New York, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Tourniquets Industry"

Abstract:

- Global Surgical Tourniquets Market to Reach $618.6 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Tourniquets estimated at US$398.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$618.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Tourniquet Cuffs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$498.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tourniquet Instrument segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $107.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

- The Surgical Tourniquets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$107.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$134.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

C.A.T Resources

Delfi Medical Innovation

Hammarplast Medical

Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory

OHK Medical Devices

Pyng Medical (Part of Teleflex)

Sam Medical

Stryker Corporation

Ulrich Medical

VBM Medizintechnik

Zimmer Biomet







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surgical Tourniquets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

