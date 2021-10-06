U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,299.00
    -35.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,955.00
    -228.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,517.75
    -137.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.80
    -19.70 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.30
    -0.63 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5330
    +0.0040 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3100
    -0.1620 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,486.33
    +2,496.43 (+4.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,270.20
    +52.83 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.47
    -81.63 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Global Survey of Nearly 5,000 Teens and Adults Highlights Attraction of Major New Interactive Entertainment Frontier

·3 min read

Interacting with Streaming Video Looks to be a Major Driver for Media Companies Expanding in Video Game Space

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DFC Intelligence, a leading strategic research firm focused on video games and interactive entertainment, today announced the results of a survey of global consumers focused on their expectations and preferences around interacting with streaming video content.

The survey of nearly 5,000 people aged 13 and older, commissioned by Genvid Technologies and conducted over the summer of 2021, found that nearly all (96%) consumers watch streaming video content monthly and an overwhelming majority (85.4%) would interact with streamed content if they could.

"We have been closely watching interactive experiments like Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Facebook's Rival Peak. This data highlights some of the key reasons Netflix recently committed to developing games with partners like the WWE, and Facebook just announced it will become a 'metaverse company,'" stated David Cole, owner and principal analyst at DFC Intelligence. "The ability to directly interact with content should bring a larger, more engaged audience into streaming, cloud gaming, and the metaverse – and this is attractive to large platforms and content providers."

Further, over half of respondents indicated a willingness to pay for the ability to interact with streamed content, either by subscription (51%), microtransactions (52%), or other methods. The summary survey findings can be found at www.dfcint.com.

"We have been looking at business model opportunities for concepts like cloud gaming, the metaverse and Massive Interactive Live Events (MILEs) for many years," said Cole. "The technology is finally getting to the point where new categories are becoming mainstream. Furthermore, it appears consumers are now eager to not only try, but actually pay for, new content delivery forms."

Among younger consumers, the desire to interact with livestream video content, and the inclination to pay for that ability, was even higher: about 87% of those under age 35 want to interact with what they're watching, and 60% of consumers in that age group expressed a likelihood of paying via microtransactions for the privilege.

Other key data points from the survey included:

  • Female respondents across all age groups were even more interested in interacting with livestreamed content and even more inclined to pay for it via microtransactions: 88.8% and 56.7% respectively.

  • Across geographic regions, the survey found significant differences in consumers' willingness to pay (via subscription) to interact with video content: U.S. (55%), Japanese (64%) and some Latin American (Mexico 72%; Colombia 70%) consumers were most inclined, while Belgian (38%) and French (39%) consumers were the least likely (and the only countries under 50%).

  • 62% of all respondents cited socializing and interacting as a key reason to watch livestreams of other people playing video games (66% of females, 59% of males)

About DFC Intelligence

DFC Intelligence is a strategic market research and consulting firm focused on video games, and interactive entertainment. Since 1995, DFC has published in-depth strategic market reports and industry forecasts with a focus on emerging business opportunities. DFC reports and services have been used by over 300 companies from over 30 countries. See www.dfcint.com for a full listing of the firm's services, reports and surveys.

Media Contact:

Robert Nolan
804-972-1043
320627@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-survey-of-nearly-5-000-teens-and-adults-highlights-attraction-of-major-new-interactive-entertainment-frontier-301393778.html

SOURCE DFC Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shiba Inu Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up a stunning 45.63% in the past 24 hours to $0.00001588 apiece as of 9:08 a.m. EDT. The coin's marvelous rally came as Tesla's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the "Dogecoin killer" cryptocurrency on social media.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Facebook outage: Why the world’s largest social network was down for 6 hours

    Facebook’s week went from bad to worse Monday when the social networking giant’s apps went dark for users around the world for roughly six hours.

  • Crypto from a Pokémon Go-like game has nearly doubled in 4 days. Here’s why Axie Infinity and its NFTs are all the rage.

    Play-to-earn NFT platform Axie Infinity’s AXS token has almost doubled in four days, pushing its price to an all-time high of about $155 on Monday. AXS is recently trading at $140, up 12% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is trading at $49,237, up 0.53% over the past 24 hours.

