Global SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) Market Report 2022: Revenues of $132 Billion by 2027 - Netflix will Remain the Revenue Winner with $30 Billion

Global SVOD subscriptions will increase by 475 million between 2021 and 2027 to reach 1.68 billion. Six US-based platforms will have an account for 47% of the world's total in 2027.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Our forecasts in June had Disney+ [274 million subscribers] overtaking Netflix [253 million subs] by 2027. These forecasts assumed that Disney+ Hotstar would retain the India Premier League cricket rights. It didn't - hence the 67 million lower forecasts for Disney+."

Murray continued: "SVOD revenues for Disney+ will reach $15 billion by 2027. Despite lowering our forecasts by 67 million subscribers, SVOD revenues for Disney+ will be the same in 2027 as our previous forecast. We believe that SVOD ARPUs will increase in key markets after the platform introduces the hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier and the more expensive SVOD-only tier."

Netflix will remain the revenue winner, with $30 billion expected by 2027 - similar to Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ combined. Global SVOD revenues will reach $132 billion by 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in September 2022, this 260-page PDF and excel report contain extensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies).

Based on June 2022 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

Executive Summary.

Major SVOD platforms, including subscriber and revenues estimates by 138 countries, regionally and globally (2010 to 2027), including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and Apple TV+.

Profiles for Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

Insight profiles: globally and for 10 countries: Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK, USA

Forecasts for 138 countries and global overviews from 2010 to 2027

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Apple TV+

Disney+

Netflix

OSN

Shahid VIP

StarzPlay

