Global Surgical Sealants Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Key Players 3M, Becton, Dickinson, and Co, Medtronic & Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Sealants Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical sealants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Surgical sealants are used to repair elastic and soft tissue such as wounded injury, lungs, and heart among others. It prevents the leakage of the tissue by binding them together, internally and externally, during injury or post-surgery.

The sealant products are made from natural or synthetic materials such as gelatin, fibrin, albumin, and polyethylene glycol (PEG) polymers. Surgical sealants and adhesives have significantly been used over conventional approaches used for wound closure such as staples and sutures.

Surgical sealants have increasingly being adopted by surgeons in cardiovascular surgery, pulmonary surgery, orthopedic surgery, and ophthalmic surgery, among others. The various advantages associated with surgical sealants such as safety, easy usability, and efficacy in several conditions in different tissues. Moreover, it promotes wound healing and significantly removes the requirement of sutures and staples.

The increasing awareness of the benefits of surgical sealants in surgical procedure, and the rising number of surgical procedures due to the sedentary lifestyle and faulty dietary habits of the adult population in the US is majorly propelling the growth of the global surgical sealants market. Besides, the rising prevalence of chronic disease, the number of surgeries has increased as most of the chronic diseases in later stages demand surgeries. For instance, as per Dementia Australia, around 459,000 Australians were living with dementia in 2020, and about 1.6 million were involved in their center for care. It is estimated to reach 1.1 million by 2058.

The high cost associated with surgical sealants and adhesives in the low- and middle-income economies is the major factor restraining the growth of the global surgical sealants market. The side effects associated with the sealants and adhesives, stringent regulatory policies, low surgical incision closure strength, and availability of cheaper alternative products such as sutures and staples are some of the factors limiting the growth of the global surgical sealants market. However, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart diseases, a significant increase in the number of FDA approvals, and increasing investments by major players in emerging economies are likely to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The Report Covers

  • Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.

  • Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

  • Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

  • Key companies operating in the global surgical sealants market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

  • Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

  • Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.

  • Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Market Determinants

5. Market Segmentation

6. Regional Analysis

7. Company Profiles

1. 3M Co.

2. Adhesys Medical GmbH

3. Adhezion Biomedical

4. Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

5. Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

6. Asahi Kasei Corp.

7. B. Braun Melsungen AG

8. Baxter International, Inc.

9. Becton, Dickinson, and Co. (BD)

10. Cardinal Health, Inc.

11. Cohera Medical, Inc.

12. CryoLife, Inc.

13. CSL Ltd.

14. Endomedix

15. Ethicon US, LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

16. Grunenthal GmbH

17. Integra LifeSciences Corp.

18. Kuros Biosciences Ltd.

19. Mallinckrodt Plc

20. Medtronic Plc

21. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

22. Pfizer Inc.

23. Polyganics

24. Stryker Corp.

25. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

26. Teijin Ltd.

27. Tissuemed Ltd

28. Ultimate Dental

29. Vivostat A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u93apr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


