U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,871.94
    +16.01 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,832.56
    +126.33 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,450.01
    +24.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.16
    +13.66 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    -0.49 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.70
    +4.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.21 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9877
    -0.0096 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    -0.0180 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1370
    +0.4340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,239.59
    +167.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.58
    +3.70 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,227.48
    +34.82 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Global Sustainable Finance Market to Reach $22,485.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

0
Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rapid investments in businesses with sustainable practices, remarkable perks of sustainable finance such as risk mitigation, cost cutting, and better returns, and surge in prevalence of green energy projects are expected to drive the growth of the global sustainable finance market. Closure of various manufacturing facilities and industries, unstable demand, and supply, and rise in unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable finance market generated $3,650 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22,485.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 338 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/19886

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$3,650 billion

Market Size in 2031

$22,485.6 billion

CAGR

20.1%

No. of Pages in Report

338

Segments Covered

Investment Type, Transaction Type, Industry Verticals, And Region

Drivers

Rapid investments in businesses with sustainable practices

Surge in need to develop a sustainable environment

Opportunities

Growing prevalence of green energy and carbon-neutral projects in various countries

Increased government initiatives and support toward smart and sustainable city projects

Restrains

Diversification issues

High operating costs

COVID-19 Pandemic:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global sustainable finance market, owing to the stringent regulatory mandates as imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in delay or postponement of various green energy projects which adversely impacted the demand for sustainable finance.

  • In addition, closure of various manufacturing facilities of industries, lack of skilled workforce, and unstable demand and supply further aggravated the impact on the market.

  • These factors were mainly due to stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government so as to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the forecast period. However, the market is expected to recoup with the growing prevalence of upcoming carbon-neutral and green energy projects.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/19886

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sustainable finance market based on investment type, transaction type, industry verticals, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on transaction type, the green bond segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The mixed-sustainability bond segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry verticals, the utilities segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The food and beverage segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR f 22.9% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sustainable Finance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/19886

The key players analyzed in the global sustainable finance market report include Acuity Knowledge Partners, Aspiration Partners, Inc., BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, KPMG International, NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC., PwC, Refinitiv, South Pole, Starling Bank, Stripe, Inc., Tred Earth Limited, Triodos Bank UK Ltd., Arabesque Partners, and Clarity AI.

The report analyzes these key players in the global sustainable finance market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, estimations, and dynamics of the sustainable finance market share from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sustainable finance market opportunities.

  • In-depth analysis of the sustainable finance industry segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global sustainable finance market forecast.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global sustainable finance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Investment Type

  • Equity

  • Fixed Income

  • Mixed Allocation

  • Others

Transaction Type

  • Green Bond

  • Social Bond

  • Mixed-sustainability Bond

Industry Verticals

  • Utilities

  • Transport and Logistics

  • Chemicals

  • Food and Beverage

  • Government

  • Others

By Region

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request For 14 Days Free Trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 Scenario):

Saudi Arabia Microfinance Market size was valued at $0.68 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.68 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Financial Planning Software Market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $16.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Financial Advisory Services Market was valued at $79.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $135.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Finance Cloud Market was valued at $23.67 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $90.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Car Finance Market size was valued at $1,290.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,334.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to avoid amid economic slowdown. If you want to read about some Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown. Investors around the world have been impacted from the prolonged COVID-19 policies of the Chinese government that have slowed down growth […]

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One thing that tends to work in the long run is buying shares of high-quality companies that pay solid, reliable dividends. While the stock market could continue to suffer, it looks like a great time to pick up some shares of AT&T (NYSE: T), International Paper (NYSE: IP), and Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI). Telecom giant AT&T is out of the media business.

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks on the Dip. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite has taken a severe beating in the past few […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    There are currently plenty of publicly traded companies to choose from that fit the bill. Roku's stock is down by nearly 70% this year as the streaming company has faced multiple problems, some of which are related to macroeconomic headwinds. Roku makes much of its revenue through advertisements on its platform, and spending on ads has decreased as businesses deal with inflation, lower customer spending, and other issues.

  • The Pick of the Defense Sector Is Now an Even Better Value

    The case for buying stock in defense and aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) just got a little stronger. While the company is facing ongoing headwinds in 2022, and its full-year outlook has some uncertainty attached to it, CEO Greg Hayes' latest presentation at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference indicated the business is ideally placed to benefit from solid end demand in its markets. As usual, it's a good idea to start with what Hayes said about the headline guidance, which was slightly disappointing.

  • “The Fed Has Overreacted”: 10 Risky Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 risky stocks to buy today in line with the expectation of a soft landing. If you want to skip our discussion on the economic stance of JPMorgan’s strategists, you can go directly to 5 Risky Stocks to Buy Today. Marko Kolanovic, a global […]

  • Possible bearish signals as Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insiders disposed of US$29m worth of stock

    The fact that multiple Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past...

  • Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

    The Detroit automaker's shares sank by a double-digit percentage Tuesday after management said parts shortages would hurt its third-quarter results.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.9...

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last three months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t go much lower from here. JPMorgan global market strategist Marko Kolanovic is taking a guardedly optimistic view of the coming year, noting: "We believe that any downside from here

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    It's clear today that Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) business is going through more than just a modest growth hangover period following pandemic-related demand surges in 2020 and 2021. The e-commerce platform is shaking up its management team, projecting bigger losses ahead, and posting weaker engagement metrics. Shopify is a much stronger business than it was just a few years ago.

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • S&P 500 History Points to a Sharp Bounce After Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- For equity investors sunk in gloom, the interest rate rise expected from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday may actually yield some relief.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightUS stock

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

    Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.

  • Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged nose biting incident

    Beyond Meat has suspended its Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey after he was arrested this past weekend for allegedly biting a man’s nose.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Avoid As Inflation Heats Up

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to avoid as inflation heats up. If you want to read about some tech stocks to avoid amid rising inflation, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Avoid As Inflation Heats Up. The benchmark indexes of the United States stock market have been sliding as the […]