Reusable
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Procedure - General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery,
Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other
Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Procedure -
General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Surgical Kits by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Surgical Kits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Kits by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Type - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Type -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Procedure - General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery,
Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other
Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Procedure -
General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Kits by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Type - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Type -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Procedure - General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery,
Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other
Procedures - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Procedure -
General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic,
Neurosurgery, Gynecology and Other Procedures for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Surgical Kits by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Kits by Type - Disposable and Reusable - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Kits by Type -
Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Kits by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
