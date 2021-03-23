Global surveillance camera market size to grow substantially during 2021-2026

The latest business intelligence report on ‘global surveillance camera market’ is an analytical review of the past and current business scenario that deduces the growth route of this industry vertical for the years 2021-2026.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts, worldwide surveillance camera market size, worth USD 26.41 billion in 2020, is touted to grow significantly during the forecast period 2020-2026. Strict regulations regarding environment conservation, favorable government policies, and rising awareness regarding security among people are fueling the industry growth.

The research literature offers critical data pertaining to potential worth of investment in an area by observing and studying several important metrics like production capacity, net revenue, regulatory scenario, and manufacturers operating in each regional market. The industry is also studied from the perspective of product type, and application spectrum. Proceeding further, the document scrutinizes the competitive landscape through detailed business profiles comprising of important data points, including product portfolio, strengths & weakness, and strategic undertakings like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaboration.

Moreover, technological advancements promising reduced maintenance costs has accelerated the adoption of surveillance cameras in various industries. Further, robust growth of automobile and electronic sectors, together with rapid industrialization are expanding the overall industry size. Additionally, growing investments by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries is rendering a positive impact on global surveillance camera industry outlook.

Notably, surveillance camera is a monitoring system designed to work in any environment for capturing images and videos, which can be compressed, stored, or transmitted over a communication network. With growing necessity of some form of security and monitoring measures in governments, financial institutions, enterprises, and healthcare organizations, surveillance cameras will continue to witness a sustained demand in the ensuing years.

Covid-19 impact summary

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected almost all industries by disrupting the supply chain, however, global surveillance market is set to boom post the pandemic. This can be ascribed to spike in product demand with manufacturers starting production of cameras designed for various sectors like construction and manufacturing.

End-user spectrum overview

Global surveillance camera market end-user scope is fragmented into residential, manufacturing & construction, healthcare, BFSI, government & defense, and others. Among these, government & defense segment will observe a strong demand for surveillance camera for intel gathering, crime prevention, investigation, and safeguarding a process, object, person or group. Utilization of surveillance cameras by government agencies for securing borders and entry points like seaports and airports, and by defense professionals for monitoring of military assets & installations will continue to support the segment growth during the forecast timeframe.

Geographical analysis snapshot

Key regional contributors to global surveillance camera market growth are America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these, Asia Pacific market is touted to record strong gains through 2026, creditable to rapid industrialization & urbanization, low production cost in Asian countries, and increasing investment by manufacturers in emerging economies like India and China.

Global Surveillance Camera Market Company Profiles (2016-2026)

CP Plus

Pelco Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Panasonic Corp.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Ambarella, Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

