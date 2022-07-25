The global surgical retractors market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7%

ReportLinker

The growth of this market can largely be attributed to the rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries, increasing number of surgeries, and increasing healthcare infrastructure for better quality medical care.

The self-retaining retractors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product, the global surgical retractors market is segmented into handheld retractors, self-retaining retractors, table-mounted retractors, wire retractors, and retractor accessories.The self-retaining retractors segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to the growing adoption of spinal and endorectal surgeries worldwide and their increasing preference in minimally invasive and dermatology surgeries.



The abdominal surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical retractors market, by application

Based on application, the surgical retractors market is segmented into abdominal surgeries, cardiothoracic surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, obstetric and gynecological surgeries, urological surgeries, aesthetic surgeries, head, neck, and spinal surgeries, and other surgeries. The largest share of the abdominal surgeries segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of target disease conditions related to abdominal organsand the large number of surgical procedures performed through the abdominal region.



The ambulatory care centers segment to witness the highest growth in the surgical retractors end user market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the surgical retractors market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, and maternity and fertility centers.The ambulatory care centers segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the increased adoption of getting treated in ambulatory care settings due to the cost-effective treatment offered.



The APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2027. The presence of high-growth markets such as India, China, and Japan, rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of hospitals, supportive reimbursement policies, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the surgical retractorsmarket in the Asia Pacific region.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, AsiaPacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in theSurgical Retractors Market

The prominent players in the surgical retractors market areBecton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Integra LifeSciences (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Medtronic plc (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), Mediflex Surgical Products (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Canada), Thompson Surgical Instruments (US), BR Surgical, LLC (US), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US), Innomed, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Globus Medical, Inc. (US), Halma plc (UK), Enovis Corporation (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Applied Medical Resources Corporation (US), and LiNA Medical ApS (Denmark).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the surgical retractors market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such asproduct, design,usage, application, and end user.The report also includes aproduct portfolio matrix of various surgical retractors available in the market.



The report also providesa competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would helpthem, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies tostrengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the surgical retractors market. The report analyzes this marketbyproduct, by design,by usage, by application,and by end user.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and productlaunches in the global surgical retractors market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, by design, by usage, by application, and by end user.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in theglobalsurgical retractorsmarket.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in theglobal surgical retractors market.

