Global Syngas Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syngas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global syngas market reached a volume of 308.8 GWth in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 574.5 GWth by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Syngas, or synthesis gas, is a fuel gas mixture of carbon monoxide, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and trace gases. It is produced through gasification of carbon-containing fuel such as coal when it is exposed to heat, air and water in a closed space. Since syngas has over half of the energy density of natural gas, it can be easily burnt and used as a fuel source. It is carbon-rich and is extensively used to generate Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG), oxo-chemicals, dimethyl ether, hydrogen and ammonia or methanol for industrial applications. It is also used to produce a variety of fertilizers, solvents, fuels and synthetic materials.

Growing demand for syngas from the chemical industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, syngas is primarily used to produce SNG that is used in the form of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in rail, marine and road transportation industries. It can also be used to fuel gas engines for power supply owing to benefits such as low energy costs, increased stability and predictability.

Moreover, the development of underground coal gasification (UCG) method is also creating a positive outlook for the market. It facilitates the completion of in-situ gasification process that converts coal into syngas. This is catalyzing the market growth as it reduces the need to transport the feedstock to the gasification plants, which consequently provides significant cost benefits. Additionally, growing environmental consciousness and stringent government regulations regarding the usage of clean fuels are also significantly contributing to the market growth. Syngas is crucial in reducing the waste pollution in landfills and greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global syngas market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on gasifier type, feedstock, technology and end-use.

Breakup by Gasifier Type:

  • Fixed Bed

  • Fluidized Bed

  • Entrained Flow

Breakup by Feedstock:

  • Coal

  • Natural Gas

  • Petroleum

  • Pet-Coke

  • Biomass and Waste

Breakup by Technology:

  • Steam Reforming

  • Partial Oxidation

  • Combined or Two-Step Reforming

  • Auto Thermal Reforming

  • Others

Breakup by End-Use:

  • Chemicals

  • Ammonia

  • Gas to liquid

  • Hydrogen

  • Methanol

  • N-Butanol

  • Dimethyl Ether

  • Liquid Fuels

  • Gaseous Fuels

  • Power Generation

Breakup by Region:

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide, BASF SE, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell, Siemens, The Linde Group, General Electric, Dakota Gasification Company, SynGas Technology LLC, TechnipFMC PLC, OXEA GmbH, Yara, John Wood Group, ECUST, etc.

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global syngas market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the syngas market in any manner.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global syngas market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global syngas industry?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global syngas industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the gasifier type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global syngas industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global syngas industry?

  • What is the structure of the global syngas industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global syngas industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Syngas Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Gasifier Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Feedstock
5.6 Market Breakup by Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Gasifier Type
6.1 Fixed Bed
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fluidized Bed
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Entrained Flow
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Feedstock
7.1 Coal
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Natural Gas
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Petroleum
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Pet-Coke
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Biomass and Waste
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Steam Reforming
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Partial Oxidation
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Combined or Two-Step Reforming
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Auto Thermal Reforming
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Chemicals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
9.1.2.1 Ammonia
9.1.2.2 Gas to liquid
9.1.2.3 Hydrogen
9.1.2.4 Methanol
9.1.2.5 N-Butanol
9.1.2.6 Dimethyl Ether
9.1.3 Market Forecast
9.2 Liquid Fuels
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Gaseous Fuels
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Power Generation
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Air Products and Chemicals
15.3.2 Air Liquide
15.3.3 BASF SE
15.3.4 BP PLC
15.3.5 Royal Dutch Shell
15.3.6 Siemens
15.3.7 The Linde Group
15.3.8 General Electric
15.3.9 Dakota Gasification Company
15.3.10 SynGas Technology LLC
15.3.11 TechnipFMC PLC
15.3.12 OXEA GmbH
15.3.13 Yara
15.3.14 John Wood Group
15.3.15 ECUST

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93vox9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-syngas-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301499289.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

