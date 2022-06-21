U.S. markets closed

Global SVOD Market Report 2022: Netflix will Remain the Revenue Winner, with $34 Billion by 2027 - Similar to Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ Combined

·2 min read

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SVOD Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global SVOD subscriptions will increase by 485 million between 2021 and 2027 to reach 1.69 billion. Six US-based platforms will have 988 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2027, up from 612 million in 2021.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at the publisher said: "Our Netflix forecasts for 2027 are 29 million lower than our February update - at 253 million. Netflix needs to boost its content to counter its fresher and cheaper rivals."

Netflix will add 31 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027, despite losing 4 million subscribers in North America. Disney+ will overtake Netflix in 2025. Disney+ will add 144 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 274 million Disney+ Hotstar will roll out to 13 Asian countries by 2027.

These countries will supply 114 million (42%) of the global Disney+ subscriber total, but only $1.58 billion (11%) of Disney+' revenues [$14.7 billion] by 2027.

Netflix will remain the revenue winner, with $34 billion by 2027 - similar to Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ combined. However, the Netflix total is only $4 billion more than 2021 as subscriber growth decelerates and ARPU is squeezed.

Key Topics Covered:

This report contains comprehensive coverage of the SVOD sector for TV episodes and movies across 841 platforms in 138 countries.

The report comprises:

  • Executive Summary.

  • Major SVOD platforms, including subscriber and revenues forecasts by country (2010 to 2027) for the major platforms.

  • Individual analysis chapters for Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

  • Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)

  • Country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2027

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video

  • Apple TV+

  • Disney+

  • HBO Max

  • Netflix

  • Paramount+

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5ms5h

