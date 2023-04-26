Global Surveying and Mapping Services Strategic Market Report 2023: Construction Industry Trends and Oil & Gas Industry Activities Bolsters Demand
DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surveying and Mapping Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market to Reach $46 Billion by 2030
The global market for Surveying and Mapping Services estimated at US$33.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hydrographic Surveying, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cadastral Surveying segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Surveying and Mapping Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What's New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
Surveying Industry Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Communication Technologies Facilitate Surveying Activities Amidst the Pandemic
GIS Technology Enables Mapping of COVID-19 Outbreak
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Surveying & Mapping Services
Types of Surveying and Mapping Services
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Construction Industry Trends Determine Need for Surveying & Mapping Services
Oil & Gas Industry Activities Influence Demand for Surveying and Mapping Services
Technologies Used for Surveying in Oil & Gas Industry
Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, Affecting Surveying and Mapping Services Market
Tremendous Value of Surveying and Mapping Services for Smart City Initiatives
Land Surveying Services: Innovative Technologies Influence Market Growth
Land Surveyor Roles Poised to Change in the Future
Rising Use of GPS/GNSS Systems for Land Surveying and Mapping Applications
Inclination towards GIS Presents Opportunities for GNSS
GNSS Emerges as Viable Tool for Georeferencing
High-Precision Receivers Elevate Performance of GPS
3D Technology Emerges as a Promising Technology for Land Surveying
Growing Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Drones for Surveying Purposes
COVID-19 Gives Impetus to Drone Surveying
Opportunities & Issues for UAV Technology in Surveying
UAV Technology to Enable Creation of Customized 3D Maps
Microdrones Bring New Capabilities to Surveying Market
Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Revolutionize the Surveying Industry
Cloud Technology Transforms Surveying and Mapping Services
Data Storage in the Cloud
5G Network Technology to Ensure Faster & Better Access and Improved Accuracy for Surveyors
Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
Popular Mapping and Surveying Technologies: An Overview
Aerial Mapping
Ground-Based Surveying
Technology Trends Disrupting the Surveying Market
Growing Use of LiDAR Technology in Surveying Industry
Technological Trends Driving Growth in the Surveying and Mapping Services Market
Climate Change and Focus on Sustainable Development Drives Need for Spatial Planning and Cadastral Management
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 77 Featured)
40Seven Ltd.
AECOM
African Consulting Surveyors
Alwarqa Survey Engineering
American Surveying Inc.
Apex Surveys, LLP
Asia-Pacific Surveys Ltd.
Blanchard Land Surveying
Blom International Operations
Cardno Limited
Compass Surveying & Mapping, LLC
Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.
Engemap
Fugro N.V.
Landpoint, LLC
Mott MacDonald
Multivista Systems LLC
Stantec Inc.
Surveying And Mapping, LLC
Timmons Group, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4kric
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-surveying-and-mapping-services-strategic-market-report-2023-construction-industry-trends-and-oil--gas-industry-activities-bolsters-demand-301807244.html
SOURCE Research and Markets