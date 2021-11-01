U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,611.25
    +14.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,843.00
    +139.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,869.50
    +31.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,305.10
    +9.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.51 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    +0.0320 (+2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.70
    +0.17 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1770
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,007.54
    +1,780.57 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,512.35
    +11.38 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.49 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Global Survey Reveals 79% of Consumers Believe Nations Must Come Together to Solve Climate Change

·3 min read

More than half (54%) of people surveyed cite climate change as a priority issue for them at the polls, calling on political leaders to join with businesses and individuals to respond with concrete actions

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Dynata – the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement – published a new global report revealing that nearly eight in 10 people globally believe that governments need to act on, and hold one another accountable for, shared climate change goals; furthermore, they believe governments, businesses and individuals can have greater impact if they work together in the fight against climate change. The stakes for action continue to grow, with 54% of the 12,000 people surveyed saying that a politician's stance on climate change is a top 3 issue for them at the polls – and seven in 10 feel the climate change response actions of politicians fall short of their words.

Global Survey Reveals 79% of Consumers Believe Nations Must Come Together to Solve Climate Change
Global Survey Reveals 79% of Consumers Believe Nations Must Come Together to Solve Climate Change

New Dynata global research report explores the opportunity and urgency for action in the fight against climate change.

These – and other findings – appear in Dynata's Global Consumer Trends: The Urgent Fight Against Climate Change report, exploring the urgency for governments, businesses, and individuals to join together to respond to climate change. The report also delves further into what actions governments, businesses and individuals can take in response to this growing threat.

Additional highlights from the report include:

  • Belief in climate change is high – 84% of people surveyed believe climate change is real, and 69% are "100% sure" or "pretty sure" of this belief.

  • People feel an urgency to combat climate change, growing higher in the last five years – Seven in 10 (69%) people globally believe it is "extremely" or "very" urgent to take action to combat climate change; 65% of those calling for action to fight climate change saying that urgency has grown in the last five years.

  • Time to act for businesses – Climate change believers selected investing in clean energy and sustainable businesses (60%); instituting sustainable business practices (59%); and committing to a net-zero goal for carbon emissions (53%) among the actions they want businesses to take to combat climate change. 35% of climate change believers agree that businesses should hold the government accountable on climate change.

  • Individuals can act, too – Climate change believers have specific actions they think others should take, including making "greener" purchase decisions (77%) and choosing more eco-friendly transportation methods (67%). Four in 10 think consumers should take action to influence their government's climate policies, and 24% call for volunteering with or donating to organizations acting against climate change.

"Climate change is one of the most urgent and pressing issues affecting our world today, and the attention paid to COP26 and other global climate gatherings only underscores that the clock is ticking for meaningful action," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. "Each of us has a role to play, and Dynata's role is to use the power of our data and insights to further the conversation around climate change by connecting the voice of consumers with the urgency of this issue. This approach, combined with our other initiatives, including our corporate tree-planting program with Ecosia Trees, underscores our commitment to applying the strength of our data to understanding and addressing the social, economic and policy challenges in the fight against climate change."

Global Consumer Trends: The Urgent Fight Against Climate Change is available for download on Dynata's web site and will be shared in a Nov. 10 webinar – register here.

About Dynata
Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-survey-reveals-79-of-consumers-believe-nations-must-come-together-to-solve-climate-change-301412367.html

SOURCE Dynata

Recommended Stories

  • Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

    Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.

  • Texas Isn’t Ready for Another Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been more than eight months since a glacial chill—the magnitude of which nobody quite anticipated—crept across Texas, forcing power plants offline, freezing natural gas wells and wreaking havoc on every part of the state’s energy system. Millions were plunged into darkness for days. Hundreds of people died. Damages topped $20 billion. And Texas’s leaders vowed to do everything within their power to prevent such a crisis from happening again.Most Read from BloombergInto the Me

  • Johnson Likens Climate Change to Doomsday Device: COP Update

    (Bloomberg) -- COP climate talks kick off with a procession of world leaders setting out their plans for curbing global warming. All eyes are on the biggest emitters: China, India, and the U.S., while Brazil -- long a climate laggard -- is expected to come up with a new roadmap.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top Che

  • Did drilling next door damage Surfside tower? Newly surfaced vibration data offer clues

    In the spring of 2016, residents of Champlain Towers South flooded complaint hotlines to fume about construction activity at the neighboring Eighty Seven Park project that had jostled their walls, closed their pool and coated their balconies in dust.

