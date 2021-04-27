Global Sustainable Tourism Market- And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., Adventure Alternative Ltd., Better Places International BV, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth| Technavio
The sustainable tourism market is poised to show a decremental growth of USD 130.12 billion during 2020-2024.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is positively impacted by the rising popularity of organic sustainable tourism.
The sustainable tourism market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences as one of the prime reasons driving the sustainable tourism market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The sustainable tourism market covers the following areas:
Sustainable Tourism Market Sizing
Sustainable Tourism Market Forecast
Sustainable Tourism Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.
Adventure Alternative Ltd.
Better Places International BV
BOUTECO Ltd.
G Adventures
Intrepid Group
Kind Traveler PBC
Responsible Travel
Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.
Wilderness Safaris
And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.
Adventure Alternative Ltd.
Better Places International BV
BOUTECO Ltd.
G Adventures
Intrepid Group
Kind Traveler PBC
Responsible Travel
Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.
Wilderness Safaris
