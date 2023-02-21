U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

The Global Surgical Planning Software Market size is expected to reach $142.6 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·11 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Surgical planning software generates digitally correct data that the surgeon may rapidly assess prior to surgery, assisting the physician in selecting the best surgical strategy. Some of the major reasons influencing the market growth include an increase in orthopedic surgery cases, technical advancements related to surgical planning software, and an increase in the global geriatric population.

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Planning Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By End Use, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422714/?utm_source=GNW


Software for pre-operative planning in surgery helps doctors comprehend and concentrate on the relevant modalities, such as joint repair, fracture pattern, deformity, and others. Through the use of this software, surgeons may mentally prepare and practice the procedure. Furthermore, with its assistance, future problems may be predicted and avoided. Additionally, in the event that problems with this program arise, alternate surgical plans might be put into practice.

Pre-operative planning for surgery numerous treatments, including those in orthopedics and neurology, are managed by software. Software for pre-operative surgical planning aids the surgeon in selecting the best surgical technique. Usually, this program is used to design orthopedic surgeries like hip, knee, or joint replacements. Additionally, this program may be used to treat bone abnormalities and control injuries.

Software for pre-operative surgical planning directs orthopedic surgery and helps doctors carry out their plans more successfully. This program produces digitally accurate data that the surgeon may easily assess before the procedure. Doctors may use this program to mentally prepare and rehearse the operation. Furthermore, if issues emerge while using this program, alternative surgical plans may be created.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has had an adverse effect on the majority of industries and the global economy. The surgical planning software industry was somewhat impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As the world’s healthcare systems fought to contain the initial wave of COVID-19, several governments took the essential choice to postpone all non-emergency surgical procedures in order to free up people and resources for patients infected by the virus. This resulted in fewer hospital admissions and the cancellation of a sizable number of elective procedures. Despite this, the market quickly rebounded as limitations were loosened and elective procedures that had been put off during the pandemic began again.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing old aged population

WHO estimates that by 2030, 1 in 6 individuals worldwide would be 60 years of age or older. By this point, there will be 1.4 billion people over the age of 60, up from 1 billion in 2020. The number of persons in the globe who are 60 years or older will double by 2050. (2.1 billion). Between 2020 and 2050, the number of people 80 or older is projected to triple, reaching 426 million. Two-thirds of the world’s population over 60 will reside in low- and middle-income nations by the year 2050. The elderly are more likely to have serious injuries that may need surgery. As a consequence, there will be an increase in the number of procedures performed due to the growing elderly population throughout the world, necessitating the use of surgical planning software.

Rising healthcare costs

The increasing quantity and magnitude of investments made in the healthcare sector by governments of different nations is one of the primary drivers of the market’s growth. Because of their rapid economic growth and rising healthcare expenses, it is projected that more emerging countries would have more access to high-quality healthcare. This is seen as a sign that the market for surgical planning software is growing favourably. Due to the increase in health conditions, these countries now have a greater need than ever for different treatments and equipment. The market is growing as a result of the rising investment in the healthcare industry.

Market Restraining Factors

Lack of professionals

The global health workforce, based on statistics from 194 Member States as of 2020, is anticipated to reach 65 million, representing an increase of 29% since the adoption of the Global Strategy on Human Resources for Health: Workforce 2030 in 2016. By 2030, the WHO predicts a 10 million-person shortage in the health workforce, mostly in low- and lower-middle-income nations. To varied degrees, nations at all socioeconomic levels have challenges with regard to the training, employment, retention, deployment, and efficiency of their workforce. The market for surgical planning software will diminish since there is already a shortage of trained workers, which is expected to persist in the coming years.

Deployment Outlook

Based on deployment, the surgical planning software market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud segment generated the most revenue share in the Surgical Planning Software Market in 2021. Software that is hosted in the cloud offers improved benefits like access to a larger selection of apps, including development tools, on-demand processing cycles, and application storage. Applications in the cloud may function entirely or partially offline, which is advantageous for platforms with sluggish internet connections.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the surgical planning software market is divided into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, dentistry & orthodontics, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. One of the most important pre-operative processes in surgery is planning. Pre-operative planning may help reduce operating hours and hospital stays for elective surgical procedures like total joint replacements (LOS). Recent technological developments aim to assist orthopedic surgeons in planning their operations more precisely and enhancing intra-operative precision.

End-use Outlook

Based on End-use, the surgery planning software market is divided into hospitals and clinics & others. The clinics & others segment showcased the considerable revenue share in 2021. One of the most important aspects in therapy is employing surgical planning software for pre-operative orthopedic planning. It improves patient communication, lowers the chance of intraoperative difficulties, and enables orthopedic surgeons to prepare for joint replacement surgery and other orthopedic therapies. These benefits may also directly help the hospital, from improved implant supply management to a significant decrease in challenges and patient complaints.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the surgical planning software market categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region garnered the highest revenue share in the surgical planning software market in 2021. The fast technical breakthroughs in the medical field and the area’s highly advanced health infrastructure are responsible for the region’s growth. The growth rate of the North America surgical planning software industry over the last several years has been significantly impacted by the allocation of money for medical research and development. The market is anticipated to grow as a result of the many health initiatives launched by several institutions and organizations.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) is the forerunner in the Surgical Planning Software Market. Companies such as Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, and 3D Systems Corporation are some of the key innovators in Surgical Planning Software Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, Materialise NV, Brainlab AG, 3D Systems Corporation, Renishaw Plc., Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), and General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare).

