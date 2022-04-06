U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,498.00
    -22.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,411.00
    -139.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,716.00
    -112.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.60
    -9.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.56
    +1.60 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.30
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.36
    +3.79 (+20.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8500
    +0.2600 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,324.10
    -1,329.36 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,057.89
    -39.76 (-3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.55
    -42.17 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Global Surgical Sutures Market (2022 to 2028) - Featuring Lotus Surgicals, Medtronic and Teleflex Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Sutures Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report puts forth that the global surgical sutures market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecasted phase 2022-2028.

The increasing number of surgeries and enhanced availability of surgical sutures are the prime factors driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is also contributing to the surgical sutures market's growth. On the other hand, the availability of alternate wound care treatments is hindering this growth process. However, the emergence of nanofiber yarn-based sutures, preference for stitchless sutures over conventional sutures, and the rising development of smart sutures are creating lucrative opportunities for development.

The global market for surgical sutures covers the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is the largest market for surgical sutures globally, and is expected to continue its lead in the forthcoming years. According to industry sources, every year, an estimated 48.3 million surgical and non-surgical procedures are performed in the United States. The growth in such procedures is contributing to the development of the surgical sutures market in the region. Moreover, it is also home to companies operating in this field. The presence of such key players in North America has strengthened the growth of the surgical sutures market in North America.

Competitive Outlook

The noteworthy players profiled in the report on the surgical sutures market include Internacional Farmaceutica SA De CV, Conmed Corporation, Lotus Surgicals, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd, Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson), Demetech Corporation, Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (AMS Group), Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Corza Medical, and Teleflex Incorporated.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a company manufacturing medical devices used in interventional medical specialties. It offers suturing materials such as FixateT tissue band and CapioT SLIM suture capturing device. Boston Scientific has a robust research and development network, which differentiates it from its competitors. In 2020, the company spent $1.14 billion on R&D. It operates in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells its products to over 35,000 hospitals, clinics, medical offices, and outpatient facilities in 130 countries. Boston Scientific was founded in 1979, and has a strong workforce of 38,000 employees.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Surgical Sutures Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Surgical Sutures Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Human Tendon-Based Surgical Sutures
2.2.2. Utilizing Barbed Sutures for Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgeries
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Market Strategies
2.6.1. Divestitures
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
2.7.2. Increased Availability of Surgical Sutures
2.7.3. Growing Number of Surgeries
2.8. Market Challenges
2.8.1. Availability of Alternative Wound Care Treatments
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Nanofiber Yarn-Based Sutures
2.9.2. Rising Development of Smart Sutures
2.9.3. Preference for Stitchless Sutures Over Conventional Sutures

3. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Product Type
3.1. Sutures
3.1.1. Absorbable Sutures
3.1.1.1. Synthetic Sutures
3.1.1.1.1. Vicryl Sutures
3.1.1.1.2. Monocryl Sutures
3.1.1.1.3. Polydioxanone Sutures
3.1.1.1.4. Polyglycolic Sutures
3.1.1.1.5. Other Synthetic Sutures
3.1.1.2. Natural Sutures
3.1.2. Non-Absorbable Sutures
3.1.2.1. Stainless Steel Sutures
3.1.2.2. Nylon Sutures
3.1.2.3. Prolene Sutures
3.1.2.4. Other Non-Absorbable Sutures
3.2. Automated Suturing Device

4. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Type
4.1. Monofilament
4.2. Multifilament

5. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Application
5.1. Cardiovascular Surgery
5.2. General Surgery
5.3. Gynecology Surgery
5.4. Orthopedic Surgery
5.5. Ophthalmic Surgery
5.6. Other Applications

6. Global Surgical Sutures Market - Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (Ams Group)
7.2. B Braun Melsungen AG
7.3. Boston Scientific Corporation
7.4. Conmed Corporation
7.5. Corza Medical
7.6. Demetech Corporation
7.7. Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson)
7.8. Internacional Farmaceutica Sa De Cv
7.9. Lotus Surgicals
7.10. Medtronic plc
7.11. Smith & Nephew plc
7.12. Stryker Corporation
7.13. Teleflex Incorporated
7.14. Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd
7.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

8. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ep19a2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best REIT Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best REIT stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of REIT stocks, their history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Best REIT Stocks To Buy Right Now. Real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks are a good option for […]

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Growth in the semiconductor sector is trouncing the broader market, and it's likely to continue.

