U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,001.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,314.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,512.25
    -22.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.50
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.24
    +0.85 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.70
    +8.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -2.26 (-10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4270
    -0.8860 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.29
    +836.66 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.47
    +13.34 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,829.44
    +35.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Global Swimming Pool Construction Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Swimming Pool Construction Market

Global Swimming Pool Construction Market
Global Swimming Pool Construction Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swimming Pool Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global swimming pool construction market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.84% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Swimming pool construction refers to the process of building a water-retaining structure for exercising or performing leisure activities. It involves designing and making pool shells for firming the structure of walls and improving the water tightness.

It also includes a basin, lighting system, filter water purification system, gas heater, main drain, pumps and motors, and skimmers. It is primarily prepared using concrete on account of its strength, durability, and high abrasion and electrical resistance. Presently, there is a rise in the construction of swimming pools in homes, schools, clubs, and hotels across the world.

Swimming Pool Construction Market Trends:

Significant growth in the travel and tourism sector represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. The increasing number of travelers, coupled with the rising tourism expenditure, has escalated the demand for luxurious hotels and rented bungalows equipped with swimming pools around the globe. Besides this, builders are focusing on constructing swimming pools in residential complexes to attract property buyers.

This, in confluence with the rising demand for attractive amenities in residential areas, is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, swimming is an effective workout that helps in weight loss, recovering from aches and pains, improving flexibility, boosting overall heart health, and relieving stress and anxiety.

Consequently, the increasing awareness about regular exercising among individuals, along with increasing budgets for purchasing homes and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, is also supporting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aloha Pools Pty Ltd, Aquamarine Pools, Blue Haven Pools, Cody Pools Inc., Concord Pools and Spas, Leisure Pools, Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd., Myrtha Pools, Natare Corporation, Platinum Pools, Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio and Southern Poolscapes.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global swimming pool construction market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global swimming pool construction market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the construction type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global swimming pool construction market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

144

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$6.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$8.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Swimming Pool Construction Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material
6.1 Concrete
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fiberglass
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Vinyl Liner
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Steel Frame
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Construction Type
7.1 Above-ground
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 In-ground
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Residential
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Non-Residential
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Aloha Pools Pty Ltd
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Aquamarine Pools
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Blue Haven Pools
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Cody Pools Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Concord Pools and Spas
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Leisure Pools
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Myrtha Pools
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Natare Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Platinum Pools
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Southern Poolscapes
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qf8u1u

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Smart Investors Are Watching These 2 Fast-Moving Stocks Right Now

    One company has celestial aspirations, while the other is looking to get back its positive momentum.

  • Tesla faces delays in expanding its Shanghai gigafactory

    EV maker Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory expansion is reportedly delayed amid data concerns.

  • Volkswagen Group deliveries lowest in over a decade

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Volkswagen Group reported its lowest sales in over a decade in 2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains, and a fourth-quarter recovery risks running into further challenges this year. The German group, whose brands range from mass-market VWs and Skodas to premium Audis and Bentleys, said on Thursday it delivered 8.3 million vehicles to customers last year. That indicates it will remain in second place globally for the third year in a row behind Japan's Toyota Group, which by November had already produced over 9.5 million cars.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • Stocks Edge Higher, JPMorgan, Tesla, Boeing, Delta Air Lines- Five Things To Know

    Stock futures drift higher, yields slide, with earnings on deck; JPMorgan leads bank earnings parade with growth outlook in focus; Tesla shares slump after another round of U.S. Price cuts; Boeing 737 Max makes first flight in China since 2019 grounding and Delta Air Lines earnings lead optimistic U.S. carriers.

  • Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days’ Time?

    (Bloomberg) -- In just over three weeks, seaborne deliveries of diesel from the European Union’s single biggest external supplier will be all but banned.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionWho will step in to plug this enormous

  • Tesla shares under pressure after EV maker slashes prices of Model 3 and Y cars in the U.S.

    Tesla dramatically lowered the prices of its Model 3 and Y cars and also cut prices for several European countries, according to reports.

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Begins Talks on Bankruptcy Loan, Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is speaking with potential lenders that would finance the company during bankruptcy proceedings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionThe tal

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • FTSE 100 nears all-time high as UK economy grows

    FTSE 100 on course for new record.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook to Take a 40% Pay Cut This Year

    Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has asked for a big cut in compensation this year. Mr. Cook’s total compensation target for 2023 will be $49 million, the company said in a Thursday filing. The iPhone giant said its board committee on executive compensation took into consideration shareholder feedback as well as a recommendation from Mr. Cook in making the adjustment.

  • Ford Stock Is on Fire. The Reason Isn’t What You’d Expect.

    The outlook for the car market in 2023 is uncertain, but that isn’t stopping investors from piling into Ford Motor shares. Ford (ticker: F) stock is up 23 cents, or 1.9%, at $13.48 in midday trading Thursday. With Thursday’s gain, Ford stock has risen for 10 consecutive trading sessions, climbing almost 23% over that span.

  • China acquires 'golden shares' in two Alibaba units

    BEIJING, China (Reuters) -China has acquired minority stakes with special rights in two domestic units of tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, business registration records showed, as Beijing extends a campaign to strengthen control over online content. Beijing has been taking 'golden shares' in private online media and content companies for more than five years, and in recent years expanding such arrangements to companies with vast troves of data. Alibaba has been one of the most prominent targets of China's two-year-long regulatory crackdown on tech giants.

  • Why Logitech Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?