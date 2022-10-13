Global Synthetic Dyes Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Adoption of Biodegradable Materials for Textile Manufacturing Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Synthetic Dyes Market by Type (Acid Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Direct Dyes, Solvent Dyes, Basic Dyes), Application, Form (Liquid, Powder), Structure (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic), End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global synthetic dyes market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027.
The market is driven by various factors including growing end-use industries, and low-cost manufacturing in Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by increasing population and rising industrialization in emerging economies in Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Reactive dyes projected to be the fastest growing segment amongst types in the synthetic dyes market
Reactive dyes accounted for the second-largest market share, after disperse dyes, of the overall synthetic dyes market, in 2021. This segment is projected to grow at a high growth rate during the forecast period. Major drivers of this dye type include low cost, better environmental performance, and improved technical properties such as water solubility, excellent wash fastness and brightness of color shades.
Dyeing to account for the highest market share amongst applications in the synthetic dyes market
Based on application, dyeing is projected to account for the highest market share of the synthetic dyes market, during the forecast period. Synthetic dyes are widely used for dyeing/coloring application in the textile industry. The increasing demand of various textile products, especially from the developing economies, will drive the demand of synthetic dyes in dyeing application.
Liquid to hold larger market share amongst forms in the synthetic dyes market
Based on form, synthetic dyes market is segmented into liquid dyes and powder dyes. Liquid dyes accounted for the larger market share that that of powder dyes. Different factors including extended shelf life, and good affinity drives the demand of this segment in the synthetic dyes market.
Non-ionic to be the largest segment amongst structures in the synthetic dyes market
Based on structure, non-ionic dyes account for the highest market share of the synthetic dyes market. Non-ionic structured dyes include several majorly used types of synthetic dyes including disperse dyes and reactive dyes.
Textile to grow at a highest growth rate amongst end-use industries in the synthetic dyes market during the forecast period
Based on end-use industry, textile industry is projected to be the largest and fastest growing industry for this market. The increasing demand for various textile products such as apparels, home textile, and automotive textile will drive the demand of synthetic dyes in the textile industry.
Asia Pacific is projected to be largest and the fastest growing amongst regions in the synthetic dyes market
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for synthetic dyes. The market growth in this region is driven by several factors including rising industrialization and increasing population. Moreover, presence of emerging economies such as China and India further to support the growth of synthetic dyes market in Asia Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Synthetic Dyes Market
4.2 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Dye Type
4.3 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Form
4.4 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Application
4.5 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Dyes Market, by Type and Country
4.6 Overview of Global Synthetic Dyes Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Synthetic Dyes in Textile Industry
5.2.1.2 Growth in End-Use Industries
5.2.1.3 Low Cost of Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.4 Cost-Effectiveness of Synthetic Dyes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Disposal of Effluents
5.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Biodegradable Materials for Textile Manufacturing
5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Products
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Overcapacity of Dyestuffs
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.6 Tariffs & Regulations
5.6.1 Environmental Regulations
5.6.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.7 Trade Analysis
5.7.1 Import-Export Scenario of Synthetic Dyes Market
5.8 Ecosystem
5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.10.1 Earthcolors by Archroma
5.10.2 Avitera-Se Reactive Dyes
5.11 Case Studies
5.11.1 Solenis
5.11.2 Archroma
5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.13 Patent Analysis
5.14 Key Factors Affecting Buying Decisions
6 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Acid Dyes
6.2.1 Use of Acid Dyes in Food Colors and Cosmetic Applications
6.3 Disperse Dyes
6.3.1 High Demand from Textile Industry
6.4 Reactive Dyes
6.4.1 Used for Dyeing of Cellulosic Fibers
6.5 Direct Dyes
6.5.1 Sustainable Solution for Dyeing Industry
6.6 Basic Dyes
6.6.1 Produced from Coal-Tar Derivatives
6.7 Solvent Dyes
6.7.1 Superior Fastness Properties and Stable Color Production
6.8 Others
7 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Liquid Dyes
7.2.1 Help in Eliminating Dye Dusting and Clouding During Dyeing Process
7.3 Powder Dyes
7.3.1 Economically Efficient Than Liquid Dyes
8 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Structure
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Anionic
8.2.1 Extensive Applications in Textile Industry
8.3 Cationic
8.3.1 Cationic Dyes Disassociate into Positively Charged Ions in Aqueous Solutions
8.4 Non-Ionic
8.4.1 Largest Segment of Synthetic Dyes
9 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Tanning
9.2.1 Acid Dyes Mainly Used for Leather Tanning
9.3 Dyeing
9.3.1 Largest Application of Synthetic Dyes
9.4 Paints & Coatings
9.4.1 Used as Additives in Paints & Coatings
9.5 Printing Inks
9.5.1 Low Diffusion Factor and More Vivid and Saturated Printed Colors
9.6 Others
10 Synthetic Dyes Market, by End-Use Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Textile
10.2.1 Increasing Demand from Textile Industry
10.3 Leather
10.3.1 Drum Dyeing Process Used for Leather Dyeing
10.4 Pulp & Paper
10.4.1 Basic Dyes Mainly Used in Pulp & Paper Industry
10.5 Building & Construction
10.5.1 Used for Coloration of Concrete & Masonry and Composites & Laminates
10.6 Food & Beverage
10.6.1 High Cost of Natural Dyes
10.7 Personal Care
10.7.1 Emerging Countries to Witness Faster Growth
10.8 Others
11 Synthetic Dyes Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Synthetic Dyes Market, Key Developments
12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players
12.2.1 Huntsman Corporation
12.2.2 Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd.
12.2.3 Archroma
12.2.4 Lanxess Ag
12.2.5 Heubach GmbH
12.3 Market Share Analysis
12.4 Market Evaluation Matrix
12.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)
12.6.1 Starting Blocks
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Progressive Companies
12.6.4 Dynamic Companies
12.7 Competitive Benchmarking
12.8 Competitive Situations & Trends
12.8.1 Product Launches
12.8.2 Deals
12.8.3 Others
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Huntsman Corporation
13.2 Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd.
13.3 Archroma
13.4 Lanxess Ag
13.5 Heubach GmbH
13.6 Atul Ltd.
13.7 Milliken
13.8 Kiri Industries Ltd.
13.9 Bodal Chemicals Ltd.
13.10 Cromatos
13.11 Kemira Oyj
13.12 Solenis LLC
13.13 Other Players
13.13.1 Chromatech
13.13.2 Eksoy Chemicals
13.13.3 Everlight Chemical Industrial Co.
13.13.4 Jay Chemical Industries Private Limited
13.13.5 Keshav Chemicals
13.13.6 Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation
13.13.7 Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd.
13.13.8 Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC
13.13.9 Pylam Products Company, Inc.
13.13.10 Sensient Technologies Corporation
13.13.11 Sumika Chemtex Co., Ltd.
13.13.12 Steiner (Axyntis Group)
13.13.13 Synthesia, A.S.
13.13.14 Zhejiang Jihua Group Co., Ltd.
13.13.15 Zhejiang Runtu Co., Ltd.
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dvw3w
