Global Surveying and Mapping Services Strategic Market Report 2023: Construction Industry Trends and Oil & Gas Industry Activities Bolsters Demand

Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market to Reach $46 Billion by 2030

The global market for Surveying and Mapping Services estimated at US$33.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hydrographic Surveying, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cadastral Surveying segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

The Surveying and Mapping Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Surveying Industry Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Communication Technologies Facilitate Surveying Activities Amidst the Pandemic

GIS Technology Enables Mapping of COVID-19 Outbreak

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Surveying & Mapping Services

Types of Surveying and Mapping Services

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Construction Industry Trends Determine Need for Surveying & Mapping Services

Oil & Gas Industry Activities Influence Demand for Surveying and Mapping Services

Technologies Used for Surveying in Oil & Gas Industry

Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, Affecting Surveying and Mapping Services Market

Tremendous Value of Surveying and Mapping Services for Smart City Initiatives

Land Surveying Services: Innovative Technologies Influence Market Growth

Land Surveyor Roles Poised to Change in the Future

Rising Use of GPS/GNSS Systems for Land Surveying and Mapping Applications

Inclination towards GIS Presents Opportunities for GNSS

GNSS Emerges as Viable Tool for Georeferencing

High-Precision Receivers Elevate Performance of GPS

3D Technology Emerges as a Promising Technology for Land Surveying

Growing Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Drones for Surveying Purposes

COVID-19 Gives Impetus to Drone Surveying

Opportunities & Issues for UAV Technology in Surveying

UAV Technology to Enable Creation of Customized 3D Maps

Microdrones Bring New Capabilities to Surveying Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Revolutionize the Surveying Industry

Cloud Technology Transforms Surveying and Mapping Services

Data Storage in the Cloud

5G Network Technology to Ensure Faster & Better Access and Improved Accuracy for Surveyors

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Popular Mapping and Surveying Technologies: An Overview

Aerial Mapping

Ground-Based Surveying

Technology Trends Disrupting the Surveying Market

Growing Use of LiDAR Technology in Surveying Industry

Technological Trends Driving Growth in the Surveying and Mapping Services Market

Climate Change and Focus on Sustainable Development Drives Need for Spatial Planning and Cadastral Management

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 77 Featured)

40Seven Ltd.

AECOM

African Consulting Surveyors

Alwarqa Survey Engineering

American Surveying Inc.

Apex Surveys, LLP

Asia-Pacific Surveys Ltd.

Blanchard Land Surveying

Blom International Operations

Cardno Limited

Compass Surveying & Mapping, LLC

Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

Engemap

Fugro N.V.

Landpoint, LLC

Mott MacDonald

Multivista Systems LLC

Stantec Inc.

Surveying And Mapping, LLC

Timmons Group, Inc.

