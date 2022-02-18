U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Report 2022: COVID Pandemic Drives Syndromic Diagnostics into Hypergrowth - The Market Exploded Overnight

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets with COVID-19 Impacts. Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI Etc.), by Country, with Market Analysis, Executive Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID pandemic is ushering in a new world of infectious disease diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics.

Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Infectious Disease testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?

Syndromic testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success.

It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time. The report includes five year market forecasts. In a special section, the report looks at the numbers on how syndromic molecular diagnostics is replacing traditional panel-based ordering of infectious disease tests.

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Speed of Diagnosis

  • Effect of Syndromic Testing on Costs

  • Point of Care Advantage

  • Syndrome Testing, Accuracy and Diagnostic Risk

  • Single Visits

  • Improvement in Outcomes

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Factors Limiting Growth

  • Lower Prices

  • Administration/reimbursement

  • Infectious Disease is Declining But

  • Wellness Hurts

  • Economic Growth improves Living Standards.

  • Impact of the Pandemic Recession

Instrumentation and Automation

  • Instruments Key to Market Share

  • The Shrinking Machine.

  • Syndrome Testing Moving to Big Instruments?

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • Syndromictrends.com

  • Comparing Syndrome and Targeted Testing

  • The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

  • The Sepsis Testing Market - Bellwether for Syndromics

  • The Single Visit and AntiMicrobial Resistance

  • Syndromics drives POCT adoption.

  • A Big Future for PCR?

Syndromic Testing Recent Developments

  • QuantuMDx Developing Syndromic Panels for European Launch

  • Quidel Gains CE Mark for Savanna Analyzer, Respiratory Panel

  • QuantumDx Gets CE Mark for Rapid PoC PCR System

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Seegene Partner for MDx Development

  • Baebies to Expand Finder Platform

  • With Luminex Acquisition, DiaSorin to Broaden MDx Portfolio

  • Binx Health Targeting Clinics, DTC & OTC With STI Tests

  • Luminex Lands BARDA Grant to Develop Test for SARS-CoV-2, Flu, RSV

  • Molzym, Fraunhofer Developing Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic

  • MiRxes Receives Approval for Multiplex SARS-CoV-2, Flu Test

  • New Approach Involves Silicon-Based Test for Infectious Disease Screening

  • Scanogen's Portable Battery Operated Instrument for 90 Minute Multiplex Test

  • Qiagen sees NeuMoDx as Growth Vehicle

  • Torus Biosystems Developing Syndromic Test with 30-Minute Turnaround

  • Roche, SpeeDx Partner to Expand Access to Antibiotic Resistance Tests

  • BioMerieux's BioFire SARS-CoV-2 Respiratory Panel Wins FDA EAU

  • Infectious Disease Testing Firm Curative Acquires KorvaLabs

  • ChromaCode Raises Additional $10M

  • COVID-19 Patients Need Syndromic Testing

  • GenMark Diagnostics - New Respiratory Panel due in June

  • Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Targets Receives CE Mark

  • Exact Diagnostics launches respiratory panel control

  • bioMerieux submits enhanced BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel to FDA

  • Nanomix Receives CE Mark for Diagnostic

  • Applied BioCode Applies to FDA for Syndromic Respiratory Panel

  • Expedeon AG and Sona Nanotech to Collaborate on Multiplex POC

  • QIAGEN's New GI Panel Performance Assessed

  • McKesson to Distribute QIAstat-Dx Syndromic Testing Solution in USA

  • Applied BioCode Obtains FDA Clearance

  • Meridian Bioscience to Acquire GenePOC Inc.

  • Curetis Introduces Rapid DNA Testing for Antibiotic Resistance

  • Qiagen gets FDA clearance for syndromic testing system

  • Entasis Therapeutics Signs Rapid Diagnostic Agreement with bioMerieux

  • Akonni Biosystems Submits Multiplex Diagnostics System to FDA

  • Ador Diagnostic to receive $30M in Funding for 100-Plex PoC

  • SAW Diagnostics Receives Funding for Commercialisation of PoC Platform

  • QuantuMDx and Molbio announce MoU

  • Immunexpress Wins $745K Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay

  • Mobidiag Inks European, Middle Eastern Distribution Deals

  • BIOFIRE FILMARRAY System chosen for Phase 3 clinical trial

Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies

  • Abacus Diagnostica

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • Accelerate Diagnostics

  • Ador Diagnostics

  • Akonni Biosystems

  • Alveo Technologies

  • Antelope Dx

  • Applied BioCode

  • Aus Diagnostics

  • Baebies

  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Binx Health

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Biocartis

  • BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

  • Cepheid (Danaher)

  • Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

  • Cue Health

  • Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH

  • Diagenode Diagnostics

  • Diasorin S.p.A.

  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Fluxergy

  • Fusion Genomics.

  • Genetic Signatures

  • GenMark Dx (Roche)

  • Hibergene Diagnostics

  • Hologic

  • Immunexpress

  • Inflammatix

  • Invetech

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • Karius

  • Lexagene

  • LightDeck Diagnostics

  • Lucira Health

  • Luminex Corp

  • Maxim Biomedical

  • Meridian Bioscience

  • Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

  • Millipore Sigma

  • Mobidiag (Hologic)

  • Molbio Diagnostics

  • Nanomix

  • Novel Microdevices

  • Operon

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Panagene

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Primerdesign (Novacyt)

  • Prominex

  • Qiagen Gmbh

  • Quantumdx

  • Quidel

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Saw Diagnostics

  • Seegene

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Sona Nanotech

  • SpeeDx

  • T2 Biosystems

  • Talis Biomedical

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Veramarx

  • Visby Medical

  • XCR Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slek4e

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


