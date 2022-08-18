U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,285.25
    +8.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,017.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,519.00
    +25.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.50
    +7.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.31
    +1.20 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.80
    +7.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0174
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    +0.41 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1930
    +0.1030 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,515.70
    -252.62 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.21
    -13.60 (-2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.38
    +1.63 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Global surgical table market size to record noteworthy growth through 2028

Market Study Report
·6 min read
Market Study Report
Market Study Report

The research report on ‘Surgical Table Market’ discusses crucial factors that influence the growth trajectory of the market during the analysis timeframe of 2022-2028.

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that surgical table market is likely to record a decent growth through 2028, and eventually amass a notable valuation by the end of the forecast timeframe.


Furthermore, it briefly touches upon the various segments of the market, mainly on the basis of product type, device type, material type, and regional boundary. Consumption statistics, current valuations, and scope for expansion are encompassed in the document to furnish a broader understanding of the rapidly evolving market dynamics.

Lastly, a clear outlook of the competitive scenario is entailed in the report including business profiles, product landscape, latest developments, and updated valuations of top players within the industry landscape.

Surging demand for bariatric surgeries, increasing number of surgical procedures as well as rising obesity prompting the popularity of minimally invasive treatments are some major factors propelling the market growth.

In addition, rising expenditure on improving healthcare mechanisms, growing geriatric population, and increasing presence of hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers are likely to escalate the revenue margins for the industry over the forecast duration.

Despite the positive outlook, the expensive nature of composite surgical tables, coupled with dearth of skilled labor to perform sophisticated procedures in underdeveloped countries are challenges that may restrain the profitability graph of worldwide surgical table market in the forthcoming years.

Regional expanse outlook: -

North America:

North America surgical tables market is likely to gain substantial traction amassing a valuation of nearly USD 580 million by the end of 2028, owing to elevated demand for neurosurgical treatments as well as technological upgradation across hospitals and clinics to avail high-quality services and comfort for the patients.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America surgical tables Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5304459/

Asia Pacific:

Asia Pacific surgical tables industry is anticipated to accrue a valuation of USD 469 million by the end of 2028, with Japan contributing USD 59 million, attributable to pervasiveness of end-stage chronic disorders in the region, and advancements in surgical tables to offer comfort & convenience.,

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific surgical tables Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5304458/

Europe:

Europe surgical tables market is poised to be worth USD 474 million by the end of the assessment period, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic disorders andobesity, due to the adoption of sedentary lifestyle among the people.

Germany industry size is slated to be valued at USD 134 million by the end of the review period, owing to the surging number of medical facilities, coupled with rapidly soaring cancer incidences across the country.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe surgical tables Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5304457/

Segmental overview: -

By product terrain, general surgical table segment is anticipated to generate modest revenues in the coming years, owing to greater accessibility by raising or lowering the table as per the procedural requirement. Medical practitioners perform surgeries related to gall bladder, plastic surgery, pediatric, gynecological, and cardiovascular on general surgical tables.

Speaking of device type, non-powered surgical tables market share is poised to surge by 2028, on account of efforts by manufacturers to produce tables that are more convenient and flexible.

Moving on to material type, metal segment will continue to stay relevant in the forthcoming years, as these surgical tables are affordable and easy to maintain hygiene.

Based on end-user scope, hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to hold a significant industry share over the analysis timeframe, pertaining to availability of wide range of diagnostic & therapeutic procedures and presence of skilled professionals in these settings.

Competitive scenario: -

Narang Medical Limited, Schaerer Medical AG, Trumpf Medical (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.), Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Steris Corp., AMTAI Medical Equipment Inc., Skytron LLC, Stille AB, and Mizuho OSI are the prominent players influencing global surgical table industry trends.

Global Surgical Table Market, By Product Type (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

  • General Surgical Table Specialty Surgical Table

  • Orthopedic Surgical Table

  • Neurology Surgical Table

  • Urology Surgical Table

  • Bariatric Surgical Table

  • Others

  • Radiolucent Surgical Table

  • Pediatric Surgical Table

Global Surgical Table Market, By Device Type (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

  • Powered Surgical Tables

  • Hydraulic Surgical Tables

  • Electric Surgical Tables

  • Hybrid Surgical Tables

  • Non-powered Surgical Tables

Global Surgical Table Market, By Material (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

  • Composite

  • Metal

Global Surgical Table Market, By End-Use (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Others

Global Surgical Table Market, By Region (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

North America

  • Canada

  • United States

Europe

  • Turkey

  • United Kingdom

  • Sweden

  • Germany

  • France

  • Netherlands

  • Spain

  • Poland

  • Italy

  • Czech Republic

  • Austria

  • Belgium

  • Switzerland

Asia Pacific

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Vietnam

  • Thailand

  • Philippines

  • Singapore

  • Malaysia

  • Taiwan

  • Australia

  • New Zealand

Global Surgical Table Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

  • Narang Medical Limited

  • Schaerer Medical AG

  • Trumpf Medical (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.)

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Getinge AB

  • Steris Corp.

  • AMTAI Medical Equipment Inc.