  • Ethereum Settles Over $6T in Transactions in Past 12 Months

    Ethereum settled over $6 trillion in transactions in the past 12 months, a 369% increase over 2020. $1.5 trillion worth of transactions were settled in Q3 alone.

  • Could Ethereum Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Cryptocurrency has taken the investing world by storm over the past year, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has established itself as one of the leaders in the crypto space. Ethereum is a powerhouse in the blockchain industry, and its native token Ether is the second most-popular cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin. Early investors who have held their crypto investments for years have been rewarded this year as Ethereum's price skyrocketed.

  • When Gaming Makes You Money: The New World of Play-to-Earn Gaming

    No one would have believed in the latter half of the 20th century that one could earn a living from gaming. Yet, we are steadily moving towards that world. Presently, a breakthrough is unfolding in the gaming sector, leveraging cryptocurrencies, decentralized exchanges, and NFTs.

  • Delta’s Loss Is Service Economy’s Gain—Up to a Point

    The U.S. service sector was surprisingly strong last month as the Delta variant appeared to peak, but the virus might leave its unique mark on the recovery.

  • How America’s Polarized Politics Produced Democrats’ Internal Fight

    A proliferation of House members have no need to speak to the other party, or even to moderates and independents in the center.

  • Facebook apologises for major outage that wiped $50bn off its value

    Nearly $50bn (£36.7bn) was wiped off Facebook’s value after its social media platforms went down for several hours due to a "faulty configuration change".

  • Facebook explains how its October 4th outage started

    Following Monday’s massive service outage that took out all of its services, Facebook has published a blog post detailing what happened yesterday.

  • Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook’s ‘Free Pass’ for Bad Behavior

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is well aware of the societal and mental-health risks posed by its platforms, but wants lawmakers to think the problems are too difficult to fix, according to a company whistle-blower.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFrances Haugen, 37, a former product mana

  • How Blockchain and Crypto Startups Are Battling to Protect Individuals’ Data

    Just as blockchain helps individuals in developing economies realize rights taken for granted in the United States and Europe, it is likewise establishing new baseline dignities in the developed world. The post How Blockchain and Crypto Startups Are Battling to Protect Individuals’ Data appeared first on Worth.

  • Does Robinhood Think Investing Is a Party?

    That makes regulators the mean grown-ups.

  • Analyst Report: Okta, Inc.

    Okta, Inc. addresses two primary security concerns via its workforce identity and customer identity solutions. The pureplay cybersecurity firm sells products to protect employees, contractors, and partners as well as its customers' end users. Okta's software solutions are cloud-delivered, and its integration network gives customers security protection across a wide variety of applications that are critical to business and government needs. The California-based company went public in 2017 and had over 2,100 employees at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

  • ‘Squid Game’ Success Earns Netflix a Lawsuit From Korea’s SK Broadband

    The global success of Netflix’s Korean survival drama series “Squid Game” has given Korean internet service provider SK Broadband a new opportunity to press claims for network usage fees. On Friday, the ISP said that it had begun legal action against the streamer. Netflix, which has previously argued that SK already gets paid by corporate […]

  • Why Owlet Shares Are Tumbling Today

    Owlet Inc (NYSE: OWLT) is trading significantly lower Monday after the company announced it received a Warning Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA said Owlet's marketing and functionality in the U.S. renders its Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval. Owlet has not obtained clearance or approval from the FDA. Owlet said that its Smart Sock product was evaluated in third-party studies, in which it was shown to be safe. The company plans to con

  • Covid-19 Booster Shots Win Broad Backing From European Regulator

    The move comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a narrower endorsement of the shots

  • Italy's Largest Consortium of Olive Oil Producers Partners with Euranet and Adopts the Secure and Sustainable Algorand Blockchain to Improve Supply Chain Transparency and Efficiency

    Italia Olivicola, the largest organization of olive and olive oil producers in Italy, in cooperation with Euranet, is working to develop and implement an innovative supply chain solution utilizing the open, public Algorand blockchain. This model was developed employing Euranet's ChoralChain platform and can be applied to the whole olive oil production chain to ensure the highest quality standards and make product information regarding their origin, processing, and preservation accessible and tra