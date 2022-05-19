U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,882.50
    -40.25 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,100.00
    -340.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,830.50
    -105.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.30
    -15.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.20
    -4.39 (-4.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.40
    +21.50 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.24 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    +0.0088 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7740
    -0.1120 (-3.88%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +5.92 (+22.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2435
    +0.0093 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2720
    -1.0250 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,510.00
    -12.54 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.74
    -14.93 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.96
    -177.13 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Global Synthetic Biology Market to Surpass US$ 100.4 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights
·5 min read
Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global synthetic biology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 13.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Synthetic Biology Market:

Government initiatives and investment in synthetic biology to enhance the research & development are anticipated to drive the market growth. For instance, in November 2020, the Morrison Government invested US$ 8.3 million in a cutting-edge synthetic biology research facility to lead the development of new products.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global synthetic biology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period. Emerging diverse applications of synthetic biology in biomedicine, new materials & fabrics, agritech & food, etc. is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Synthetic Biology Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

$13.9 Billion

Market Size Projection in 2030

$100.4 Billion

CAGR (2028-2030)

28.0%

Largest Market

North America

Growth Drivers

Technological advancement
Strategic investment by key players

Segmentation

By Product , By Technology, and By End-User

Regional Analysis

North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa)

Key Companies Covered

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Synbio Technologies, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., GenScript, Amyris, Eurofins Genomics GmbH, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Codexis, Inc., EnBiotix, Inc., Synthego, New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd., Scarab Genomics, LLC and Genomatica, Inc.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/112

Among product, the enzymes segment is expected to witness the largest market share in the global synthetic biology market over the forecast period. Enzyme engineering plays a central role in the development of effective biocatalysts for biological sciences and biomedicine. This is anticipated to drive the growth of market.

In terms of technology, the gene synthesis segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2020. Gene synthesis is emerging technology that enabled to develop innovations in synthetic biology. This is expected to drive the growth of segment

Among end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the market during the forecast period. Increase in focus on developing cell based therapies by pharmaceutical key players is likely propel the segment growth.

Among region, North America is expected to dominate the global synthetic biology market over the forecast period. The early adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key market players are the factors anticipated to drive the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global synthetic biology market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Synbio Technologies, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., GenScript, Amyris, Eurofins Genomics GmbH, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Codexis, Inc., EnBiotix, Inc., Synthego, New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd., Scarab Genomics, LLC, and Genomatica, Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/112

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Synthetic Biology Market, By Product:

    • Oligonucleotides

    • Enzymes

    • Synthetic Cells

    • Others

  • Global Synthetic Biology Market, By Technology:

    • Gene Synthesis

    • Genome Engineering

    • DNA Sequencing

    • Others

  • Global Synthetic Biology Market, By End user:

    • Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry

    • Academics & Research Institutes

    • Others

  • Global Synthetic Biology Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country:

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country:

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country:

        • U.K.

        • Germany

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • France

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country:

        • Australia

        • India

        • China

        • Japan

        • ASEAN

        • South Korea

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country:

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

  • Africa

      • By Country/Region:

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Equipment & Services (Equipment/Synthesizer, Reagents, and Services (Oligo Synthesis, Modification, and Purification)), by Technology (Column-based, and Microarray-based), by Nucleic Acid (DNA and RNA), by Application (Drug Discovery and Therapeutics), by End User (Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Pharmaceutical-Biotechnology Companies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Biologics Market, by Drug Class (Monoclonal Antibody, Vaccine, Recombinant Insulin, Human Growth Hormone, Blood Factor, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Recombinant Enzyme, Interferon, Colony-stimulating Factor, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Oligonucleotides and Others (Peptide, Botulinum Toxin, and Others)), by Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Autoimmune/Immunologic Diseases, Ophthalmic Diseases, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBDs), Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs), Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Infectious Diseases, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity Legend Peter Lynch Acquires 5.2% Stake in Penny Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch is still searching for bargains on Wall Street at age 78, even if it involves a penny stock.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager acquired a 5.2% s

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Will the stock market drop 20% or 48% from the peak? Here’s the key factor, says this strategist.

    The volatility for stocks is heating up, but how likely is it that we'll actually get a 40% plus drop as some think? It all depends on this, says Evercore.

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) recently filed its latest 13-F with the SEC, giving investors a look at the stocks that the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate bought during the first quarter. It turns out Buffett and his team started eight new stock positions. What does Markel do?

  • Warren Buffett Is Holding These 10 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks Warren Buffett is holding despite selloff. If you want to see more tech stocks held by the billionaire amid the broader market selloff, click Warren Buffett Is Holding These 5 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff. Warren Buffett’s portfolio is often replicated by aspiring retail investors, as well as […]

  • Stocks slammed by 'chain reaction' — here's what pros are saying

    Investors have numerous reasons to be cautious right now, pros explain.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Rising Yet Again today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were 3.4% higher at 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the movie theater operator filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now owns a 6.8% stake in National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI), which runs advertisements on movie theater screens. CEO Adam Aron has said he would be making more investments using the $1.8 billion in liquidity AMC has available, and a purchase like this is probably what most people had in mind. National CineMedia is a holding company whose sole purpose is to operate National CineMedia LLC (NCM), which distributes ads to theaters.

  • Kohl's reports wide profit miss, says additional buyout bids are due in weeks

    Kohl's Corp. reported first quarter net income of $14 million, or 11 cents per share, after reporting $14 million, or 9 cents per share, last year. Sales of $3.471 billion were down from $3.662 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 69 cents and sales of $3.684 billion. "Following a strong start to the quarter with positive low-single digits comps through late March, sales considerably weakened in April as we encountered macro headwinds related to lapping last year's stimulus and an infla

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm, and Micron Technology Fell Today

    Recession fears were in the air as leading retailers reported terrible earnings and the Fed raises rates.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Five Stocks Actually Rose As The Remaining S&P 500 Melted Down

    It's not easy to gain on the worst day for stocks in years when 98% of S&P 500 stocks fell. But a few did.

  • Could Jumia Technologies Be a Millionaire Maker Stock?

    Investors are scared and throwing out the kitchen sink, selling stocks for no reason other than to avoid the pain of further drawdowns. E-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) has been swept up in the hysteria, falling from nearly $34 to just $6. Sure, there are risks -- but the company arguably has tremendous long-term upside ahead.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.