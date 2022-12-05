U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Global Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Market Report 2022-2029: Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies in Developing Nations Hindering Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Global Market - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

SAH global market is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 to reach $4,366.0 million by 2029

The SAH global market is mainly segmented based on products, applications, end-users, and based on geography. The product market is segmented into sealant, adhesive and hemostat.

Among these, the hemostat accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The sealants are further segmented based on their origin into natural and synthetic sealants. The synthetic sealant accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The natural sealants are further sub-segmented based on composition into fibrin and albumin sealants. Among them, fibrin accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The synthetic sealants are further segmented based on composition into cyanoacrylate, hydrogels, and others.

Among them, hydrogels accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The adhesive market is segmented into natural and synthetic adhesives, among them; synthetic adhesives accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The natural adhesives are further sub-segmented based on composition into fibrin and albumin, among them, fibrin adhesive accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The synthetic adhesives are further segmented based on composition into cyanoacrylate and polyurethane. The cyanoacrylate adhesive accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

Hemostats are classified based on function into mechanical hemostats, active hemostats, flowable hemostats, and fibrin sealants hemostats, among them, the mechanical hemostats accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Fibrin sealant hemostat is the fastest growing segment at high-single digit strong CAGR from 2022 to 2029 because it is unique, powerful and effective for localized and diffused bleeding during surgical procedures.

The application market is segmented into Cardiovascular surgery, General Surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Urology, Pulmonology, Neurosurgery, Gynecology, Cosmetic surgery and Others. The general surgery segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, because of high demand for various surgical procedures. Cosmetic surgery is the fastest growing segment at high-single digit CAGR, because of the advancements in treatment regimes available and better cosmetic outcomes.

The end-users market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, due to an increase in the aging population, increase in surgical procedural volumes, and better patient care services with advanced facilities.

 Factors Influencing Market

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand for Surgical Procedures Boosts Sah Market Growth

  • the Emergence of Technically Advanced Products

  • Increasing Geriatric Population

  • Acquisition to Open An Array of Opportunities for the Market to Flourish

  • Acceptance of Sah and Market Expansion in Emerging Nations

Restraints and Threats

  • Pitfalls in the Usage of Sah

  • Expensive Sah Impeding Effective Penetration in Low and Middle-Income Countries

  • Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies in Developing Nations

  • Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

  • Availability of Alternative Products

Major Companies

  • Advanced Medical Solutions

  • Artivion

  • Baxter International, Inc

  • B.Braun Melsungen AG

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R.Bard Inc.)

  • Corza Medical

  • Integra Lifescience

  • Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

  • Medtronic, plc

  • Teleflex

Regulatory Affairs

  • International Organization for Standardization

  • Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

  • Iso 14644-1 Cleanroom Standards

  • Iso 13485 Medical Devices

  • Iso 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices

  • Astm International Standards

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

Technological Advancements

  • Bioglue

  • Bioinspired Glue from Barnacles

  • Snake-Derived Super Glue

  • Alga Mimetic Technology

  • a Polymer Patch for the Abdominal Cavity

  • Clinical Trials

Scope of the Market

Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Global Market, Based on Product

Sealants

  • Natural Sealants

  • Fibrin Natural Sealants

  • Albumin Natural Sealants

  • Synthetic Sealants

  • Cyanoacrylate

  • Hydrogels

  • Others

Adhesives

  • Natural Adhesives

  • Fibrin Natural Adhesives

  • Albumin Natural Adhesives

  • Synthetic Adhesives

  • Cyanoacrylate

  • Polyurethane

Hemostats

  • Mechanical Hemostats

  • Active Hemostats

  • Flowable Hemostats

  • Fibrin Sealant Hemostats

Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Global Market, Based on Application

  • Cardiovascular Surgery

  • General Surgery

  • Orthopedic Surgery

  • Urology

  • Pulmonology

  • Neurosurgery

  • Gynecology

  • Cosmetic Surgery

  • Others

Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Global Market, Based on End-Users

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Others

Companies Mentioned

  • Adhezion Biomedical, LLC

  • Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (Selantis)

  • Aegis-Lifesciences

  • Artivion (Cryolife)

  • Axio Bioscience

  • B.Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International, Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson and Company (Tissumed)

  • Beaver Visitec International

  • Betatech Medical

  • Biocer Entwicklungs-Gmbh

  • Biom'Up

  • Boz Medical

  • Chemence Medical, Inc.

  • Corza Medical

  • CSL Behring

  • Dalim Tissen

  • Dsi Ltd

  • Equimedical

  • Gatt Tech

  • Gelita Medical

  • Gem Srl

  • Glustitich, Inc.

  • Green Cross Biopharma

  • Grena

  • Grunenthal GmbH (Adhesys Medical Gmbh)

  • H.B. Fuller

  • Hager & Werken GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Haulan Bioengineering Co Ltd

  • Healthium

  • Hemarus Therapeutics

  • Hemostatis

  • Ibc Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

  • Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

  • Katsan Medical Devices

  • Medtronic

  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

  • Optmed, Inc.

  • Peter Surgical

  • Pfizer

  • Reliance Lifescience

  • Samyang Holdings Corporation

  • Shanghai Raas

  • Starsil Hemostat

  • Stryker

  • Symatese

  • Teleflex

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Theracion Biomedical

  • Tissium (Gecko Medical)

  • Tricol Biomedical

  • Vivostat A/S

  • Wortham Laboratories Inc

  • Zhejiang Perfectseal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vt5991

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-surgical-sealants-adhesives-and-hemostats-market-report-2022-2029-unfavorable-reimbursement-policies-in-developing-nations-hindering-growth-301694673.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

