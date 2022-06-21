Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market to Reach US$29.2 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
SMPS transformers are compact, lightweight, and highly efficient, as well as offer the capability of reducing the device`s overall size, weight, and noise, which is making them to gain traction in applications, such as commercial power supplies, communication devices, railway systems, and medical devices. Growth in the global market is attributed primarily to the introduction of new cost-effective and efficient technological products. In recent years, the rapid growth in sales of consumer electronic products, such as personal computers, refrigerators, smartphones, and adapters, is driving an increased demand for SMPS transformers. In addition, growing need for managing the weight and size of the electronic circuitry of electronic devices is expected to boost the demand for switching mode power supplies. Owing to their lower shipping costs and variable power conversion, SMPS transformers are finding widespread use in industrial machine tools and control systems globally. Moreover, the market growth is being fueled by the rising automotive industry that uses switching mode power supply in portable automobile chargers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Switching Mode Power Supply estimated at US$23.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. AC/DC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DC/DC segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.5% share of the global Switching Mode Power Supply market. The growth in the AC-DC convertor segment is expected to be driven by the growing consumption of consumer electronic products among end-users across the globe. Growth in the DC/DC segment is attributed to their widespread usage in portable chargers and car chargers for drawing power from sources, such as car batteries.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4 Billion by 2026
The Switching Mode Power Supply market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region is the dominant market, owing to large population in the region and high demand from regional manufacturing hubs. The rapid expansion in customer base for battery-operated devices, particularly in leading regional economies, such as China and India is expected to boost market prospects. Another key market, growth in the US is being driven by increased consumption and usage of battery-operated devices that require switching mode power supply. Over the next few years, the growth in the region would be driven partly by the increased usage of technology by the automobile industry.
Consumer Electronics (Application) Segment to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2026
The demand for consumer electronics is expected to witness a significant increase, fueled by the growing urban population, rising disposable income, robust supply chain, and increasing Internet penetration globally, which is contributing to a rise in demand for switching mode power supply transformers. In the global Consumer Electronics (Application) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured) -
ABB Ltd.
CET Technology, LLC
China Delixi Group Co., Ltd
Cosel Asia Ltd.
Delta Electronics, Inc.
LITE-ON Technology Corporation
MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd.
Omron Corporation
Phoenix Contact India Private Limited
Puls Gmbh
Salcomp PLC
Schneider Electric SE
Shenzhen MOSO Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.
Siemens AG
TDK-Lambda Corporation
Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Switching Mode Power Supply - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market
Effect of Pandemic on Key End-Use Industries of SMPS
Manufacturing Automation
Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Automotive
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Communications Technology
Electrical & Electronics Equipment
Appliances
An Introduction to Switch Mode Power Supply
Working Principle of SMPS
Advantages of SMPS
Disadvantages
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Type
World Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market by Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for AC/DC, DC/DC, and
Other Types
Analysis by Application
World Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market by Application
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Industrial, Communication, and Other
Applications
Regional Analysis
Global Market for Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
Global Market for Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) -
Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe,
USA, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Modern Oscilloscopes and Power Analysis Software Solutions
Enable Better Design Choices
Power Factor Correction and Input Rectification - The Two Main
Stages in Designing SMPS
SMPSs Better than Conventional Power Supplies in Control Panels
Usage and Advantages of SMPS Battery Charger
Use Case of SMPS Across Diverse Applications
Increasing Sales of Various Types of SMPS Devices
Demand for SMPS of Different Circuit Topologies
Pros and Cons of SMPS LED Driver Circuit Topologies
SMPSs vs. Linear Regulator
Benefits with Connecting SMPSs in Parallel Mode
Opportunities In Consumer Electronics Sector
Worldwide Shipments of Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific
(Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
Sustained Demand in Communications Sector
Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:
June 2021
Industrial Automation Offers Opportunities
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Growing Adoption of IoT to Drive Demand
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