  • Skytron LLC

  • Stille AB

  • Mizuho OSI

Related Report:

Global Surgical Table Market Size study and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Surgical Table Market to reach xx by 2028.Global Surgical Table Market is valued at approximately XX in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2022-2028.A surgical table is where patients relax while undergoing surgery. This surgical equipment is typically seen in a hospital's operating room. There are numerous tabletops that can be utilised for both general surgery and specialised procedures. The increased number of surgeries worldwide is a major contributor to the market's expansion. This is attributed to an increase in trauma and injury cases around the world. Furthermore, the rising global burden of chronic disease is one of the key causes driving up demand for surgical tables, as end-stage chronic disorders often necessitate surgery.
About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us:   Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News:  https://www.alpenhornnews.com/


Recommended Stories

  • West Pharmaceutical's (WST) Latest Investment to Boost Business

    West Pharmaceutical's (WST) minority investment is expected to aid in meeting patients' continuously evolving needs of ease of use and effective methods of medicine delivery.

  • White House to phase out buying COVID-19 vaccines, treatments

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani explains how the Biden administration is moving into a new phase when it comes to the pandemic.

  • Lucky stores set to close pharmacies, advocates worry about access

    Pharmacy operations were bought out by Walgreens and prescriptions will be transferred to its nearest store. Advocates say the move may restrict access and equity to many customers who depend on their local pharmacy.

  • Inflation Reduction Act: Drug price caps will be 'a first step' for lawmakers, expert says

    STAT Washington Correspondent Rachel Cohrs joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain how the Inflation Reduction Act's drug price caps are just the start of addressing health care costs in the U.S.

  • FDA approves over-the-counter sale of hearing aids for adults

    The new rule allows for cheaper, more accessible devices that do not require a prescription or medical exam.

  • FDA allows over-the-counter sales for hearing aids

    Health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the FDA's ruling to enable Americans' access to affordable hearing aids.

  • New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession

    Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday that while growth would slow he did not expect a recession, adding that the central bank believed it was on top of inflation, which has hit three-decade highs. "Through our projection period ahead, whilst we do not forecast at all a recession ... we do forecast low GDP growth, below (the) potential growth rate," Orr told a media briefing after the RBNZ hiked interest rates by 50 basis points. The RBNZ signalled in its policy review it would continue its aggressive tightening, which has seen the cash rate rise by 275 basis points to 3% in less than a year.

  • Premier's Q4 Sales, Profits Fall On Normalization Of COVID-19-Driven Demand

    Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) has reported Q4 FY22 revenue of $340.7 million, down 29% Y/Y, exceeding the consensus of $333.43 million. Supply Chain Services segment revenue decreased 40% to $232.7 million, primarily reflecting lower product revenue. Products revenue of $69.7 million declined 70%, primarily driven by lower demand and pricing, as the company expected, for pandemic-related supplies, which was partially offset by ongoing demand for commodity products. Adjusted EBITDA of $122.8 million

  • United Rentals (URI) Looks Promising: Invest in the Stock

    Biden's infrastructural push and solid momentum in its underlying business are set to drive United Rentals' (URI) growth.

  • Bank of Canada Chief Says Job Not Done Despite Cooler Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada has more work to do in taming stubborn price pressures despite signs headline inflation may have peaked, Governor Tiff Macklem said.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillMac

  • A Roth Conversion Can Help With Your Taxes. Here’s How.

    There are some strategies to help clients with investment losses. One is a Roth conversion. This is where you transfer assets from a retirement account—like a traditional IRA, 401(k) or 403(b)—to a Roth IRA.

  • Bridgewater, World’s Largest Hedge Fund, Sold $1 Billion in Chinese Stocks

    The world’s second-biggest economy shows signs of cooling. China's central bank cut interest rates after data showed a weakening of retail sales.

  • Venture capital rallies for CoinFund, Shima Capital crypto investment funds

    Venture capital for two new investment funds from CoinFund and Shima Capital were announced, with amounts reaching US$300 million and US$200 million, respectively. See related article: New Investors and Investments Fast facts The Ventures I fund, announced Thursday by CoinFund, will focus on backing blockchain startups, including both existing portfolios and new startup teams. The […]

  • The Market Sectors Showing Resilience As Earnings Estimates Slip

    Q3 estimates have been cut for 13 of the 16 Zacks sectors since the quarter got underway, with the biggest declines at the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Technology, Retail and Conglomerates sectors.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald Hires Guggenheim Duo for  Power and Energy Finance Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald is planning to start a power and energy financing unit and has hired Wall Street veterans to run it, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Bus

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race

  • Tencent Says Meituan Stake-Sale Report Is Not Accurate

    (Bloomberg) -- Food delivery giant Meituan rose in US trading after Tencent Holdings Ltd. Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell said a report that the company intends to sell all or much of its $24 billion stake in the company was incorrect. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Ra

  • Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst

    Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply." The company also bought back a large slug of stock and upped its buybac

  • Genesis Global CEO Steps Down as Crypto Bloodbath Continues

    Michael Moro was chief executive of Genesis, a crypto trading firm that lent billions of dollars to bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

  • Intercept Settles Ocaliva Litigation With Reddy's Lab

    Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) and its subsidiary Intercept Pharma Europe Limited settled patent litigation with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY). The litigation concerns the submission by Dr. Reddy’s of an Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval to market a generic version of Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) 5 mg and 10 mg tablets before the expiration of the Company’s U.S. patents. Related: Intercept Shares Jump After Reissuing Annual Guidance. Under the terms of the