  • U.S. toymaker looks beyond port logjams to the risk of gluts

    Along with the supply-chain headaches everyone is fighting - from clogged ports to empty store shelves - Ryan Gunnigle is focused on the potential for the opposite problem: gluts. "Customers are just flinging crazy orders right now, so it's hard to determine the real level of demand," said the chief executive of Kids2, the Atlanta-based toy company best known as the maker of Baby Einstein and other baby-oriented brands. Nancy Lazar, head of economic research at Cornerstone Macro, said in a seminar on Friday that spending on items like furniture and computers - which exploded during the pandemic - have already cooled and that demand for many consumer goods will lessen in 2022.

  • Can COP26 really save the planet?

    Past COPs our science editor went to didn't stop climate change - will this one be any different?

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Scientists may have solved mystery of why some sharks bite humans

    According to the new research, white, bull and tiger sharks account for the most bites on humans.

  • SafeMoon Rallies 9% as Investors Hunt Next Big Meme Coin

    SafeMoon investors appear satisfied that the supply is now being spread among the community.

  • Atlantic hurricane season runs out of names for the 2nd year in a row, 3rd time in history

    Atlantic hurricane season runs out of names for the 2nd year in a row, 3rd time in history

  • This Is Where the First Climate Wars Will Break Out

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf

  • JCB signs green hydrogen deal worth billions

    JCB will take 10% of the green hydrogen made by Australian mining company Fortescue Future Industries.

  • Huge solar storm could strike the Earth on Halloween and disrupt satellites

    When it hits our planet, it interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field to produce currents on the crust

  • U.K. researchers study cattle in hopes of reducing their effect on climate

    There's an apparent beef with cattle and their role in warming the planet. Methane is the problem. And the world's 1.4 billion cows produce a lot of it. Mark Phillips traveled to Scotland in search of a solution.

  • Biden to tout 'largest investment' in climate in Glasgow

    President Joe Biden on Monday will try to assure world leaders that the United States can keep its promise to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than half by the end of the decade, even as the key policies to ensure those reductions remain uncertain, his top climate aides said. Biden will join leaders from over 100 countries in Glasgow for the start of the COP26 climate conference, which kicks off on the heels of the G20 summit in Rome that concluded with a statement that urged "meaningful and effective" action on climate change but left huge work for negotiators to ensure an ambitious outcome. National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy said Biden was committed to delivering on that goal in large part through a key budget bill that would unleash $555 billion in climate spending that awaits a vote in Congress after months of fraught domestic negotiations.

  • Lava Flows Advance Rapidly on La Palma

    Fast-moving lava flows were visible on the Spanish island of La Palma on October 30, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued erupting nearly six weeks after it first began expulsing lava, gas and other material.Lava flows had destroyed 2,532 buildings and covered 946.5 hectares as of Friday, the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service said. One lava flow advanced 900 meters in 24 hours, an official told El Pais.This footage, taken on October 30 and released by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, shows a lava flow on the island. Credit: INVOLCAN via Storyful

  • “Bad For Humans”: The World Is On Track To Warm 3 Degrees Celsius This Century

    Our current coastlines gone. Bangkok underwater. Massive declines in the fish population. More droughts, downpours, and heat waves.View Entire Post ›

  • Biden says push for energy production 'not inconsistent' with climate goals

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday it was "not inconsistent" for him to push energy-producing nations to increase output of fossil fuels while also urging countries to commit to an energy transition. Biden spoke to reporters after days of tough negotiations in Rome between leaders of the Group of 20 major economies. At the talks, Biden also urged energy-producing countries with spare capacity to boost production to ensure a stronger global economic recovery as part of a broad effort to pressure OPEC and its partners to increase oil supply.

  • Man Rides Inflatable Rhinoceros Down Flooded Annapolis Street

    A man floated down a submerged street in Annapolis, Maryland, atop an inflatable multi-colored rhinoceros, footage posted on October 29 showed, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of coastal flooding and winds in parts of the northeast.The NWS said "major tidal flooding” was expected through Sunday as the shores of the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River saw their highest tides in between 10 and 20 years.This footage filmed by Sharon Eliza Nichols and posted on Twitter shows a man in Annapolis floating down a street in the floodwaters stride the colorful inflatable. Credit: Sharon Eliza Nichols via Storyful

  • Climate finance could make or break the COP26 summit. Here's why

    At the U.N. climate conference, expect one theme to drown out the cacophony of pledges from countries and companies around the world: money. The COP26 summit, which began on Sunday in Glasgow, will attempt to complete the rules to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement - which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times - and secure more ambitious commitments from countries to meet its targets. Climate finance refers to money that richer nations - responsible for the bulk of the greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet - give to poorer nations to help them cut their own emissions and adapt to the deadly storms, rising seas and droughts worsened by global warming.