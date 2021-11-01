Global Survey Reveals 79% of Consumers Believe Nations Must Come Together to Solve Climate Change

More than half (54%) of people surveyed cite climate change as a priority issue for them at the polls, calling on political leaders to join with businesses and individuals to respond with concrete actions

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Dynata – the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement – published a new global report revealing that nearly eight in 10 people globally believe that governments need to act on, and hold one another accountable for, shared climate change goals; furthermore, they believe governments, businesses and individuals can have greater impact if they work together in the fight against climate change. The stakes for action continue to grow, with 54% of the 12,000 people surveyed saying that a politician's stance on climate change is a top 3 issue for them at the polls – and seven in 10 feel the climate change response actions of politicians fall short of their words.

These – and other findings – appear in Dynata's Global Consumer Trends: The Urgent Fight Against Climate Change report, exploring the urgency for governments, businesses, and individuals to join together to respond to climate change. The report also delves further into what actions governments, businesses and individuals can take in response to this growing threat.

Additional highlights from the report include:

Belief in climate change is high – 84% of people surveyed believe climate change is real, and 69% are "100% sure" or "pretty sure" of this belief.

People feel an urgency to combat climate change, growing higher in the last five years – Seven in 10 (69%) people globally believe it is "extremely" or "very" urgent to take action to combat climate change; 65% of those calling for action to fight climate change saying that urgency has grown in the last five years.

Time to act for businesses – Climate change believers selected investing in clean energy and sustainable businesses (60%); instituting sustainable business practices (59%); and committing to a net-zero goal for carbon emissions (53%) among the actions they want businesses to take to combat climate change. 35% of climate change believers agree that businesses should hold the government accountable on climate change.

Individuals can act, too – Climate change believers have specific actions they think others should take, including making "greener" purchase decisions (77%) and choosing more eco-friendly transportation methods (67%). Four in 10 think consumers should take action to influence their government's climate policies, and 24% call for volunteering with or donating to organizations acting against climate change.

"Climate change is one of the most urgent and pressing issues affecting our world today, and the attention paid to COP26 and other global climate gatherings only underscores that the clock is ticking for meaningful action," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. "Each of us has a role to play, and Dynata's role is to use the power of our data and insights to further the conversation around climate change by connecting the voice of consumers with the urgency of this issue. This approach, combined with our other initiatives, including our corporate tree-planting program with Ecosia Trees, underscores our commitment to applying the strength of our data to understanding and addressing the social, economic and policy challenges in the fight against climate change."