  • 10 Dividend Paying Consumer Defensive Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend paying consumer defensive stocks. If you want to see more consumer defensive stocks that pay dividends, check out 5 Dividend Paying Consumer Defensive Stocks. The consumer defensive sector includes companies that work in the food, beverages, household products, packaging, and tobacco sectors. These are referred to as consumer […]

  • Xpediator Plc Just Missed EPS By 90%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    It's been a sad week for Xpediator Plc ( LON:XPD ), who've watched their investment drop 18% to UK£0.41 in the week...

  • Can You Use a VA Loan to Buy a Second Home?

    The VA loan program is designed to help veterans and active service members purchase homes with no down payments and despite less-than-ideal credit scores and existing debt loads. Federal laws states veterans must plan to live in the home as … Continue reading → The post Can You Use a VA Loan to Buy a Second Home? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • Homrich Berg Buying Neighboring RIA to Make $13 Billion Firm

    The large, fee-only advice and planning firm based in Atlanta makes its biggest acquisition yet as it plans southeast expansion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as technology shares outperform

    U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday as investors monitored the potential for more sanctions against Russia amid ongoing concerns over inflation and global economic growth.

  • Stabilizing Market Sees Banks Prep Sale of Billions in Junk Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are gearing up to offload billions of dollars in junk debt backing leveraged buyouts, counting on the nascent stability in the market to finally get rid of underwrites for businesses such as Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Unilever Plc’s tea unit.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Ta

  • Markets Bet on Sharpest Fed Tightening in Almost Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Money-market traders are betting the Federal Reserve will implement 225 basis points of interest-rate hikes by the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineFactoring in the hike al

  • Worries over U.S. rate hikes, sanctions weigh on European shares

    (Reuters) -European shares fell from over six-week highs on Wednesday, as investors grappled with the twin worries of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes potentially hurting growth and more Western sanctions on Russia further stoking inflation. U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expected interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff to take U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year.

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: Relative Strength Lines Highlight These Stocks To Watch

    In the screen of relative strength lines at new highs, numerous stocks that have been on our radar are now stocks to watch.

  • USD/CAD Is Losing Ground At The Start Of The Week

    USD/CAD settled below 1.2500 and is testing the support level at 1.2470.

  • Fed Seeking to Find Where ‘Phantom Menace’ Neutral Rate Sits

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are on the march t

  • [Private Deal Alert] Real Estate Investment Offering For Medical Office Building With 12% Target Annual Returns

    While new trends in real estate come and go, one thing remains constant: the need for healthcare. Since this need is unlikely to go away anytime soon, healthcare-related real estate can be an attractive investment. CAN Community Health Clinic Offering The online real estate investing platform CrowdStreet has been linking real estate developers and project owners with investors for quite some time. If you’ve been looking for an investment in the medical real estate sector, their latest offering m

  • Citi to Lead $1 Billion DFW Airport Bond Sale in Texas Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is underwriting a $1.2 billion bond sale for the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the largest deal it has managed since reentering the Texas municipal-bond market after being temporarily sidelined last year over the bank’s firearms policy. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update:

  • Acuity Brands earnings rise above expectations, as price increases help offset cost inflation

    Acuity Brands Inc. reported Tuesday fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, as price increases and productivity improvements helped offset the "significant increase" in material and freight costs. The lighting and lighting controls company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Feb. 28 increased to $75.3 million, or $2.13 a share, from $62.9 million, or $1.74 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjust

  • Techstars And JPMorgan Chase Partnering To Invest $80 Million In Diverse Entrepreneurs

    Techstars and JPMorgan Chase kick off a new startup accelerator for Black and brown entrepreneurs.

  • Analysis - Most banks narrow UK gender pay gaps, UBS, Deutsche Bank go into reverse

    Major British financial companies collectively narrowed their gender pay gaps last year, but some went into reverse gear, including UBS and Deutsche Bank, a Reuters analysis found. Several financial companies this year also published voluntary ethnicity pay data - some, including UBS, Aviva and M&G, for the first time. The gender pay exercise has cast a poor light on the country's financial services, which are critical to the British economy but also one of its most unequal sectors.

  • Array Technologies stock surges following revenue beat, announcement of new CEO

    Array Technologies Inc. shares surged in the extended session Tuesday after reporting quarterly sales and a revenue outlook that topped Wall Street estimates while naming a new chief executive. The solar-plant-equipment and -software provider reported a fourth-quarter loss of $32.1 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with a loss of $9.8 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The company also announced that Kevin Hostetler will succeed Jim Fusaro as CEO on April 18, as Fusaro intends to retire by the end of the year.