Global Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Market Report 2022-2029: Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies in Developing Nations Hindering Growth
DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Global Market - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SAH global market is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 to reach $4,366.0 million by 2029
The SAH global market is mainly segmented based on products, applications, end-users, and based on geography. The product market is segmented into sealant, adhesive and hemostat.
Among these, the hemostat accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The sealants are further segmented based on their origin into natural and synthetic sealants. The synthetic sealant accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.
The natural sealants are further sub-segmented based on composition into fibrin and albumin sealants. Among them, fibrin accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The synthetic sealants are further segmented based on composition into cyanoacrylate, hydrogels, and others.
Among them, hydrogels accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The adhesive market is segmented into natural and synthetic adhesives, among them; synthetic adhesives accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.
The natural adhesives are further sub-segmented based on composition into fibrin and albumin, among them, fibrin adhesive accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The synthetic adhesives are further segmented based on composition into cyanoacrylate and polyurethane. The cyanoacrylate adhesive accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.
Hemostats are classified based on function into mechanical hemostats, active hemostats, flowable hemostats, and fibrin sealants hemostats, among them, the mechanical hemostats accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Fibrin sealant hemostat is the fastest growing segment at high-single digit strong CAGR from 2022 to 2029 because it is unique, powerful and effective for localized and diffused bleeding during surgical procedures.
The application market is segmented into Cardiovascular surgery, General Surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Urology, Pulmonology, Neurosurgery, Gynecology, Cosmetic surgery and Others. The general surgery segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, because of high demand for various surgical procedures. Cosmetic surgery is the fastest growing segment at high-single digit CAGR, because of the advancements in treatment regimes available and better cosmetic outcomes.
The end-users market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, due to an increase in the aging population, increase in surgical procedural volumes, and better patient care services with advanced facilities.
Factors Influencing Market
Drivers and Opportunities
Increasing Demand for Surgical Procedures Boosts Sah Market Growth
the Emergence of Technically Advanced Products
Increasing Geriatric Population
Acquisition to Open An Array of Opportunities for the Market to Flourish
Acceptance of Sah and Market Expansion in Emerging Nations
Restraints and Threats
Pitfalls in the Usage of Sah
Expensive Sah Impeding Effective Penetration in Low and Middle-Income Countries
Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies in Developing Nations
Stringent Regulatory Guidelines
Availability of Alternative Products
Major Companies
Advanced Medical Solutions
Artivion
Baxter International, Inc
B.Braun Melsungen AG
Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R.Bard Inc.)
Corza Medical
Integra Lifescience
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)
Medtronic, plc
Teleflex
Regulatory Affairs
International Organization for Standardization
Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System
Iso 14644-1 Cleanroom Standards
Iso 13485 Medical Devices
Iso 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices
Astm International Standards
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Japan
China
India
Technological Advancements
Bioglue
Bioinspired Glue from Barnacles
Snake-Derived Super Glue
Alga Mimetic Technology
a Polymer Patch for the Abdominal Cavity
Clinical Trials
