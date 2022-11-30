U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

Global Surgical Retractors Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

·26 min read
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Retractors estimated at US$1. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Retractors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033050/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027. Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Self-Retaining segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $434.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

The Surgical Retractors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$434.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$542.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
B.Braun Melsungen AG
Becton Dickinson
BR Surgicals
Johnson & Johnson
Medline Industries
Medtronic
MicroSurgical Technology
Sklar Surgical Instruments
Teleflex Incorporated
Thompson Surgical


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Surgical Retractors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handheld by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Handheld by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Self-Retaining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Self-Retaining by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Self-Retaining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Surgical Retractors Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Surgical Retractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by Type -
Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Surgical Retractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by Type -
Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Surgical Retractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by Type -
Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Surgical Retractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Surgical Retractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Surgical Retractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by Type -
Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Surgical Retractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by Type -
Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by End-Use -
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by Type -
Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical
Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Retractors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld and Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical
Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Retractors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Surgical Retractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Retractors by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical Retractors
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Retractors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical Retractors
by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Retractors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld and Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical Retractors
by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Retractors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Surgical Retractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Retractors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld and Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Retractors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Surgical Retractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld and
Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Retractors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Surgical Retractors
by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Retractors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld and Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Surgical Retractors
by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Retractors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and
Self-Retaining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical
Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Surgical Retractors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Handheld and Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical
Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Surgical Retractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Retractors by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Surgical
Retractors by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Retractors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Surgical
Retractors by Type - Handheld and Self-Retaining Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Retractors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld and Self-Retaining for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Retractors by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