Recent Strategies Deployed in Surgical Planning Software Market

Product Launches and Expansions:

2022-Sep: Stryker released Q Guidance System, a planning and intraoperative recommendation system to allow open or percutaneous computer-assisted surgery, and the first spine navigation software. The product aims to utilize the diversity of this System to help develop the technologies across different items that spine, ENT, cranial, and orthopedics.

2022-Sep: Stryker unveiled Pulse Intelligent Delivery Platform, a full-circle product, and fulfillment providing optimized for high-volume foot and ankle systems in the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) setting. The product aims to provide a complete portfolio of products that delivers a robust schedule for foot and ankle surgery within an ASC setting.

2022-Sep: Materialise released the Mimics Enlight 3D software, a 3D planning solution. Through this launch, the company would decrease the requirement for human intervention and enhance the visualization process, enabling professionals to give more of their time to strategic work including patient care and surgical planning.

2021-Aug: Depuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson’s orthopedics company, released the INHANCE™ Shoulder System, a fully integrated shoulder arthroplasty system. The product would provide surgeons the capability to simply transform from stemless to stemmed implants at the time of surgical procedures.

2021-Jul: Depuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson’s orthopedics company, released VELYS Robotic Assisted Solution for knee replacement surgery across Australia. The launch of VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution is witness to Johnson & Johnson Medical Device’s focus to build innovative technologies that support hospitals and surgeons enhance patient outcomes and develops the sustainability of Australia’s healthcare system.

2021-Apr: 3D Systems launched VSP Hybrid Guide, the new addition to its VSP surgical planning solutions offerings. The product enhanced the ability of the company’s VSP surgical solutions suite to support craniomaxillofacial procedures. Additionally, with the support of 3D systems biomedical engineers, surgeons can advance productive surgical plans and patient-specific devices that help enhance patient outcomes.

2021-Mar: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. unveiled ZBEdge™ Connected Intelligence Suite consisting of The ROSA® Robotics Platform, designed to facilitate surgeons, Signature™ ONE Surgical Planning, an Anatomical visualization and guidance solutions, the OrthoIntel Orthopedic Intelligence Platform, data service, and analytics. The offerings allow healthcare experts to relate procedural and patient data at every stage of the surgical journey.

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

2022-Sep: Zimmer Biomet signed an agreement with Surgical Planning Associates, Inc., a medical device company. Under this agreement, the company would sell HipInsight™, the first FDA-approved mixed reality navigation system for complete hip replacement. HipInsight is developed further for Zimmer Biomet’s hip implant offerings and enables surgeons to utilize Microsoft HoloLens 2 glasses to see a hologram of the patient’s pelvic anatomy estimated on the pelvis at the time of surgery to assist implant placement and alignment.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

2022-Sep: Brainlab took over Dr. Langer Medical GmbH, a manufacturing company of medical equipment and medical devices. This acquisition would support Brainlab to gradually broaden neuronavigation by combining more critical data components.

2022-Feb: Stryker took over Vocera Communications, Inc., a company involved in digital care coordination and communication. Through this acquisition, Stryker would advance innovations and boost its digital aspirations. Additionally, both companies would work together to allow safer patient care and support their customers to enhance outcomes.

2022-Feb: 3D Systems acquired Kumovis, an additive manufacturing solutions provider. Through this acquisition, Kumovis’ additive manufacturing solutions would be added to the 3D System’s personalized healthcare solutions offerings. Additionally, the acquisition would enable 3D Systems to broaden its portfolio for medical devices and the point of care market.

2020-Nov: Medtronic plc, completed the acquisition of Medicrea, a manufacturer of AI-enabled spinal implants. Through this acquisition, Medtronic broadens its Artificial Intelligence and Data Capabilities. Moreover, the company would provide a complete Spine Solution consisting of AI-Driven Surgical Planning, Robotic Assisted Surgery, and Personalized Spinal Implants.

Approvals and Trials:

2022-May: Renishaw received EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) approval for neuromate® stereotactic robot, incorporating neuroinspire™ surgical planning software. The product launch is aimed to serve customers and particularly the patients who would continue to benefit from the usage of its products.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise

By End Use

• Hospitals

• Clinics & Others

By Application

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Neurosurgery

• Dental & Orthodontics

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Medtronic plc

• Materialise NV

• Brainlab AG

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Renishaw Plc.

• Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

• Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

• General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422714/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


