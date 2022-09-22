U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market By Production Technology, By Gasifier Type, By Feedstock, By Application, By Chemical Derivatives, By Consumption, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

0
ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market By Production Technology (Partial Oxidation, Steam Reforming, Autothermal Reforming, Biomass Gasification, Others), By Gasifier Type (Entrained Flow Gasifier, Fixed (Moving) Bed Gasifier, Fluidized Bed Gasifier, Others), By Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal, Petroleum By Products, Biomass/Waste), By Application (Chemicals & Fertilizer, Fuel, and Electricity), By Chemical Derivatives (Ammonia, Methanol, Others), By Consumption (Captive, Merchant), By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Syngas & Derivatives Market By Production Technology, By Gasifier Type, By Feedstock, By Application, By Chemical Derivatives, By Consumption, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916880/?utm_source=GNW

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market stood at USD248.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period due to increasing use of syngas in chemical industry and syngas’ use as a clean alternative to fossil fuel. Synthesis gas is a catch-all name for unprocessed gas made from hydrocarbon feedstocks, with primary constituents being hydrogen and carbon monoxide and secondary constituents being CO2, methane, etc. Syngas is a necessary step in the production of gasoline, chemicals, and fertilizers. Examples of important derivatives include methanol, ammonia, high-speed diesel, polymers, etc. It is an intermediate product that can be further processed in several ways to yield various energy outputs, including electricity and high-quality gaseous or liquid fuels that can be used as transportation fuels.
Government Inclination Towards Syngas
The governments of different nations are adopting several actions to reduce greenhouse gases, which are one of the key reasons behind global warming. The Indian government recently gave instructions to Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) to add a new subsector regarding the auction of coal linkages to the Non-Regulated Sector and to establish a separate auction window for the allocation of coal linkages to coal gasification projects. The Coal Block Allocation Rules, 2017 of India have already designated the production of syngas as one of the end-use sectors.
Mergers and Acquisitions in Asia-Pacific
To enhance their market share, companies in the global syngas and derivatives industry are investing in inorganic growth techniques.For instance, in order to build, own, and operate a successful coal-to-syngas processing facility in Jiangsu Province, China, Air Products and Debang Xinghua Technology Co.

Ltd. established a joint venture (JV) in 2019. Air Products owns 80% of the JV, which has its headquarters in Lianyungang City’s Xuwei National Petrochemical Park, and the Debang Group owns 20%. Leigh Creek Energy, another firm, secured USD18 million in funding in 2021 for a project in South Australia to generate syngas and electricity. Similarly, in 2019 Geismar, Louisiana, US-based Praxair, a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde PLC, opened a syngas plant.
Research on Syngas Fermentation using Bibliometrics
Carbon cycling and valorization can be replaced by syngas fermentation, which uses microorganisms to convert H2, CO, and CO2 into acids and alcohols.An evaluation of the intellectual landscape of the subject is done using a bibliometric study and a search query (SQ) that covers all essential papers on syngas fermentation.

The SQ is validated using a preliminary bibliometric analysis and a review of the titles and abstracts of all sources. Research on syngas fermentation is currently receiving a lot of attention since it intends to boost microorganism productivity by changing their metabolism and enhancing the bioreactor’s working environment.
European and American Gasification Trends.
According to the terms of a contract signed on July 23, 2020, NextChem and US carbon recycling company LanzaTech have been granted licences to use the "Waste to Ethanol" syngas fermentation process line. In a similar vein, a waste gasification facility with a 1.5 MW pressurised fluidized bed started producing clean syngas in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 2020. This syngas can be used to produce power, heat, hydrogen, and liquid biofuels. In order to demonstrate integrated gasification and pyrolysis at a CHP plant, BioShare, a Swedish firm, recently obtained funding (USD1.72 million, 2020–2024).
Market Segmentation
The Global Syngas & Derivatives Market is segmented based on Production Technology, Gasifier Type, Feedstock, Application, Chemical Derivatives, Consumption, Region and Company.Based on production technology, the market can be split into Steam Reforming, Partial Oxidation, Autothermal Reforming, Biomass Gasification, Others.

Based on Gasifier Type, the market can be divided into Fixed (Moving) Bed Gasifier, Entrained Flow Gasifier, Fluidized Bed Gasifier, Others.Based on Application, the market can be segmented into Chemicals & Fertilizer, Fuel, Electricity.

Based on Chemical Derivatives, the market can be divided into Ammonia, Methanol, Others. Based on consumption, the market can be divided into Captive and Merchant.
Company Profiles
Linde PLC, Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Yingde Gases Group Company, Sasol Limited, Saudi Aramco Oil Company, TechnipFMC PLC, Messe Group GmbH, Haldor Topsoe A/S are among the major market players operating in the Global Syngas & Derivatives Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Syngas & Derivatives Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Production Technology:
o Partial Oxidation
o Steam Reforming
o Autothermal Reforming
o Biomass Gasification
o Others
• Global Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Gasifier Type:
o Entrained Flow Gasifier
o Fixed (Moving) Bed Gasifier
o Fluidized Bed Gasifier
o Others
• Global Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Feedstock:
o Natural Gas
o Coal
o Petroleum By Products
o Biomass/Waste
• Global Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Application:
o Chemicals & Fertilizer
o Fuel
o Electricity
• Global Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Chemical Derivatives:
o Ammonia
o Methanol
o Others
• Global Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Consumption:
o Captive
o Merchant
• Global Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
o Europe
Russia
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o South America
Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Rest of South America

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Syngas & Derivatives Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916880/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


